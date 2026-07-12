Sports
England End Norway’s World Cup Dream, Berth in Semi-finals
Jude Bellingham scored a dramatic extra-time winner as England overcame an unfortunate Norway to reach the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.
Bellingham slid home the winning goal in the first half of extra time after a second Norway goal was ruled out by the VAR for an Erling Haaland foul.
Andreas Schjelderup had given Norway the lead, but Bellingham equalised with a brilliant finish — although England were fortunate the goal stood after the ball struck the Spidercam during the build-up.
England rode their luck at times but will now face either Switzerland or old rivals Argentina as they seek to reach the World Cup final for the first time since 1966.
New York Times
Sports
Again, France Eliminate Morocco from World Cup
By Eric Elezuo
Like it happened in 2022 in Qatar, France have once again eliminated Morocco from the 2026 World Cup. But while the 2022 edition happened in the Semifinals, Morocco’s elimination in 2026 occurred in the Quarterfinals.
According to a New York Times report, France brushed Morocco aside with another hugely impressive World Cup performance — but there was concern for Kylian Mbappe after he was forced off late on.
The report noted that Mbappe bounced back from having an early penalty saved to curl France into the lead with a fine finish. It was his eighth goal of the tournament, drawing him level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.
“Mbappe then turned provider for France’s second, setting up Ousmane Dembele to finish low into the bottom corner.
France will next face either Spain or Belgium for a place in the final, with all eyes now on whether the 27-year-old can overcome that late injury scare,” the paper added.
Sports
2026 World Cup: Egypt’s Coach Hassan Alleges Rigging to Favour Argentina
Egypt’s head coach, Hossam Hassan, has claimed their last-16 match at the 2026 World Cup was rigged in favour of Argentina.
The Pharoahs frittered away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 on Tuesday evening.
But some of the officiating calls left Hassan angry after the game.
“I will say what’s on my mind regardless of consequence,” Hassan said.
“This was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it.
“And I want to say one more thing: if they want (Argentina) to win so bad, why call everyone to come and participate?”
Sports
The Power of One Man: How Erling Haaland’s Norway Ended Brazil’s World Cup Dream
Erling Haaland scored two late goals to send Norway through to their first World Cup quarterfinal with a stunning 2-1 win over Brazil, which condemned the five-time champions to their earliest exit since 1990.
Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a sensational display on Sunday and saved a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes before Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to stun Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Neymar pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time with Brazil’s second spot kick of the match.
Haaland’s brace took him level with Lionel Messi on seven goals for the tournament as Norway booked a showdown against England in Miami on July 11.
For Brazil, who hired Carlo Ancelotti in a bid to end a 24-year World Cup drought, it is the sixth straight tournament they have been knocked out by European opposition.
The last time Brazil failed to reach at least the quarterfinals came 36 years ago, when they lost 1-0 to archrivals Argentina in the last 16.
Gabriel Martinelli was rewarded for scoring the stoppage-time winner against Japan in the previous round, as the Arsenal winger replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta in the lone change to Brazil’s lineup.
Norway were boosted by the return of Julian Ryerson, the Borussia Dortmund defender fit again after missing the past two games with a thigh injury.
Patrick Berg thought he had given Norway the lead inside three minutes, but his effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.
After a rocky start, Brazil won a penalty when Kristoffer Ajer clattered into Matheus Cunha in the box.
The Brazilians were left furious as referee Ismail Elfath initially waved away their appeals, but VAR intervened, and the decision was overturned.
Guimaraes stepped up, but Nyland guessed correctly, diving low to his left to push away the Newcastle midfielder’s tame penalty.
Nyland again came to Norway’s rescue, getting a crucial touch to Martinelli’s low drive as it flashed across goal, denying Guimaraes a simple tap-in.
When Martin Odegaard lost possession on the edge of his own box, Nyland once more saved Norway as he stuck out a leg to thwart Vinicius Junior.
Haaland had struggled to make a significant impact, but his strength created a glorious opening for Norway before half-time.
The striker caused problems for Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos in the Brazil defence before the ball broke kindly for Odegaard, whose effort was well saved by Alisson.
Norway coach Stale Solbakken brought on Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup at the break for Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth, but it was the introduction of Endrick that almost changed the game immediately.
Vinicius Junior slipped Endrick through on goal with a delightful outside-of-the-foot pass, only for the teenager to dink wide as Nyland came out to close him down.
Nyland continued to frustrate Brazil, producing a good save to claw away Rayan’s fierce strike before making another outstanding stop to deny Guimaraes, although the offside flag went up.
The arrival of Neymar in the 67th minute drew huge roars from the largely pro-Brazil crowd.
It was Norway who eventually broke the deadlock, though, and it came through an inevitable source.
Schjelderup whipped in a cross from the left and soared above Gabriel to power a header into the corner.
As Brazil desperately chased an equaliser, an incredible fingertip save from a back-pedalling Nyland prevented Ajer from looping the ball into his own net.
Haaland gave Norway breathing space as he hammered low into the corner from the edge of the box in the 90th minute.
It proved vital when Neymar converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time, preceded by an unseemly spat with Nyland, following an elbow on Casemiro.
Source: Aljazeera
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