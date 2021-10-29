Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Oba Akiolu at 78

By Eric Elezuo

In spite of the the promises of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and purported massive deployment of security operatives to Lagos State for the presidential and National Assembly elections, hoodlums and miscreants loyal to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) took over polling units intimidating and harassing voters out of the scene as well as destroying voting materials in various part of the metropolis.

Not only were there reports of voter intimidation and ethnic molestation at some polling units across Lagos State, it was so discovered that security officials on ground, especially policemen, watched like classroom monitors while the hoodlums had a field day.

Earlier reports suggest that voting was largely peaceful in the state until videos becgan to emerged showing pro-APC supporters insisting on the party or tribe that can be allowed to vote.

In one of the videos, head of the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya aks MC Oluomo, could be heard threatening any Igbo who dared to vote in the area.

“Any Igbo wen dem born well, make e come vote again; me I dey here,” Mc Oluomo said as a police officer standing by tapped him on the back, apparently trying to appease him as voters stood watching in shock.

A second video captured another man dressed in white top and black trousers, clearly telling voters they would not be allowed to vote except they are voting for the APC.

“If you no fit vote APC for here, go your house. Nobody force you come here. I go come check am. If I see you vote another party, you go enter one chance. We no come joke for here,” the unidentified man yelled before quietly walking away with a challenge.

Political thugs believed to be backing the ruling party also disrupted voting at Oba Yekini, Elegushi street; Ikate, Lekki; Akinyele street in Aguda, Surulere and Fadeyi areas of Lagos State, scattering ballot boxes and interfering with the election process, in the presence of security personnel.

Also, voters were locked out at Iba Housing Estate and Lagos State University. Information available to this paper say that no one was allowed in except they pledge to vote for APC or at the least bear a southwest name.

At Benson Anoruo Junction polling unit, Ajao Estate, voters were turned back. They were informed that the place wasn’t their polling unit much as they claimed it was. Some of them Saif they have been to the unit recently to check their names, and INEC has not sent any contrary message of relocation.

At Alaba International Market, residents said as at 3:19pm, no INEC official has arrived the unit.

Also at Mafoluku Oshodi, residents report that masked men with pump action guns, invad3d the polling unit, dispersed everyone and burnt all the ballot materials including papers and boxes.

It has been one tale of woe after another in Lagos State as the presidential election was concluded.

“I collected a couple of slaps for fighting back before I got pulled from the melee, into a house for my safety. Now I have to be smuggled out of the voting area because I have been marked,” a journalist and CEO of Afrobeats Intelligence, Joey Akan, said.

Reports say officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had arrived at Oba Elegushi after residents staged a protest chanting “we must vote” and with improved military presence, voting resumed later in the area.

Responding to the video where MC Oluomo was making his threats, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the video to ascertain whether it is new or old.

“While the video will be investigated to know if it’s an old, recycled one or not, it should be noted that this criminal, and totally against the Electoral Act, 2022.