Air Force Denies Paying Bandits N20m to Spare Buhari’s Plane
The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has denied reports that it paid bandits in the North West zone the sum of N20miilion to dissuade them from shooting down President Muhammadu Buhari’s plane.
The story of the alleged payment of N20million, which has circulated largely on social media, was attributed to a foreign news outlet.
According to the report, the deal was brokered as President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a trip to his home State of Katsina.
The story further claimed that the N20 million was delivered to the bandits in Rugu Forest by a Nigerian Air Force official, who leaked details of the operation under anonymity, because the military realised that it would be too risky to leave the seized weapon in the hands of violent criminals operating in an area the presidential jet would fly over.
The rugged, lawless jungle that covers parts of Kaduna, Zamfara and the president’s home state of Katsina has served as a vast haven for bandits terrorising Nigeria’s northwestern communities. A large portion of kidnapping plots emanates or terminates in or around the forest, security agencies have previously warned.
“The mission to buy back the antiaircraft gun began with a handoff from a high-ranking air force intelligence officer in the capital Abuja: a black zip-up bag he said was full of 20 million Nigerian naira,” the report further claimed, after stating that such military hardware in the hands of bandits “posed a threat to President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been planning to fly to his hometown about 80 miles away.”
The gun truck with 12.7 caliber anti-aircraft fire was allegedly disassembled and transported back to the military on motorbikes after the deal was concluded.
However, the NAF, in a statement on Sunday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, dismissed the report as false.
The NAF statement read:
“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to news reports circulating on some media platforms alleging that the NAF, through one of its personnel, paid the sum of N20 Million to armed bandits operating in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State in exchange for an anti-aircraft gun allegedly seized. The report went on to state that the reason behind the payment was to retrieve the anti-aircraft gun which, it alleged, the NAF feared could be used against aircraft operating within Katsina State.
“The NAF wishes to categorically state that there is absolutely no iota of truth in the spurious allegation that was undoubtedly designed to cast aspersions on the good image of the Service. The said report is totally false. It should therefore be taken as fake news and disregarded.
Indeed, we ordinarily would not have responded to such baseless and utterly illogical allegation but for the need to set the record straight as well as reaffirm the NAF’s unflinching commitment to decisively dealing with the armed bandits and all other criminal elements in the country in partnership with other services of the Armed Forces and other security Agencies.
“For the avoidance of doubt, it must be stated that there is no basis for the NAF to pay bandits or any criminal elements that it has continued to attack and decimate in Katsina State, other parts of the North-West as well as other Theatres of Operation in the Country.
Indeed, as recent as12 October 2021 , NAF aircraft conducted 5 missions in the Jibia general area and engaged targets with rockets and cannons at Bala Wuta bandits’ locations in Kadaoji. Similar successes were recorded at Fakai Dutsin Anfare, an area in Jibia LGA known for its high incidences of bandits’ activities. The false reportage therefore, begs the question as to why the NAF would negotiate for a weapon allegedly seized and still carry out air interdiction missions on the same bandits and their strongholds.
“The NAF is of the view that, this latest false report could be a part of a campaign to further the cause of insecurity in Nigeria by elements who see the NAF as a threat following series of successful exploits in operations against criminal gangs.
“Perhaps, this provides an avenue for the NAF to yet again appeal to members of the media, both local and international, as well as social media, to be circumspect in their reportage and endeavour to always verify their facts before going public. The public is enjoined to disregard the falsehood emanating from some sections of the social and mainstream media. The NAF also uses this opportunity to call on citizens to continue to cooperate with security agencies as efforts are ongoing to rid the entire Nation of criminals and their activities.
“On our part, the NAF, as a professional and disciplined force, will not in any way be discouraged from carrying out its mandate to rid the entire North-West Nigeria of banditry and other forms of criminality. We remain resolute in performing our function and will continue to work in synergy with other sister Services and security agencies to rid the country of all criminal elements.
“Kindly bring this information to the awareness of the general public,” the statement concluded.
Atiku Promises Prosperity, Economic Development, Peace in Enugu
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has urged the Enugu people enter into the mainstream of Nigerian politics in other to enjoy prosperity, economic development, peace and security.
Atiku also insisted that he’s the Stepping stone to the Igbo presidency.
Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Enugu on Tuesday, Atiku said, “whoever says there is no PDP in Enugu is not saying the truth, there is PDP in Enugu and Enugu has been PDP from inception and is still PDP today and will continue to be PDP.
“When I came here few months ago to attend a zonal conference of the South-East, I said to the Igbos, I am going to be the Stepping stone to the Igbo presidency. And I mean it.
“Whether an Igboman is from the south-East or South-South, it is the same race and today my running make is an Igloo man. It is a universal ethnic group, it is a universal race.
“So, my fellow brothers and sisters, the people of Enugu State, I want you to continue believing and I want you to continue supporting the PDP because PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP.
“I want to let you know that this country is geared towards electing a PDP government, do not be an exception and do not be a minority. The next government is going to be formed by the PDP.
“Therefore as you have always been, be in the mainstream of Nigerian politics because that is the only way that can bring about the prosperity, economic development, the peace and the security you are looking for in this part of the country and the country in general.”
He, however, appreciated the people of Enugu state for turning up in great numbers to attend the rally, adding, “we promise you Enugu State will continue to receive the required attention it has always received.”
Also speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, said that voting All Progressives Congress (APC) will not solve the problem of Nigeria.
He urged Nigerians to vote for PDP to continue all that they have been doing, adding that the governorship candidate of PDP in Enugu, Peter Mbah will develop and work hand-in-hand with Atiku Abubakar.
“In the next eleven days Atiku Abubakar will emerge as your next president with Ifeanyi Okowa as his vice-presidential candidate. I want to assure you that immediately after that, the next governor will be Mr Peter Mbah,” he said.
Emefiele Insists on February 10 Deadline for Phasing Out of Old Naira Notes
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, insisted that the February 10 deadline for the circulation of the old Naira naira notes stands.
The Governor of the Apex bank who disclosed this while briefing the diplomatic community at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja said the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements has gradually eased the tension from Nigerians.
Speaking at the press conference, he said, “The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents. There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10.”
The clarification is coming on the heels of confusion over the supreme court order which extended the deadline to February 15, pending the hearing by the court.
Nigerians were thrown into confusion as commercial banks refused to take the old notes at their branches on Monday.
Reacting to the development, Emefiele said the apex bank acknowledges the suffering of Nigerians, noting that effective implementation of the policy could scrap 4% of the inflation numbers.
He further explained that the optimal volume of cash in circulation should be around N700 billion.
Speaking further, he said, “Some of our leaders are buying the new notes and storing them for whatever purpose and I will not expand further on that.”
“Even if we say N1trillion should be in circulation, we cannot refloat N3.7trillion into circulation.”
Independent
I Will Develop Calabar Port, Construct Rail lines When Elected – Atiku
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to develop the Calabar port as part of efforts to promote commercial activities in the South-South region of the country.
He made the promise on Monday while addressing the electorate in Cross River State during the PDP presidential campaign rally at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.
He said he will also ensure the construction of rail lines from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt while promising to link the state with other parts of the country through the construction of road infrastructure.
“If you open up the Calabar port it will create massive business and important opportunities for the people of Cross River State. Another thing you should understand, the moment the Calabar port is expanded and is functional, it is going to be an attraction to factories and businesses and it will be to the benefit of the people of Cross River State.
“This is just one, again agricultural potentials are going to be multiplied. So developing Calabar port alone is going to be an abundant opportunity for the people of Cross River and I promise you, if you vote for PDP for the president and governorship, we will work together with your governors, your legislators we will implement this policy which has been grounded by APC.
“There is the issue of infrastructural development, that is first of all, the road networks connecting you with neighbouring states and then secondly the proposed rail line from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt,” Atiku said.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council and governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel assured the people of Cross River, what Atiku will do when elected.
He said: “Our colour is PDP, our colour is capacity, our colour is human development, our colour is delivering prosperity, development and then poverty alleviation. I want to assure you that infrastructure in terms of the road network under Atiku Abubakar will be very well developed.”
In a vague reference to the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade and others who defected from PDP, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, who also spoke at the campaign rally, said they will come back.
“You have voted for some of our great sons and daughters in the PDP, unfortunately, some of them have disappointed you. But wherever they are going, they will come back home because the people of Cross River state will not go with them.
“I want to beg of you that on the 25th of this month, vote for one person who will unify this country, who will wipe your tears, who will make sure that the economy of Nigeria comes back to be the first and best economy in the continent.
“When we left office in 2015, Naira was exchanged at N180 to a dollar. How much is naira exchanging to a dollar today, N800 to a dollar? That brings poverty to you. When we left, we left a foreign debt of $9.6 billion. Within seven years, the APC has increased that debt to $97 billion dollars.
”In order words, each one of you standing here is a debtor and it is affecting the economy of this country because all the money we are earning, we spend on servicing debt,” he said.
Other party chieftains including the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke among others were also part of the campaign trail to Calabar.
