2022 Budget: Presidency Appropriates N150bn to Self for Trips, Food, Others
The Federal Government has earmarked N150 billion to the presidency in the 2022 budget, including N135 million for meals and N2 billion for international trips.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presented an appropriation bill of N16.39 trillion – the total expenditure of the federal government in 2022.
According to the budget details, the presidency will receive N91.63bn, N16.25bn, N42,71bn for personnel, overhead costs and capital projects, respectively, totalling N150,590,609,934.
The budget details for the presidency listed 17 items, including budget earmarked for state house headquarters, state house operations — offices of president and vice-president, office of the chief staff to the president, office of the chief security officer to the president and state house medical centre.
Others are state house Lagos liaison office, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission & its centres, office of the chief economic adviser to the president, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure were listed in the presidency budget details.
A breakdown of the budget proposal shows that N12.31 billion was allocated for the state house headquarters, while N24.83 billion and N1.18 billion were budgeted for the offices of the president and vice-president, respectively.
N2BN FOR BUHARI, OSINBAJO’S OFFICES’ INT’T TRIPS
In the budget proposal, the state house headquarters was earmarked N73 million for international travel and transport while local travel and transport (training) will get N31.4 million. The budget also made provision of N57.7 million for local travel and transport (others).
For the office of the president, N1.53 billion was budgeted for international travel and transport (others), while N775.6 million was earmarked for local travel and transport (others).
For the office of the vice-president, N476.2 million was budgeted for international travel and transport (others) while N301.9 million was earmarked for local travel and transport (others).
The development means that the offices of the president and vice-president gulped N2,009,750,909 in the 2022 budget for international travel.
N135M FOR STATE HOUSE HQ’S REFRESHMENTS AND MEALS
The budget details also show that N135,688,651 was earmarked for the refreshment and meals in the state house headquarters, while N120,699,558 was allocated for fuel and lubricants (general) in the state house.
For the office of the president, N30.6 million was earmarked for refreshment and N301.1 million allocated for foodstuff and catering materials supplies.
For the office of the vice-president, N20.2 million was earmarked for refreshment and meals, while N156.6 million was allocated for foodstuff and catering materials supplies
In the state house budget, N1.9 billion was earmarked for the purchase of fixed assets, out of which N1.6 billion was budgeted for the purchase of motor vehicles.
No allocation was given to purchase motor vehicles for the office of the president but N30.8 million was earmarked for the item in the office of the vice-president.
The construction of the presidential wing at the state house medical centre tagged ongoing was earmarked N21.9 billion.
N687.4M EARMARKED FOR STATE HOUSE MEDICAL CENTRE
In the 2022 budget, the state house medical centre gulped N687,425,876 as total expenditure.
The breakdown of the budget details shows that N355,695,664 was earmarked for capital expenditure.
The details of the capital expenditure show that construction of the dental wing extension in the state house medical clinic and outstanding liabilities on reclamation and earth filling tagged ongoing gulp N30,000,000.
Procurement of medical equipment tagged ongoing to gulp N270,695,664, while N55,000,000 was budgeted for the construction of 2 blocks of 24 units three-bedroom flats at the state house tagged new.
The state house Lagos liaison office would receive N301,391,917 as total expenditure, out of which capital expenditure gulped N206,111,515.
TheCable
Supreme Court Suspends CBN’s Deadline on Use of Old Naira Notes
Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a suspension of the deadline for the swapping of old to new Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The Supreme Court issued an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from suspending the acceptance of the old Naira notes on the Friday February 10, 2023 deadline.
Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kogi State have dragged the Federal Government to Supreme Court over the scarcity of old and new Naira notes due to the (CBN) naira redesign policy.
The state governments said they are worried by the effects the CBN naira redesign policy is having on the residents of their states.
Consequently, they are seeking a restraining order by the Supreme Court to compel the government and CBN from implementing the policy.
The states filed an ex-parte motion through their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN), and are urging the Supreme Court to grant them an interim injunction stopping the Federal Government either by itself or acting through the CBN, the commercial banks or its agents from carrying out its plan of ending the timeframe within which the now older versions of the 200, 500 and 1000 denominations of the Naira may no longer be legal tender on February 10, 2023.
“Unless this Honourable Court intervenes, the Government and people of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State will continue to go through a lot of hardship and would ultimately suffer great loss as a result of the insufficient and unreasonable time within which the Federal Government is embarking on the ongoing currency redesign policy,” Mustapha said.
The states said there has been a shortage in the supply of the new naira notes in Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States and that citizens who have dutifully deposited their old naira notes have increasingly found it difficult and sometimes next to impossible to access new naira notes to go about their daily activities.
The states said the CBN policy is imposing a lot of hardship on Nigerians and insisted that the ten-day extension by the Federal Government is still insufficient to address the challenges of Nigerians swapping their old Naira notes for new ones.
The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
El-Rufai, Bello, Mattawale Drag Buhari’s Govt to Court over Naira Redesign, Scarcity
The governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara have petitioned the Federal government before the Supreme Court to halt the full implementation of the policy ending the validity of old N200, N500 and N1000 denominations on February 10, 2023
The three northern states, in a motion ex-parte filed on their behalf by their attorney, Abdul Hakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN), are asking the supreme court to grant them an interim injunction to prevent the Federal Government from carrying out its plan to end the period within which the now-outdated 200, 500, and 1000 Naira denominations may no longer be legal tender on February 1.
The plaintiffs in the suit are the three Attorneys-General and Commissioners of Justice of the three states, while the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is the sole respondent.
The plaintiffs claimed that since the new naira note policy was announced, there has been a severe shortage of new naira notes in Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara States and that citizens who have dutifully deposited their old naira notes are finding it harder and sometimes impossible to obtain new naira notes to conduct their daily business.
They also mentioned the notice’s inadequacy, how carelessly the exercise is being carried out and the hardship it is causing Nigerians, which has been well-acknowledged even by the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The plaintiffs added that the ten-day extension granted by the federal government is still insufficient to address the problems plaguing the policy.
Although a date for the hearing has not been set, the states are seeking a declaration that the demonetisation policy of the Federation being currently carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not in compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, and actual laws on the subject.
According to TVC reports, the plaintiffs are also asking the court to make a declaration that the three-month notice given by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Central Bank of Nigeria under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the expiration of which will render the old banknotes inadmissible as legal tender, is in gross violation of the provisions of Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, which specifies that a reasonable notice be given before such a policy.
The plaintiffs also ask the court to declare that, in light of the explicit provisions of Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, the Federal Government of Nigeria, acting through the Central Bank of Nigeria, lacks the authority to set a deadline for the acceptance and redemption of banknotes issued by the Bank, except for the circumstances specified in Section 22(1) of the CBN Act 2007. The Central Bank shall at all times redeem its bank notes.
The Plaintiffs further want the court to direct the immediate suspension of the demonetisation of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Central Bank of Nigeria under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until it complies with the relevant provisions of the law.
In an affidavit filed in support of the suit and sworn to by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaduna State, Aisha Dikko, she averred that although the naira redesign policy was introduced to encourage the cashless policy of the Federal government, it is not all transactions that can be conveniently carried out through electronic means.
She maintained that several transactions still require cash in exchange for goods and services hence the need for the Federal Government to have sufficient money available in circulation for the smooth running of the economy.
Dikko also pointed out that the Federal Government has embarked on the policy within a narrow and unworkable time frame, and this has adversely affected Nigerian citizens within Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States as well as their Governments, especially as the newly redesigned naira notes are not available for use by the people as well as the State Governments.
“That the majority of the indigenes of the Plaintiffs’ states who reside in the rural areas have been unable to exchange or deposit their old naira notes as there are no banks in the rural areas where the majority of the population of the states reside.
“Most people in rural areas of the Plaintiffs’ states do not have bank accounts and have so far been unable to deposit their life savings which are still in the old naira notes.
“There is restiveness amongst the people in the various states because of the hardship being suffered by the people, and the situation will sooner than later degenerate into the breakdown of law and order.
“The Plaintiff State Governments cannot stand by as they are duty-bound to protect citizens in their states and prevent the breakdown of law and order.
“I know that if the Federal Government of Nigeria had given sufficient and reasonable time for the naira redesign policy, all the current hardship and loss being experienced by the Plaintiffs’ State Governments as well as people in the various states would have been avoided.
“I know that the 10-day extension by the Federal Government is still insufficient to address the challenges bedevilling the policy. I also understand that the Federal Government cannot bar Nigerians from redeeming their old naira notes at any time, even though the senior notes are no longer legal tender.
“Unless this Honourable Court intervenes, the Government and people of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State will continue to go through a lot of hardship and would ultimately suffer great loss as a result of the insufficient and unreasonable time within which the Federal Government is embarking on the ongoing currency redesign policy,” she stated.
Tribune
Win a Councillorship Election First, Then Come Talk to Me, Dogara Blast Keyamo
By Eric Elezuo
The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has come hard on the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, asking the lawyer to try and win a councillorship election before considering himself his equal in politics.
Both lawyers had been engaged in banters following a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari, where he endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president.
Buhari, on his Twitter handle, described Tinubu as a Nigerian who would give his best to Nigeria.
The tweet read, “Today in Lafia, Nasarawa State, I delivered my message: vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria and vote Governor Abdullahi Sule for a second term. I have known Asiwaju for more than 20 years; he is a committed Nigerian; he will give his best to Nigeria.”
Dogara, who reacted to the president’s comment, however, described it as a satire.
He said, “I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju will give his best to Nigeria, really? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering. No, PMB. Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire.”
In an exchange that followed, Keyamo said the comment was beneath Dogara, just as he described him as a political prostitute and backstabber.
He said, “My brother and law schoolmate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer and back-stabber that you’ve always been.”
Dogara, who fired back at Keyamo, asked him to contest for the post of a councillor before they both could be regarded as mates in politics.
He said, “My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship. Yes, we were mates at Law School but I am waiting for you to win a councillorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category.”
Keyamo, in another reply to Dogara, said he had reached the height of his profession as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, adding that he should learn to respect his seniors.
He said, “My brother, it is sad you think every one must be rated by elections won and lost. You’ve just insulted millions of Nigerians in their various fields of endeavour. Let me remind you that I’ve reached the height of our profession and you must learn to respect your senior at the bar.”
