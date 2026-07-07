World
Okonjo-Iweala Rocks with Igbo Cultural Dances at WTO Open Day in Switzerland
Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, recently attracted a unique global attention when she danced with Igbo masquerades at the WTO Open Day in Geneva, Switzerland.
In a viral video, an Adamma masquerade, adorned in elaborate woven raffia and a beautifully carved maiden mask, strode into the centre of the square and moved with intricate footwork.
The masquerade stamped its feet to the escalating tempo of the drums, bringing the raw spirit of Southeastern Nigeria straight into the heart of global governance.
The crowd erupted in cheers as Okonjo-Iweala immediately caught the rhythm.
She matched the masquerade’s energy, rolling her shoulders and executing graceful, rhythmic steps that perfectly mirrored the cadence of the Ogene.
USA
Trump Warns of Attack on American Identity As US Turns 250
America turns 250 on Saturday — a landmark birthday that coincides with a time of deep national division and a president determined to seize the festive center stage.
The independence anniversary also comes in the middle of a brutal heatwave that has placed some 160 million Americans under major or extreme heat warnings, playing havoc with planned parades and block parties in towns and cities across much of the country.
But the searing temperatures have done little to deter President Donald Trump, who has gone to great lengths to ensure the event becomes, in large part, a celebration of himself.
On Saturday evening, Trump will hold a huge campaign-style political rally on the National Mall in the capital, Washington, along with roaring military flyovers and what he has touted as the world’s biggest fireworks display.
“It’s going to be approximately 107 degrees (41C) out, and I’m going to go, and I’m going to make a really long speech — just to show that I can do anything,” he earlier said.
Late Friday, the president visited the Mount Rushmore National Monument for an address under the gaze of the giant granite heads of four of his legendary predecessors.
While he lauded American exceptionalism and praised the country’s past leaders, he said that the American identity was “under a renewed attack.”
Taking aim at domestic “radicals and extremists,” he charged that there was “a resurgence of the communist menace in our land.”
It is a theme that Trump has repeatedly hammered home in recent weeks, as the anti-establishment left of the Democratic Party carried a string of US primary victories.
The president has cast the rise of the left ahead of November’s midterm elections as “communists” on the rampage, posing a major “threat” to the country.
On Friday, Trump said there has been an attempt to “beat the American spirit out of us, alienate us from our history” in recent years.
While his language fell short of the more violent anti-immigrant rhetoric he has wielded in past speeches, the underlying message was clear.
“You do not have to be born here, but you do have to love what we have built,” he said.
The location of Trump’s speech was a fitting backdrop for a president who views himself as one of the greats.
Trump’s supporters have even introduced legislation to have his likeness chiseled beside those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.
For Americans, the 250th festivities offer a moment for reflection as well as celebration.
After two and a half centuries of triumphs and tragedies, slavery and freedom, civil war and world wars, multiple surveys indicate a nation divided about where it is and where it’s going.
A Quinnipiac University Poll showed 61 percent of Americans thought the US was not living up to the ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence — though even opinion on that was divided, with most Republicans thinking it did, and most Democrats thinking it didn’t.
“There’s too many people that hate on each other, steal from each other. They don’t love each other,” said Los Angeles-based artist Johnny Presley.
“I’m sick of the way this country treats people. I’m sick of the way this country treats its foreign neighbors,” he added. “I’m sick of a lot of damn things.”
For others, like American-Iranian Karisa Tavassoli, an educator in Atlanta, the basics of the American dream still ring true.
“I have safety, I have freedom of speech, I have freedom of religion, I can wear whatever I want as a woman,” she told AFP.
“There are many flaws here, but we have something very special that’s worthy of protecting,” she added.
Alonzo Coby, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, is grateful to be able to celebrate 250 years of the United States.
“But I want people to remember that Native Americans have been here a lot longer than 250 years,” he said.
AFP
World
Trump Declares Trade War on Nations Imposing Digital Tax on US Tech Firms
U.S. President, Donald Trump, has threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on imports from any country that introduces a digital services tax (DST) targeting American technology companies.
In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump warned that countries introducing or maintaining digital services taxes on U.S. tech firms would face immediate retaliatory tariffs on all goods exported to the United States.
“Any country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any Goods sent to the United States of America,” Trump declared, insisting that digital services taxes unfairly single out American businesses and undermine U.S. economic interests.
The latest warning is aimed primarily at several European countries that have adopted or are considering digital services taxes on multinational technology companies such as Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft.
Washington has long argued that such taxes disproportionately target U.S.-based firms while discriminating against American innovation.
Trump also asserted that the proposed 100 per cent tariff would supersede existing and future trade agreements, signalling a more confrontational trade policy if countries proceed with taxing revenues generated by U.S. technology giants within their borders.
France became the first major economy to introduce a digital services tax in 2019, prompting repeated threats of retaliatory tariffs from Washington.
Other countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Canada, have either implemented or proposed similar measures while negotiations continue under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to establish a global framework for taxing multinational corporations.
The OECD’s two-pillar international tax agreement was designed to reduce unilateral digital taxes by allocating a greater share of multinational profits to countries where earnings are earned while establishing a global minimum corporate tax.
World
US Govt Releases Names of Terrorism Financiers Amid Growing Insecurity
A fresh spotlight was cast on terrorism financing and security threats on Tuesday as the United States sanctioned a Lagos-based alleged ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) financier.
This came as troops neutralised suspected ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province) operatives and the Federal Government deepened counterterrorism cooperation with international partners.
The United States imposed sanctions on Mukhtar Adamu Muhammad and three bureaux de change linked to him over accusations of facilitating funds for the terrorist group.
Muhammad, 35, also known as Adamu Mukhtar and Muhammad Mukhtar, was identified as a key facilitator for ISIS-West Africa. He was listed with an address in Agege, Lagos State.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Muhammad allegedly served as a conduit for ISIS financing through bureaux de change operating in Lagos and Kano states.
The three businesses sanctioned alongside him are Generation Currency Bureau De Change Limited and Nine to Nine Exchange Bureau De Change Limited, both based in Lagos State, as well as Manhattan Bureau De Change Limited in Kano State.
According to OFAC, the network includes a France-based facilitator accused of providing information on explosives to ISIS supporters and a Syria-based operator who allegedly used cryptocurrency to transfer funds to ISIS associates in several countries, including the United States.
Announcing the sanctions, U.S. State Department spokesperson Thomas “Tommy” Pigott said the measures were aimed at disrupting the terrorist group’s financial operations worldwide.
“Under the leadership of President Trump, the United States is dismantling ISIS’s ability to finance terrorism around the world.
“We are cutting off the financial lifelines that enable ISIS to fund attacks, support its regional affiliates, and threaten civilians, including religious minorities,” Pigott said.
He added that the actions reflected sustained U.S. efforts to weaken ISIS, which he said had increasingly decentralised its operations and relied on financial intermediaries to sustain its global network.
The U.S. government also reaffirmed its security partnership with Nigeria, citing Abuja’s role in the May 16, 2026, operation that resulted in the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the second-highest-ranking ISIS official.
Washington pledged to continue deploying diplomatic and legal measures against ISIS and its supporters.
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