The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has added six Nigerians, 32 other nationals, and 15 organisations operating in the country to its terrorism list.

This was revealed in the UAE Cabinet’s ministerial resolution No. 83 of 2021, which accused the individuals and organisations of supporting terrorism.

The individuals and organisations were added to the list after the UAE Cabinet directed regulatory bodies to monitor their financial, commercial, and technical ties with any terrorist group anywhere in the world and take appropriate action within 24 hours. The following is the complete list of people and organisations added to the terror list, as provided by Gulf News: Bashir Ali Yusuf (Nigeria) Abdur Rahman Ado Musa (Nigeria) Salihu Yusuf Adam (Nigeria) Muhammad Ibrahim Isa (Nigeria) Ibrahim Ali Alhassan (Nigeria) Surajo Abubakar Adam (Nigeria) Rashed Saleh Saleh Aljarmouzy (Yemen) Naif Naseer Saleh Aljarmouzy (Yemen) Zabiullah Abdul Qahir Aldurany (Afghanistan) Sulaiman Saleh Salem Aboulan (Yemen) Adel Ahmed Salem Obaid Ali Badrah (Yemen) Ali Nasser Al Aseeri (Saudi Arabia) Fadhl Saleh Salem Altayabi (Yemen) Ashur Omar Ashur Obaidun (Yemen) Hazem Mohsen Farhan + Hazem Mohsen Al Farhan (Syria) Mehdi Azizollah Kiasati (Iran) Farshad Jafar Hakemzadeh (Iran) Seyyed Reza Mohmmad Ghasemi (Iran) Mohsen Hassan Kargarhodjat Abadi (Iran) Ibrahim Mahmood Ahmed Mohammed (Iran) Osama Housen Dughaem (Syria) Alaa Khanfurah – Alaa Abdulrazzaq Ali Khanfurah – Alaa Alkhanfurah (Syria) Fadi Said Kamar (UK) Walid Kamel Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis) Khaled Walid Awad (Saint Kitts and Nevis) Imad Khallak Kantakdzhi (Russia) Mohammed Ayman Tayseer Rashid Marayat (Jordan) Mohammed Ahmed Musaed Saeed (Yemen) Hayder Habeeb Ali (Iraq) Basim Yousuf Hussein Al Shaghanbi (Iraq) Sharif Ahmed Sharif Ba Alawi (Yemen) Manoj Sabharwal Om Prakash (India) Ahmed Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Al Shaiba Al Nuaimi (UAE) Mohamed Saqer Yousif Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE) Hamad Mohammed Rahmah Humaid Al Shamsi (UAE) Saeed Naser Saeed Naser Al Tunaiji (UAE) Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon) Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon) The organisations added to the terror list include:

Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC

Arzoo International F Z E

Hanan Shipping LLC

Four Corners Petroleum Sasco Logistic LLC AlJarmouzi General Trading LLC

Al Jarmoozi Cargo & Clearing (L.L.C)

Al Jarmoozi Transport By Heavy & Light Trucks (L.L.C)

Naser Al Jarmouzi Ceneral Trading LLC Naser Al Jarmouzi Cargo & Clearing LLC Wave Tech Computer LLC NYBI Trading – FZE

KCL General Trading F Z E

Al Inma Group Al Omgy & Bros Exchange

Source: ejesgist.com

