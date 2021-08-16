The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says two major flyovers under construction at Rumuola and Government Residential Area (G.R.A) junctions in Port Harcourt ,will be completed by the end of September.

Governor Wike, during an unscheduled inspection of the Nkpolu -Oroworukwo, Rumuola, G.R.A flyovers and dualisation of Ezimgbu road in Port Harcourt on Monday, said no amount of money spent on projects that will impact positively on the well being of the people of the State will be regretted.

The governor, who spoke to journalists after the inspection, said the contractor handling the projects, Julius Bergers Plc has given assurance that Rumuola, G.R.A flyovers and the dualisation of the Ezimgbu road and Tombia road extension will be completed by the end of September

“These four projects will be handed over to us latest by the end of September. And I have always said giving our people the best is uppermost in our mind. And no amount of money spent to give our people the best in life will be regretted.”

Governor Wike, who bemoaned the proliferation of illegal motor parks in Port Harcourt and its environs, said these parks not only constitute nuisance to residents of the city and motorists, but are also inimical to the Rivers State government urban renewal programme.

He warned that the Rivers State government will no longer tolerate these ‘unauthorised’ motor parks that are responsible for traffic gridlocks and congestion on the Port Harcourt-Aba expressway in Port Harcourt.

“I don’t know why in this country we believe in lawlessness. Somebody wakes up in the morning without even preparing where he wants his office to be. He just takes over a public space and convert it to a motor park. And so everywhere is motor park and that must not be allowed.”

The governor said the State government cannot be spending huge sums of money to restore Port Harcourt to its Garden City status and allow some unscrupulous persons to deface the city.

He has therefore ordered Julius Berger to barricade the entrances of two motor parks around the Rumuola flyover.

