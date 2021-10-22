Islam
Friday Sermon: Allah’s Limitless Glory
By Babatunde Jose
Quran, Chapter 87, Surah Al-A’la, The Most High “Extol the limitless glory” of the name of Allah, “the Most High, who creates and proportions well, who determines and guides.” 87:1-3
The story of Creation is wonderful and continuous. There are several processes which we contemplate in glorifying Allah’s name. First, He brings us into being. Secondly, He endows us with forms and faculties exactly suited to what is expected of us.
Thirdly, He has ordained laws and decrees, by which we can build ourselves and fit ourselves into His whole scheme of development for all His Creation. He has measured exactly the needs of all and given us instincts and physical predispositions which fit into His decrees.
Fourthly, He gives us guidance, so that we are not the sport of mechanical laws. Our reason and our will are exercised, that we may reach the higher destiny of man.
Fifthly, after maturity comes decay. But even in that decay, as when green pasture turns to stubble, we subserve other ends.
The idea here is that of an architect planning the size of the earth. This is an example of the infinite perfection of God in creation. The earth rotates on its axis 1000 MPH. If it were 100 MPH our days and nights would be 10 times longer and the hot sun would likely burn up our vegetation each long day while surviving sprouts would freeze in the long night.
Thus, the earth has been placed the proper distance from the sun to give it the proper amount of warmth. If the sun gave half as much more, we would roast.
The slant of the earth, tilted at an angle of 23 degrees, gives us our seasons. If it had not been tilted, vapors from the ocean would move north and south, piling up continents of ice.
If our moon were only 50,000 miles away instead of its distance of 221,000 to 253,000 miles, our tides would cover the continents twice daily.
It is evident from these and other facts that there is not one chance in millions or trillions that life on our planet could be a work of chance. There had to be a super-intelligence at work in the creation of all things as well as in the sustainability of it all.
Symbiosis in nature is not a product of chance or trial and error. Honeybees and flowering plants need each other to survive.
Consider other symbiotic relationships like crocodiles and plover birds, zebras and oxpeckers, shark, and pilot fish, etc. These interdependent relationships show that nothing occurs by chance or accident.
Plants need the atmosphere to grow. The earth’s atmosphere in turn is affected by plants.. Such relationship must have been carefully and thoughtfully designed. It is not something that occurred by chance or evolved over time.
The American scientist, A. Cressy Morrison, says in his book ‘Man Does Not Stand Alone’: The tiny insects must have microscopic eyes, how perfect we do not know, and the hawks, the eagle and the condor must have telescopic vision. The owl is endowed with night vision, so, it can see the mouse as it runs in the grass in the blackest night.
Taste gives a very different sensation to each of us. How strange that these differences in perception are hereditary.
The young salmon spends years at sea, then comes back to its own river, and what is more, it travels up the side of the river into which flows the tributary in which it was born. What brings them back so definitely? If a salmon going up a river is transferred to another tributary, it will at once realize it is not in the right tributary and will fight its way down to the mainstream and then turn up against the current to finish its destiny.
There is a more difficult reverse problem to solve in the case of the eel. These amazing creatures migrate at maturity from all the ponds and rivers everywhere and all go to the abysmal deeps south of Bermuda. There they breed and die. The little ones, with no apparent means of knowing anything except that they are in a wilderness of water, start back and find their way to the shore from which their parents came and thence to every river, lake, and little pond, so that each body of water is always populated with eels. There they can now grow and when they are mature, they will, by some mysterious law, go back through it all to complete the cycle. Where does the directing impulse originate?
Nature has also delayed the maturity of the European eel by a year or more to make up for its much greater journey. Do atoms and molecules when combined in an eel have a sense of direction and willpower to exercise it?
Many animals are like a lobster, which, having lost a claw, will by some re-stimulation of the cells and the reactivation of the genes discover that a part of the body is missing and restore it. When the work is complete, the cells stop work, for in some way they know it is quitting time.
An extraordinary fact throws some light on this mystery of recreation. If cells in the early stages of development are separated each has the ability to create a complete animal. Therefore, if the original cell divides into two and they are separated, two individuals will be developed. This may account for identical twins, but it means much more — each cell at first is in detail potentially a complete individual.
An acorn falls to the ground — its tough brown shell holds it safe. It rolls into some earthy crevice. In the appointed time the germ awakes, the shell bursts, food is provided by the egg-like kernel in which the genes were hidden. They send roots into the earth, and behold a sprout, a sapling, and in years a tree. The germ with its genes has multiplied by trillions and made the trunk, bark and every leaf and acorn identical with that of the oak which gave it birth. For hundreds of years, in each of the countless acorns is preserved the exact arrangement of atoms that produced the first oak tree millions of years ago. There is a creator!!!
True, there must be a Creator who guides these and other creatures, large and small. He is the One “who creates and proportions well, who determines and guides. (Quran 87:2-3)
Barka Juma’at and a very happy weekend.
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 2: The Final Revelation in the Abrahamic Trilogy
By Babatunde Jose
Islam considers itself the last major world religion in the current history of humanity and believes that there will be no other plenary revelation after it until the end of human history and the coming of the eschatological events described so eloquently in the Quran; see Surah Al-Qiyamah (Quran 75: The Resurrection). That is why the Prophet of Islam is called the “Seal of Prophets” (khatam al-Anbiya). Quran 33:40.
However, we must take ecclesiastical notice of The Ahmadiyya Community who believe that though Muhammad was the last prophet, prophethood subordinate to Muhammad is still open. New prophets may be born, but they must be seen as subordinate to Muhammad and cannot create any new law or religion.
Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, who founded the Ahmadiyya movement in Qadian, India in 1889, declared to be the promised Messiah and Mahdi. He also claimed a kind of prophethood, which became mired in controversy in the Islamic Ummah. Mainstream Muslims accused him and his followers of apostasy and of denying the finality of prophethood. Ahmadiyya Muslims are subjected to considerable persecution for their beliefs; in some quarters, they are regarded as apostates. Though later the Movement itself became divided over this issue of prophethood, things have not been the same between them and mainstream Muslims. They have remained pariahs within the community of Islam.
Islam sees itself as the final link in a long chain of prophecy that goes back to Adam, who was not only the father of humanity (abu’l-bashar), but also the first prophet. Twenty-five prophets are mentioned in the Quran, though there have been 124,000. Muslims believe the prophets taught the same basic ideas, most importantly belief in one God.
There is, in fact, but a single religion, that of Divine Unity (al-tawhid), which has constituted the heart of all prophetic messages from Heaven of which Islam is the final form.
The Islamic message is, therefore, none other than the acceptance of God as the One (al-Ahad) and submission to Him (taslīm), which results in peace (salaam), hence the name of Islam, which means simply “surrender to the Will of the One God.”
To become a Muslim, it is sufficient to bear testimony before two Muslim witnesses that:
“There is no god but God” (Lā ilāha illa’Llāh) and that “Muhammad is the Messenger of God” (Muhammadun rusul Allah).
These two testimonies (Shahadah) contain the alpha and omega of the Islamic message.
The Quran continuously emphasizes the doctrine of Unity and the Oneness of God. Al-Ikhlāṣ, also known as the Declaration of God’s Unity and al-Tawhid, “Monotheism”, is the 112th chapter of the Quran: “Say He God is One; God the eternally Besought of all. He begetteth not nor is He begotten. And there is none like unto Him” (Quran 112:1–4)
The term “Allah” refers not to a tribal or ethnic god, but to the supreme Divine Principle in the Arabic language. Arab Christians and Arabized Jews in fact refer to God as Allah, as do Muslims. The Arabic word “Allah” is therefore translatable as “God,” provided this term is understood to include the Godhead and is not identified solely with Christian trinitarian doctrines.
Islam, in asserting over and over again the Omniscience and Omnipotence as well as Mercy and Generosity of God as the One, puts the seal of finality upon what it considers to be the universal religious message.
Surah Al-A’raf – 172 describes the event of the great heavenly covenant which the Creator, Allah, made with all His created beings even before they took the form of their existence. This covenant is known as the covenant of Alust: “Am I not your Lord?” and not one person, but the whole of humanity, both male and female, answered: “Yes, verily we bear witness” (Quran 7:172).
By virtue of the pre-eternal response of humanity to the lordship of the One, Islam also signifies the return to the primordial religion and names itself accordingly (din al-fitrah, the religion that is in the nature of things, or din al-hanif, the primordial religion of Unity).
Islam is not based on a particular historical event or an ethnic collectivity, but on a universal and prehistoric truth, which has therefore always been and will always be. It sees itself as a return to the truth that stands above and beyond all historical exigencies.
The Quran, in fact, refers to Abraham, who lived long before the historic manifestation of Islam, as Muslim as well as hanīf; that is, belonging to that primeval monotheism that survived among a few, despite the fall of the majority of men and women of later Arab society, preceding the rise of Islam, into a crass form of idolatry and polytheism that Muslims identify with the age of ignorance (al-Jahiliya).
As a result of his significance as a patriarch, Abraham is sometimes given the title ‘Father of the Prophets’. The Quran extols Abraham as a model, an exemplar, obedient and not an idolater. In this sense, Abraham has been described as representing “primordial man in universal surrender to the Divine Reality before its fragmentation into religions separated from each other by differences in form”. The Quran states that Abraham’s family, Noah, Adam and the family of Amram (father of Moses) were the four selected by God above all the worlds.
Islam is a return not only to the religion of Abraham, but even to that of Adam, restoring primordial monotheism without identifying it with a single people, as is seen in the case of Judaism, or a single event of human history, as one observes in the prevalent historical view of the incarnation in Christian theology.
The Prophet asserted that he brought nothing new but simply reaffirmed the truth that always was. This primordial character of the Islamic message is reflected not only in its
essentiality, universality, and simplicity, but also in its inclusive attitude toward the religions and forms of wisdom that preceded it.
Islam has always claimed the earlier prophets of the Abrahamic world and even the pre-Abrahamic world as its own, to the extent that these central spiritual and religious figures play a more important role in everyday Islamic piety than they do in Christian religious life.
Most of the prophets of the Old Testament are captured in the Quran albeit with Arabized names. The prophets of Islam include: Adam (Adam), Idris (Enoch), Nuh (Noah), Hud (Heber), Saleh (Methuselah), Lut (Lot), Ibrahim (Abraham), Ismail (Ishmael), Ishaq (Isaac), Yakub (Jacob), Yusuf (Joseph), Shu’aib (Jethro), Ayyub (Job), Dhulkifl (Ezekiel), Musa (Moses), Harun (Aaron), Dawud (David), Suleyman (Solomon), Ilyas (Elias), Alyasa (Elisha), Yunus (Jonah), Zakariya (Zachariah), Yahya (John the Baptist), Isa (Jesus) and Muhammad.
Prophets in Islam: al-Anbiya fī al-Islam are individuals in Islam who are believed to spread God’s message on Earth and to serve as models of ideal human behavior. Some prophets are categorized as messengers: rusul, those who transmit divine revelation, most of them through the interaction of an angel, especially Angel Gabriel (Jibril).
Muslims believe that many prophets existed, many not mentioned in the Quran. The Quran states: “And for every community there is a messenger.” Belief in the prophets is one of the six articles of the Islamic faith. Islam also enjoins us to believe in the books.
The Books include Torah given to Moses (Musa) is called Tawrat, the Psalms given to David (Dawud) is the Zabur, the Gospel given to Jesus is Injīl.
The last prophet in Islam is Muhammad ibn Abdullah, whom Muslims believe to be the “Seal of the Prophets” (Khatam an-Nabiyyin), to whom the Quran was revealed.
In Islam, every prophet preached the same core beliefs, the Oneness of God, worship of that one God, avoidance of idolatry and sin, and the belief in the Day of Resurrection or the Day of Judgement and life after death.
Also, as a result, Islam has been able to preserve something of the ambience of the Abrahamic world in what survives of traditional Islamic life; Westerners who journey to traditional Muslim areas even today are usually reminded of the world of Hebrew prophets and of Christ himself.
It was not, however, only the Abrahamic world that became included in Islam’s understanding of itself as both the final and the primordial religion. As Islam encountered non-Semitic religions later on in Persia, India, and elsewhere, the same principle of the universality of revelation applied. The result was that many of the philosophies and schools of thought of the ancient world were fairly easily integrated into the Islamic intellectual perspective, as long as they conformed to or affirmed the principle of Unity.
In this case they were usually considered remnants of the teachings of earlier prophets, constituting part of that vast family that brought the message of God’s Oneness to every people and race, as the Quran asserts.
One of the results of this primordial character of Islam, therefore, was the formation and development of the Islamic intellectual tradition as the repository for much of the wisdom of the ancient world.
As every veritable omega is also an alpha, Islam as the terminal religion of humanity is also a return to the primeval religion. In its categorical and final formulation of the doctrine of Unity, it returns to the ancient message that bound Adam to God and that defines religion as such.
The universality of Islam may be said to issue from this return to the original religion, whereas its particularity may be said to be related to its finality, which has provided the distinctive form for one of the world’s major religions.
Next, we shall interrogate the unity and diversity of the Umma.
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend.
Friday Sermon: Thoughts on Islam 1: Prejudices and Ideological Biases
By Babatunde Jose
The understanding of Islam as a religion and as the dominating principle of a major world civilization is of great significance because it makes for a better appreciation of the worldview of more than 1.9 billion people of different nationalities and races.
Today Islam constitutes the second largest religious community in Europe and has a population almost the size of Judaism’s in America. The largest Muslim population in a country is in Indonesia, a country home to 12.7% of the world’s Muslims, followed by Pakistan (11.1%), India (10.9%) and Bangladesh (9.2%). About 20% of Muslims live in the Arab world. But most of all, the study of Islam is significant because it concerns a message from God revealed within that very Abrahamic world from which Judaism and Christianity originated.
These days, the reality of Islam penetrates the consciousness of contemporary Westerners from nearly every direction. Whether it is consequences of the decades-old Middle Eastern conflict between Arabs and Jews, the aftershocks of the upheavals of the Iranian Revolution, the civil war in Yugoslavia, where Muslim Bosnians were caught between feuding Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats, the breakup of the Soviet Union and the sudden appearance of a number of Muslim republics, and the tragic events of September 11, 2001, it seems that the reality of Islam have come to constitute an important dimension of the life of humanity today.
And yet there is no major religion whose study is more distorted in the West than Islam.
It is significant because Islam and its civilization have played a far greater role than is usually admitted in the genesis and development of European (and American) civilization.
The Quran is the third and final revelation of the Abrahamic monotheistic cycle and is, therefore, a religion without whose study the knowledge of the whole religious family to which Jews and Christians belong would be incomplete.
Contrary to misconception, fallacy and misunderstanding in Western quarters, Islam is both a religion and a civilization, a historical truth that spans over fourteen centuries of human history and a geographical presence in vast areas stretching over the Asian and African continents and even parts of Europe.
It is also a spiritual and metahistorical reality that has transformed the inner and outer life of numerous human beings in very different temporal and spatial circumstances.
The study of Islam in the West which began in the tenth and eleventh centuries, has been one-sided, distorted and contaminated by errors and deviations, some deliberate and some out of ignorance. Much that is presented today as the study of Islam by so-called experts is strongly influenced by various biases and ideological prejudices. Because this was a time in Europe when Islam was seen as a Christian heresy, and its founder as an apostate.
The initial expansion of Islam into uncharted territories of old Palestine and Byzantium provoked imminent threat to Christendom and led many to call the Prophet of Islam the Antichrist, and the Quran itself translated by order of Peter the Venerable in order to be refuted and rejected as sacred scripture.
Islam was born in the 7th Century; the Middle Ages or Medieval period were marked by strong religious opposition to Islam. The Muslim conquest of Persia in the late 7th century led to the downfall of the Sasanian Empire. Also conquered during this period were Syria, Palestine, Armenia, Egypt, and North Africa. This rapid expansion was to lead to a confrontation with Christendom and eventually the Crusades between 1095 to 1291.
The Renaissance perpetuated religious opposition to Islam, with disdain for Islamic learning, although there were some exceptions. Furthermore, the emphasis on Eurocentrism during the Renaissance caused many European thinkers of that time to consider people of other civilizations and ethnic groups, including Muslims, inferior.
Islamic studies were distorted by a sense of Western superiority and even hubris, characteristics that were to continue into the modern period.
The Enlightenment (1685 to 1815) developed the idea that there was only one civilization, the Western one. Obviously in such a situation Islam and its civilization could only play an inferior and secondary role.
During the nineteenth century, historicism in its absolutist sense took the center of the philosophical stage and Islamic civilization had no place in the scheme.
And yet this was the period when many of the greatest spiritual masterpieces of Islamic literature, especially many of the Sufi classics, were translated into European languages and seriously attracted major Western writers.
This was also the period when the exotic image of the Islamic East developed, as reflected in nineteenth-century European art associated with “orientalism.”
Moreover, this period marked the beginning of official oriental studies and Islamic studies, in various Western universities, often supported by colonial governments.
Oriental studies, in fact, developed as an instrument for furthering the policy of colonial powers, whether they were carried out in Central Asia for use by the Russian colonial office or in India for the British government.
But there were among the orientalists in the late nineteenth and first half of the twentieth century also a number of noble scholars who studied Islam both objectively and with sympathy.
But the main product of the orientalist manner of studying Islam remained heavily biased not only as a result of the interests of those powers it was serving, but also through the absolutization of current Western concepts and methodologies that were applied to Islam with the sense of superiority and hubris going back to the Renaissance period.
The last half of the twentieth century witnessed a major transformation in Islamic studies in the West, at least in certain circles. First of all, spiritually aware Westerners who realized the spiritual poverty of modernism began to seek wisdom in other worlds. Some turned to the objective and unbiased study of the deepest teachings of Islam.
Furthermore, during this same period authentic representatives of the Islamic tradition, began to study Western thought and languages and gradually to produce works in European languages on Islam that were not simply apologetic but explained clearly and without compromise the teachings of Islam in a manner comprehensible to Westerners.
Finally, a younger generation of scholars have appeared on the scene during the past few years who are both Muslim and Western in orientation.
Despite the presence of such groups, however, the anti-Islamic approach to Islamic studies continues in many circles.
And then there are the political ideologues, who often have little knowledge of Islam yet are presented as experts on the subject; from them one hears the most egregious anti-Islamic statements touted in the media and in popular books as authentic knowledge of Islam.
They are joined in this chorus by a number of Christian voices from extremist groups who speak as if they were living in twelfth-century France at the time of the Crusades, but who are at the same time completely devoid of knowledge of traditional Christian theology, not to mention Christian humility and charity.
There is, in fact, no religion in the world about which Western authors have written so much and at the same time in such a pejorative way as Islam.
Islam is not only a religion; it is also the creator and living spirit of a major world civilization with a long history stretching over fourteen centuries. Islamic history concerns the historic existence of the peoples of many lands, from North Africa to Malaysia, over vast spans of time.
It has witnessed the creation of some of the greatest empires and the integration into a single social order of many diverse ethnic and linguistic groups. Islamic history has, moreover, directly affected the history of Europe for over a millennium and has been in turn deeply affected by the West since the advent of the colonial period.
Islamic civilization produced a very rich tradition in the aural arts of poetry and music. Islamic civilization created many musical instruments, such as the tār (from Persian: ‘string’) a long-necked, waisted lute family instrument, used by many cultures and countries including Iran, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, Tajikistan (Iranian Plateau), Turkey, and others near the Caucasus and Central Asia regions; and the ‘ūd (a pear-shaped stringed instrument.), which were to find their counterparts in the guitar and the lute in the West.
The contributions of Islamic science are so great and complex that they cannot even be summarized in a proper and meaningful way in a short essay like this. Suffice it to say, for some seven centuries Islamic science was, from the point of view of creativity, at the forefront of science globally.
Not only did Muslims synthesize Greco-Alexandrian, ancient Mesopotamian, Iranian, Indian, and to some extent Chinese science, but they created many new sciences or added new chapters to the ancient sciences. For example, in mathematics they expanded the study of the geometry of the Greeks and created the new disciplines of trigonometry and algebra.
Likewise, in medicine they furthered the studies of Hippocratic and Galenic medicine while diagnosing and distinguishing new diseases, discovering new remedies, and proposing new theories. The same can be said for numerous other sciences, from alchemy to astronomy, from physics to geology.
The global history of science has as one of its central chapter’s Islamic science, without which there would have been no Western science.
Finally, let it be said that Islam is not only a religion; it is also the creator and living spirit of a major world civilization with a long history stretching over fourteen centuries.
Today, Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world. According to the Pew Research projections, by 2050 there will be near parity between Muslims (2.8 billion, or 30% of the population) and Christians (2.9 billion, or 31%), possibly for the first time in history. Allahu Akbar!
Next, we shall examine Islam as the final revelation in the Abrahamic trilogy.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend.
Friday Sermon: The Weapon of a Believer
By Babatunde Jose
By earnestly praying to God, we achieve the greatest of blessings: atonement for our sins and an increase in rank with our Lord. Prayer is also a potent remedy for our sicknesses, for it instills faith in our souls.
As human beings, our life in this world is characterized by fluctuating conditions happiness and sadness. There is no perpetual bliss or misery. Life by its very nature is a test. Allah says: “He is the One that has created Life and Death in order to test who amongst you is best in conduct.” (Quran, 67:2)
Pleasant and favorable conditions demand us to be grateful and humble while adverse conditions require us to be patient and to seek Allah’s help.
Dua means invocation – to call out – and is an act of supplication, meaning asking or begging for something earnestly or humbly. It is an act of worship in which we ask Allah for His forgiveness and mercy, to grant us His favors and answer our requests.
Making dua (invocation) is an important part of the Islamic faith, as Allah says in the Quran that believers should call on Him and ask Him for His assistance and forgiveness. Along with this, Allah provides assurance that He can hear and see everyone wherever they may be, and that He will indeed respond to prayers.
In Surah Ghafir, He says: “. . . Make Dua before Me, I will accept. . ..” (Quran 40:60). Thus, Muslims should not be shy in seeking the help and guidance of Allah in every problem they face in their life.
Every condition is a manifestation of the Will of Allah. What has passed us was not meant to befall us and what has befallen us was not meant to pass us. Assistance comes with patience, relief after affliction and ease after difficulty. (Tirmidhi)
Our faith and belief is tested when we undergo difficulties and afflictions. These difficulties may be physical, emotional, financial, or spiritual. Allah says: “Verily We will test you with some fear, hunger, and loss of wealth, life or the fruits of your labor.” (Quran 2:155)
These adverse conditions may at times be upon an individual, a family, a community or upon a large section of the Ummah as is the current case of Palestine, Syria, Afghanistan, Myanmar and our country Nigeria where people are suffering needlessly, queuing for PVC, at ATM for new notes and worst of all for fuel, a God-given resource for which our country is the 6th largest producer in the world, but which we have been importing for 30 years. As the largest economy in Africa, we are ironically the poverty capital of the world and as the largest black nation in the world, we also have the highest population of out of school children.
Prayers or dua are panacea for the present problems facing the nation today. The dilemma, however, is that dua for us has become a ritual. Yet, Dua, according to a Hadith, has the unique ability to change destiny (Tirmidhi).
All the Prophets (peace be upon them), as we find in Quran, resorted to supplications as their ultimate ‘weapon’ to solicit Allah’s help when all their efforts to reform their respective nations faced hostile environments.
For example, the Prophet Noah (Nuh), asked God to inflict a torment on his people, who went astray despite his best efforts to guide them to the right path. As an answer to his prayer, God inflicted a great flood on them which went down in history.
The Prophet Job (Ayyub), called out to God because of his distress, saying “… Great harm has afflicted me, and You are the Most Merciful of the merciful” (Surat al-Anbiya, Quran 21:83). Allah said: We responded to him (Job) and removed from him the harm, which was afflicting him and restored his family to him.” (Surat al-Anbiya, Quran 21: 84).
God answered Prophet Solomon (Suleyman), who prayed: “My Lord, forgive me and give me a kingdom the like of which will never be granted to anyone after me. Truly You are the Ever Giving.” (Surah Sâd, Quran 38: 35). And God bestowed a great power and wealth on him.
Accordingly, those who pray should keep in mind the verse, “His command when He desires a thing is just to say to it, ‘Be!’ (Surah Ya-Sin, Quran 37:82).
At the time of the battle of Badr, with the future of Islam under threat, when a small ill equipped band of 313 Muslims faced an army of 1,000 well-armed, the Noble Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) spent the entire night on the eve of the battle begging and supplicating unto Allah for His assistance and Allah Almighty the following day granted the greatest victory in the annals of Islamic history.
In another such incident, when Sultan Yusuf ibn Ayyub ibn Shadhi (c. 1137 –1193), commonly known by the epithet Saladin, received news of the Crusader’s ships sailing toward them with reinforcements, he retired to the masjid and spent the night in prayer, beseeching and begging Allah Almighty’s assistance. In the morning prayer, he told a pious man, “Please make dua, so that the enemy ships left the shores carrying reinforcements.” The person replied, “Don’t fear, Saladin. Verily the tears of the night have drowned the enemy ships.” A short while later news was received that the ships had sunk.
We read in the Bible, 2 Kings 20:1-6 the story of Hezekiah. This is axiomatic of the power of supplication: “In those days Hezekiah was sick and near death. And Isaiah the prophet, the son of Amoz, went to him and said to him, “Thus says the Lord: ‘Set your house in order, for you shall die, and not live.’”
2 Then he (Hezekiah) turned his face toward the wall, and prayed to the Lord, saying, 3 “Remember how, O Lord, I pray, how I have walked before You in truth and with a loyal heart, and have done what was good in Your sight.” And Hezekiah wept bitterly.
4 And it happened, before Isaiah had gone out into the middle court, that the word of the Lord came to him, saying, 5 “Return and tell Hezekiah the leader of My people, ‘Thus says the Lord, the God of David your father: “I have heard your prayer, I have seen your tears; surely, I will heal you. On the third day you shall go up to the house of the Lord. 6 And I will add to your days fifteen years.”
Such is the power of dua which has been rightfully referred to by scholars as ‘the weapon of a believer’.
While there are conducive and opportune moments when duas are accepted in relation to the above there are no restrictions or specifications on the act of dua. Dua can be made at any time, in any place, in any language.
A person who has faith in this truth can pray to God for anything and can hope that God will answer those prayers. For example, a person who is seized by an incurable disease will surely resort to all forms of medical care. Yet, knowing that only God restores health, prayers will be offered to Him for recovery. We pray today that God should restore the health of our afflicted brothers and friends. Amen
Dua is that act which ‘connects’ the slave to his Master. The slave lifts his hands as begging bowls in an expression of begging as a beggar does. “O mankind! It is you who stand as beggars in your relation to Allah, and it is Allah Who is Free of all wants, Worthy of all praise. (Quran, 35:15).
It is said that Allah feels shy in turning His slave away empty handed. (Tirmidhi, Ahmed, Abu Dawood).
If it is not in the nature of a mother to turn her child away empty handed no matter how disobedient a child may be, how is it possible that the One who is the most merciful and who has placed mercy in the hearts of all mothers turns away His slave, empty handed? How is it possible for the One Who becomes angry when His slaves do not supplicate to Him not to be happy when they do? (Sunan Ibn Majah)
Continuously turning to Allah Almighty in dua is a sign of one’s conviction in Him and the more one turns to Him, the more one’s faith increases. Dua is a condition of the heart and conversation with one’s Maker in the language of one’s choice.
Dua in times of ease is gratifying and engenders humility while at the same time it serves as an assurance of our duas being accepted in times of difficulty, according to Tirmidhi.
Dua in times of difficulty, accompanied by the shedding of tears is uplifting, invigorating, assuring, cleanses, refreshes, and provides solace and relief to a broken heart.
A person can ask God for anything within the limits of the permissible (halal). This is because, as mentioned earlier, God is the only ruler and owner of the entire universe; and if He wills, He grants man anything He desires. Every person who turns to God and prays to Him should credit God’s power to do anything and “be firm in supplication” as our beloved Prophet, peace be upon him, said.
In current times as individuals we are faced with so many tribulations and internationally, the Ummah is faced with crises across the globe that, at times we cannot help but feel helpless, frustrated, and depressed. In such times we have the choice of negotiating these hurdles all by ourselves or through voicing our dissent by petitioning the ‘powers’ that be or to utilize the most powerful ‘weapon’ at the disposal of every Believer — dua and stand up before Allah Almighty and to petition Him for His help as He alone is the one who has power over everything and every situation.
Collectively, we can raise up our hands and supplicate to Allah to deliver us from the Pharaoh of our time. Vox populi vox Dei.
… There are some people who say, ‘Our Lord, give us good in the world.’ They will have no share in the hereafter. And there are others who say, ‘Our Lord, give us good in the world, and good in the hereafter, and safeguard us from the punishment of the Fire.’ They will have a good share from what they have earned. God is swift at reckoning. (Surat al-Baqara Quran 2:200-202)
Prayer for Palestine: Lord God, we turn to you in these trying hours when conflict is a daily reality for our sisters and brothers in Israel and Palestine. We ask you to bring justice to the people of Palestine. And utmost peace and reconciliation in the region.
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend
Dua: On no soul doth Allah place a burden greater than it can bear. It gets every good that it earns, and it suffers every ill that it earns. (Pray): “Our Lord! condemn us not if we forget or fall into error; our Lord! Lay not on us a burden like that which Thou didst lay on those before us; Our Lord! lay not on us a burden greater than we have strength to bear. Blot out our sins and grant us forgiveness. Have mercy on us. Thou art our Protector; help us against those who stand against faith.”
