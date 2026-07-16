National
Nigeria Doing Well Under My Watch – Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu has once again given his administration a pass mark, saying that Nigeria is doing well under his watch
Tinubu made the remarks on Wednesday while receiving a delegation from Deloitte Africa, led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ruwayda Redfearn, at the State House, maintaining that his ongoing financial and fiscal reforms are necessary to reposition Nigeria’s the economy.
Tinubu expressed satisfaction that the reforms had steadily stabilised the economy over three years.
While he acknowledged the pains of the reforms, he declared that the “bitter medicine” was necessary, submitting that the economy “is making serious foundational progress.”
Tinubu said the reforms have stimulated the economy, strengthened the fiscal and revenue sectors, repositioned financial institutions, and prepared the country to be more globally relevant and competitive.
“We are following the example of Deloitte’s greatness to change things from the foundation, building the necessary future for our people.
“Yes, reforms are difficult. It has not been a McDonald’s customer relationship but a harvester of good things, if implemented well, and that is what we are about.
“Thank you for your partnership in paying attention to what we are doing here, as we have heard from the Honourable Minister of Finance about the fiscal, revenue and tax reforms that have taken place and are moving the nation forward.
“The reforms on revenue will continue to stimulate growth. And the effect of the reform? Yes, some issues are difficult to take the bitter medicine, but it is working well. For the economy, Nigeria is making serious foundational progress.”
The President further appealed to Deloitte Africa to improve its impact on the Nigerian economy by training and recruiting the dynamic youth population.
“The family of Deloitte; you just reminded me of my cradle years in accountancy and where I cut my childhood accounting teeth in Chicago. Deloitte has a good training programme, and I believe you will continue to reflect that.”
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, who spoke on the reforms and impact, urged the leadership of the accounting and business firm to focus on building capacity among the youth.
In his presentation, the CEO of Deloitte Africa, Ruwayda Redfearn, said the global organisation is primarily focused on digital and business transformation, with over 500,000 employees worldwide working across various roles and locations, including over 6,000 in Africa.
She said the accountancy firm’s revenue was $74 billion in 2025.
“We are before you to say that we want to serve. We have a local team on the ground that is ready, as well as the global firm, to support you and support your administration as you lead the country.”
The Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Africa, Yomi Olugbenro, assured the President of the firm’s support for the reforms.
“We do what we do because of the philosophy that our Africa CEOs talk about – making an impact that matters. Where we are at the moment, we believe that the ground has been solidly laid. There is a need to truly extract more value and deliver the dividends of democracy to ordinary Nigerians on the street. The bigger work is really about how to cascade some of those big reforms further down.
“We do believe that with the capabilities that the firm has all over the world, with the half a million people that our CEO spoke about, we have used cases, examples, experiences of how we supported nations all around the world, so Nigeria will definitely benefit from those experiences.
“So that is why we are here, and we welcome the invitation that you may grant us as to where exactly you want us to support you,’’ he added.
National
Motion to Summon Tinubu over Constituency Projects Divides House of Reps Members
The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, witnessed a heated debate over the alleged non-funding of constituency projects across the country.
Alex Mascot, a member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency in Abia State, had moved a motion demanding that President Bola Tinubu be summoned to the House to explain the persistent lack of funding for constituency projects.
“Come and explain to us why we are spending trillions of Naira drilling roads, doing constant roads, yet Nigerians are dying.”
The motion was seconded, with some lawmakers arguing an amendment that the House should shut down for one week until the matter is fully resolved.
The proposal triggered sharp divisions. Yusuf Gagdi strongly opposed the motion, arguing that summoning the President is unnecessary since heads of relevant agencies are responsible for the implementation and funding of such projects.
He also rejected the idea of closing the House for one week, describing it as unwarranted.
Gagdi’s counter-amendment faced stiff resistance from opposition members, leading to rowdy scenes as lawmakers shouted and traded arguments.
In an attempt to restore order, the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, ruled that members should vote to take a clear stand on the matter.
National
Probe Alleged Fake Presidential Agency, Tinubu Orders ICPC
President Bola Tinubu, according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of a “Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council” (PFIPC) and all related matters.
The President directed that the investigation be concluded and a comprehensive report submitted to him within 30 days.
The directive follows the discovery of the fictitious PFIPC, which was never established by the Federal Government of Nigeria and has no basis in any law, presidential instrument, executive approval, or other lawful act of Government.
The statement has noted that “One Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew presented himself as the Director-General of the so-called PFIPC and falsely claimed to be a presidential appointee.”
Among the issues to be investigated by the ICPC, according to the statement, are the forged appointment letters and other official government documents; the use of a false claim of presidential appointment to seek or obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation; and the opening of multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents.
Tinubu further directed the ICPC to investigate not only the conduct of the principal individual and other collaborators involved but also the wider circumstances that may have enabled a fictitious body and a false claim of presidential appointment to acquire an appearance of official legitimacy.
The investigation is to examine the provenance and use of false official documents; the processes through which official recognition or diplomatic support may have been sought or obtained; the opening and operation of any related bank accounts; the source and movement of any funds involved; and the role of any public officer, private individual, financial institution, intermediary or other person or entity that may have facilitated, enabled or participated in the alleged scheme.
The President further directed the Commission to identify any weaknesses in government and institutional procedures that may have been exploited and to recommend immediate measures to prevent the recurrence of similar abuses.
All ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government have been directed to provide the ICPC, upon lawful request, with all relevant information, records and assistance required for the expeditious completion of the investigation.
President Tinubu stated that the integrity of the Presidency and the institutions of the Federal Government must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity and the exploitation of weaknesses in the public service.
The President directed that all persons found culpable be treated strictly in accordance with applicable law.
National
Falana Asks Gbajabiamila to Step Aside for Probe over Alleged PFIPC Fraud
Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has charged President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila, to step aside and give room for investigation into the allegation of fraud involving his office and the self-acclaimed Director General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi.
On June 11, 2026 Gbajabiamila denied knowledge of Adeyemi when he presented himself as the Director General of PFIPC which he claimed was non-existent.
Gbajabiamila said he petitioned security agencies in October 2025 after forged appointment letters surfaced and Adeyemi was later charged before the Federal High Court for forgery, impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.
In his reaction, Adeyemi dismissed all the allegations against him, saying he was ready to clear his name in court.
Adeyemi called for an independent panel from Tinubu because those behind the allegations were trying to silence him, stressing that Gbajabiamila issued him an appointment letter.
However, Falana said the Presidency has explanations to make to Nigerians on Adeyemi’s travail.
Speaking on Eagle 102.5 FM, Falana insisted that the presidency has exposed Nigeria to “unprecedented ridicule.
He said: “How did an agency that is not created by law find its way into the Appropriation Act of Nigeria? How did that body get an office in the Federal Secretariat? How did that body successfully open accounts in the Central Bank of Nigeria?
“How did the Head of Service post about 300 staff to that office? The government will have to explain to Nigerians how a sum of N24 billion was budgeted for an unknown agency, as well as how that agency had accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria.
“If this is a conman that can con the Presidency into issuing a letter of appointment, con the Central Bank into opening accounts, con the National Assembly into inserting the agency into the budget, I think the government is kidding.”
Falana said the National Assembly must explain how an “agency unknown to law” was inserted into the budget. Citing Section 81 of the Constitution, he noted that appropriation bills originate from the Executive.
“You cannot have an agency that is not created by law in the budget of a country.
“The government has a duty to ask Mr. Gbajabiamila to step aside to allow for a full investigation in the interest of the country and even in his own interest.”
Nigeria Doing Well Under My Watch – Tinubu
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