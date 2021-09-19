The Chinese Community, the consulate and WUSHU Development Association of Nigeria, bestowed Otunba Segun Runsewe DG National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) as the China Culture man of the year.

At an impressive ceremony to mark the 2021 mid autumn festival and Chinese national day in Lagos, on Saturday, the Chinese Community stated that Otunba Segun Runsewe has worked tirelessly to build a strong Cultural tourism relationship between Nigeria and china, adding that he has in various ways, convinced the world that Nigeria culture in its diversity has capacity to Foster unity and peace among the people of both countries nay the world.

Dr Matthew Nwaekwe, coordinator Nigeria/ china Business Council, who made the presentation,at oriental hotel Victoria island Lagos, further explained that the Chinese consulate and the Chinese Community in Nigeria were elated at the pace and passion to which otunba Segun Runsewe, brought to bear in his assignment as Nigeria culture chief, and the conviction to sustain Cultural relationship between china and Nigeria.

