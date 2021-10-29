Featured
HEN Foundation Boss, Jamil Eniola Bags Man of the Year Award in London
By Eric Elezuo
The President, University of Ibadan Alumni Global Network, and Founder, HEN Foundation, a not for profit charity organisation, Mr. Jamil Eniola, has once again been honoured with the prestigious Man of the Year award by the Divas of Colour during the International Women’s Festival event held at the Hilton Hotel Canary Wharf, London.
Eniola, who is not new to awards, was in March 2020 awarded the Man of the Year honoured by the University of Ibadan with the Alumnus of the Year award
Among his contributions to humanity was the donation and commissioning of a Viewing and Gaming Centre dedicated for the viewing pleasure of students and the university community on behalf of the UI Alumni Global Network.
Speaking to The Boss on his newest honour, Eniola captured the scenario in the following words:
A NIGHT TO REMEMBER
“For me, the night of Saturday, October 23, 2021, will always be one to remember. I had barely disembarked from a transatlantic flight from Nigeria, when I found myself witnessing a delightful evening of elegance and razzmatazz at the Hilton Hotel Canary Wharf, London. I had actually been away for nine months on official engagements to UAE and Nigeria.
“Suffice it to announce that I was the cynosure of all eyes as I received the main award of the night at the International Women’s Festival, the largest gathering of international women from all around the world.
“The award, MAN OF THE YEAR, was given to me by the organizers of the momentous event, Divas of Colour. The crowning was supposed to take place last year, but had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic. Instructively, I am only one of two men who have won the award in the history of the organization.
“All in all, it was an unforgettable day of celebration and connection for global entrepreneurs and professionals. Called The Worldremit Divas of Colour Festival, the day-long event featured a well-attended conference with the theme “Impacting The Future For Women and Girls,” with a focus on Mental Health, careers and wealth creation for women. After an afternoon of networking, media and photo interactions, and an incredibly versatile fashion show that featured lingerie, office wear, evening/prom wears, and handbags and shoes from designers showcasing their magnificent creations under the Udara London Group, the day was rounded up with a superlative red carpet and dinner event, whose highlight was the Awards ceremony.
“For me, it was a brilliant night of recognition for my modest efforts in the humanitarian field, and for which I express a sincere word of appreciation to Divas of Colour. I was also delighted to be in the privileged company of my esteemed friends and brothers in the fashion world, the highly respected Ade Shodunke Q2 designer, King of fashion couture Adebayo Jones, Top Corporate fashion couture Adekeye Oduneye Keye London, Funmi Cole Fc couture. Special thanks to my friend and brother community changemaker, an advocate of peace Prince Ezem Ihenacho an Icon of divas.
“A special thank you to my dearest old friends Olayinka Hassan Jejeloye Elizabeth Olayinka Osinloye and Yemi van Tuijl God bless.
“To my team at Hen Foundation, this award is for you, it’s a team work. #teamworkmakesthedreamwork.”
Eniola is a product of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, which he serves with the passion that cannot be equalled.
Peter Obi Humiliates Tinubu in Gbajabiamila’s Polling Unit
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, a loyalist of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has lost his polling unit to Labour Party (LP) presidential standard bearer, Mr Peter Obi.
The results from the Surulere Ward 08 PU014, Gbajabiamila’s polling unit, are as follows:
APC – 69 votes
LP – 89 votes
PDP – 05 votes
NNPP – 01 vote
APC Chairman, Adamu Thrashed in Own Nasarawa Polling Unit by LP
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has lost his polling unit – Angwarimi Ward, GRA A1, LERCEST Office in Keffi, Nasarawa State – for the presidential polls, to the Labour Party (LP).
The Labour Party won the presidential poll tin the unit with 132 votes, while the APC came second with 85 votes.
For the other positions: Senatorial – APC (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), ZLP (3), while invalid votes were seven (7).
House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were sixteen (16).
Tales of Intimidation, Violence As APC Thugs Mar Lagos Polls
By Eric Elezuo
In spite of the the promises of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and purported massive deployment of security operatives to Lagos State for the presidential and National Assembly elections, hoodlums and miscreants loyal to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) took over polling units intimidating and harassing voters out of the scene as well as destroying voting materials in various part of the metropolis.
Not only were there reports of voter intimidation and ethnic molestation at some polling units across Lagos State, it was so discovered that security officials on ground, especially policemen, watched like classroom monitors while the hoodlums had a field day.
Earlier reports suggest that voting was largely peaceful in the state until videos becgan to emerged showing pro-APC supporters insisting on the party or tribe that can be allowed to vote.
In one of the videos, head of the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya aks MC Oluomo, could be heard threatening any Igbo who dared to vote in the area.
“Any Igbo wen dem born well, make e come vote again; me I dey here,” Mc Oluomo said as a police officer standing by tapped him on the back, apparently trying to appease him as voters stood watching in shock.
A second video captured another man dressed in white top and black trousers, clearly telling voters they would not be allowed to vote except they are voting for the APC.
“If you no fit vote APC for here, go your house. Nobody force you come here. I go come check am. If I see you vote another party, you go enter one chance. We no come joke for here,” the unidentified man yelled before quietly walking away with a challenge.
Political thugs believed to be backing the ruling party also disrupted voting at Oba Yekini, Elegushi street; Ikate, Lekki; Akinyele street in Aguda, Surulere and Fadeyi areas of Lagos State, scattering ballot boxes and interfering with the election process, in the presence of security personnel.
Also, voters were locked out at Iba Housing Estate and Lagos State University. Information available to this paper say that no one was allowed in except they pledge to vote for APC or at the least bear a southwest name.
At Benson Anoruo Junction polling unit, Ajao Estate, voters were turned back. They were informed that the place wasn’t their polling unit much as they claimed it was. Some of them Saif they have been to the unit recently to check their names, and INEC has not sent any contrary message of relocation.
At Alaba International Market, residents said as at 3:19pm, no INEC official has arrived the unit.
Also at Mafoluku Oshodi, residents report that masked men with pump action guns, invad3d the polling unit, dispersed everyone and burnt all the ballot materials including papers and boxes.
It has been one tale of woe after another in Lagos State as the presidential election was concluded.
“I collected a couple of slaps for fighting back before I got pulled from the melee, into a house for my safety. Now I have to be smuggled out of the voting area because I have been marked,” a journalist and CEO of Afrobeats Intelligence, Joey Akan, said.
Reports say officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had arrived at Oba Elegushi after residents staged a protest chanting “we must vote” and with improved military presence, voting resumed later in the area.
Responding to the video where MC Oluomo was making his threats, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the video to ascertain whether it is new or old.
“While the video will be investigated to know if it’s an old, recycled one or not, it should be noted that this criminal, and totally against the Electoral Act, 2022.
