HEN Foundation Boss, Jamil Eniola Bags Man of the Year Award in London

By Eric Elezuo

The President, University of Ibadan Alumni Global Network, and Founder, HEN Foundation, a not for profit charity organisation, Mr. Jamil Eniola, has once again been honoured with the prestigious Man of the Year award by the Divas of Colour during the International Women’s Festival event held at the Hilton Hotel Canary Wharf, London.

Eniola, who is not new to awards, was in March 2020 awarded the Man of the Year honoured by the University of Ibadan with the Alumnus of the Year award

Among his contributions to humanity was the donation and commissioning of a Viewing and Gaming Centre dedicated for the viewing pleasure of students and the university community on behalf of the UI Alumni Global Network.

Speaking to The Boss on his newest honour, Eniola captured the scenario in the following words:

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER

“For me, the night of Saturday, October 23, 2021, will always be one to remember. I had barely disembarked from a transatlantic flight from Nigeria, when I found myself witnessing a delightful evening of elegance and razzmatazz at the Hilton Hotel Canary Wharf, London. I had actually been away for nine months on official engagements to UAE and Nigeria.

“Suffice it to announce that I was the cynosure of all eyes as I received the main award of the night at the International Women’s Festival, the largest gathering of international women from all around the world.

“The award, MAN OF THE YEAR, was given to me by the organizers of the momentous event, Divas of Colour. The crowning was supposed to take place last year, but had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic. Instructively, I am only one of two men who have won the award in the history of the organization.

“All in all, it was an unforgettable day of celebration and connection for global entrepreneurs and professionals. Called The Worldremit Divas of Colour Festival, the day-long event featured a well-attended conference with the theme “Impacting The Future For Women and Girls,” with a focus on Mental Health, careers and wealth creation for women. After an afternoon of networking, media and photo interactions, and an incredibly versatile fashion show that featured lingerie, office wear, evening/prom wears, and handbags and shoes from designers showcasing their magnificent creations under the Udara London Group, the day was rounded up with a superlative red carpet and dinner event, whose highlight was the Awards ceremony.

“For me, it was a brilliant night of recognition for my modest efforts in the humanitarian field, and for which I express a sincere word of appreciation to Divas of Colour. I was also delighted to be in the privileged company of my esteemed friends and brothers in the fashion world, the highly respected Ade Shodunke Q2 designer, King of fashion couture Adebayo Jones, Top Corporate fashion couture Adekeye Oduneye Keye London, Funmi Cole Fc couture. Special thanks to my friend and brother community changemaker, an advocate of peace Prince Ezem Ihenacho an Icon of divas.

“A special thank you to my dearest old friends Olayinka Hassan Jejeloye Elizabeth Olayinka Osinloye and Yemi van Tuijl God bless.

“To my team at Hen Foundation, this award is for you, it’s a team work. #teamworkmakesthedreamwork.”

Eniola is a product of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, which he serves with the passion that cannot be equalled.