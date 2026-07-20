Dominican University Hails Peter Obi on 65th Birthday

The Dominican University, Ibadan, has paid glowing tribute to its Pro-Chancellor and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, on his 65th birthday, describing him as a visionary leader whose commitment to education, youth development and national progress continues to inspire generations of Nigerians.

In a goodwill message issued on Sunday, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Jacinta Opara, lauded Obi’s enduring passion for quality education, noting that his consistent investments in human capital and advocacy for educational excellence have strengthened institutions and offered hope to young people across the country.

According to Opara, Obi has, through his public service and private engagements, remained a steadfast champion of education, making it a cornerstone of his vision for national development.

She said his words, actions and unwavering support for learning had reinforced the conviction that education remains the most effective instrument for building a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable society.

The university also expressed appreciation for Obi’s contributions to the institution as Pro-Chancellor, describing his leadership, generosity and guidance as instrumental to its growth and development.

The statement noted that under his stewardship, Dominican University has continued to pursue academic excellence while remaining committed to its mission of producing morally upright and globally competitive graduates.

It read in part: “As a university founded a decade ago on the rich 800-year educational heritage of the Order of Preachers (Dominicans), we remain profoundly grateful for your visionary leadership, generous support and invaluable contributions as our Pro-Chancellor.”

The institution joined family members, associates and well-wishers in celebrating Obi’s milestone, praying for continued good health, wisdom, strength and divine guidance as he continues to advocate good governance, human dignity, hope and national development.

The message, signed by the Vice-Chancellor, reaffirmed the university’s pride in its association with Obi, whose dedication to education, integrity and selfless service, it said, continues to leave a lasting impact on the nation and inspire future generations.