Headline

NBC Fines Arise, Channels, AIT over Coverage of #EndSARS Protests

Eric 1 day ago
0 14 Less than a minute

The National Broadcasting Commission has fined Channels Television, Arise Television and Africa Independent Television for what it termed “unprofessional coverage” of the #EndSARS protests.

The acting Director-General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Recall that the NBC had last week warned all television and radio stations against reporting the #EndSARS protests in a manner that could embarrass the government or private individuals or cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Tony Elumelu: Turning Africa into One Independent Entrepreneurial Village

October 27, 2018

WAEC Confirms Adeleke Sat for 1981 Exams, Shows Candidate Failed English Language

September 19, 2018

PDP Woos Tambuwal for 2019 Presidency

April 14, 2018

Begin Degree Programme in Traditional Medicine, Mamora Urges Varsities

August 31, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: