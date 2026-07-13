Opinion
The 1999 Constitution: The Blueprint for Chaos
By Boma Lilian Braide Esq
There is a popular saying, repeated on the streets and across Nigerian social media, that perfectly captures our collective condition with uncomfortable precision. It says; “if you look at Nigeria and claim to understand how it works, you must be the one who has lost your mind”. It is perhaps the only phrase that adequately explains the disorienting reality of citizenship in this country, where survival itself often feels like a daily miracle.
Every morning, millions of Nigerians perform that miracle without applause. They navigate flooded roads that lead to shuttered factories, pay taxes to a government that cannot guarantee electricity, and hire private security to protect their families from roaming bandits. On the surface, we direct our frustration at the sitting President, at corrupt governors, or the different local government chairmen. We voice our anger across social media, demanding that those at the top change course. But we are, in large part, aiming at the wrong target.
The true villain in the Nigerian story is not a living person. It is a lifeless, heavy, fundamentally dishonest stack of paper bound together in Abuja. It is called the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This text is a democratic covenant in name only. It opens with a bold, theatrical declaration: “We the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria… do hereby make, enact and give to ourselves the following Constitution.”
Who, precisely, are “the people”? Which Nigerian ancestor sat in the room where this text was drafted? The uncomfortable truth is that no citizen was present to debate its clauses, and none voted for its adoption. It was handed down like a conqueror’s edict. General Abdulsalami Abubakar and a small circle of military officers issued it as Decree No. 24 of 1999, mere days before transferring power to a civilian government. For nearly three decades, we have attempted to practise democracy using a blueprint designed for absolute military rule. The consequences of that historical error are visible across our collapsing national architecture, which functions less like a federal republic and more like a unitary state wearing federal clothing.
To understand why the country keeps faltering, we must stop treating our crises as mere failures of individual leadership and start recognising them as structural design flaws written directly into our supreme law. The 1999 Constitution is not simply outdated; it is an active engine of underdevelopment, insecurity and political paralysis.
Consider the foundational architecture of our federation. True federalism requires that constituent units generate their own resources, manage local security and remit an agreed share of their earnings to sustain shared national functions such as foreign policy and defence. The Nigerian constitution inverts this logic entirely. It strips states of economic initiative and reduces them to administrative dependents.
Section 162 establishes the Federation Account, a central pool into which all national revenue is deposited, then shared monthly among the 36 states and Abuja according to a fixed formula. This arrangement has systematically discouraged productivity across the country, turning governors into monthly supplicants in Abuja rather than builders of local economies. A state governor has little structural incentive to revitalise agriculture, attract industrial investment or expand employment, because political survival depends far more on the price of Brent crude oil in London than on the output of farmers in Benue or traders in Aba. The constitution effectively penalises resourceful states and rewards passivity, trapping the entire country in a cycle of dependency.
The most dangerous consequence of this military engineered document is the near total failure of our internal security architecture. Nigeria is currently under strain from every direction, as criminal networks, kidnappers and terrorist groups make routine travel between cities a genuine risk. Young Nigerians reasonably ask why their state governments cannot protect them, particularly given that governors routinely describe themselves as the Chief Security Officers of their states. That title, however, is largely symbolic.
Under Section 214, the constitution explicitly forbids the creation of any police force beyond the single, centrally controlled Nigeria Police Force, placing every officer under the command of an Inspector General based in Abuja. A governor in Zamfara or Oyo cannot deploy police to halt an unfolding attack in a local community without clearance from an office hundreds of kilometres away. The document names governors as Chief Security Officers while denying them the legal authority to command a single officer. This is not an oversight; it is a deliberate design choice intended to concentrate control among a small number of central actors. While the National Assembly delays meaningful reform, local communities are left exposed, forcing many states to rely on legally precarious vigilante groups simply to survive.
Thank God, the State Police Bill has now been passed by the National Assembly on June 11th, 2026 as the 6th Alteration Bill, 2026. But it is not yet fully law. We hope it will be approved by 2/3 of the State Houses of Assembly and receive the President’s signature in no time.
Until then, with the National Assembly’s delay in completing the process, local communities remain exposed. Many states are forced to rely on legally precarious vigilante groups just to survive.
Beyond security, this same centralising instinct has paralysed our judicial and local governance systems, undermining any real prospect of accountability. The National Judicial Council in Abuja holds near total control over the appointment and discipline of judges at both federal and state level. This bureaucratic bottleneck means that a straightforward commercial dispute between two traders in Calabar can take a decade to resolve, clogging a judicial pipeline that eventually reaches an overwhelmed Supreme Court. At the grassroots level, the picture is equally troubling. For decades, the constitutionally mandated State Joint Local Government Account allowed governors to divert funds intended for local councils, leaving rural communities without adequate healthcare, functioning schools or passable roads. Even recent Supreme Court interventions aimed at securing financial autonomy for local government have run up against the contradictory wording of the 1999 text, which continues to offer governors legal room to manoeuvre. The constitution does not facilitate justice or good governance; it manufactures structural gridlock that protects a ruling class while burdening ordinary citizens.
At present, the National Assembly is engaged in its familiar and costly ritual, the constitutional review process. Lawmakers hold public hearings, form committees and debate hundreds of minor amendment bills. This should not be mistaken for genuine reform. A cycle of piecemeal alteration cannot rescue a nation whose foundation is fundamentally unsound, in the same way that repainting a building does not repair a compromised structure beneath it.
Between 2007 and 2023, Nigeria conducted five separate rounds of constitutional amendment, consuming billions of naira in public funds. The return on that expenditure was largely cosmetic. Lawmakers readily support amendments that protect their own tenure, adjust election tribunal timelines or revise age requirements for office. Yet whenever structural, genuinely consequential proposals reach the floor, such as the devolution of policing powers, true fiscal federalism or a reduced exclusive legislative list, they are swiftly rejected by a conservative legislative majority unwilling to relinquish central privileges. The current review process is already losing momentum as attention shifts toward the 2027 electoral cycle. It is unrealistic to expect the political class to voluntarily surrender the very centralisation that sustains its comfort.
We must accept the difficult truth that the 1999 Constitution cannot be rescued through minor patches or periodic updates. A system whose core architecture is compromised cannot be repaired by adjusting its surface features. Nigeria does not need another modest amendment bill; it needs a genuine, comprehensive structural overhaul, undertaken without apology or hesitation.
This means substantially reducing the federal government’s authority by cutting the Exclusive Legislative List from more than sixty items to a lean core of perhaps ten, covering essential functions such as foreign affairs, national defence and monetary policy. Responsibilities including policing, resource control, electricity, rail transport, agriculture and education should be devolved to the states or regional blocs. States must be allowed to become genuine economic centres, retaining the majority of the wealth they generate and remitting a negotiated share to sustain the centre. Most importantly, any new constitutional framework must be subjected to a direct, transparent national referendum. The diverse nationalities that make up this country deserve the democratic right to negotiate the terms of their union and to vote on the supreme law that governs them. Sovereignty belongs to the people, not to a small circle of politicians in Abuja.
This is a serious and urgent call to action for every Nigerian citizen, professional body, civil society organisation and member of the diaspora. We must move beyond our preoccupation with the personalities of individual leaders and direct our collective attention to the structure of the state itself. We can no longer afford to watch passively while a fraudulent, military imposed document continues to constrain our economic future and expose our communities to preventable harm.
Constitutional restructuring must become a central condition for political engagement going forward. We must engage our representatives directly, challenge the elite consensus that protects the status quo, and demand a genuinely people driven constitution capable of unlocking the considerable potential this nation continues to hold in reserve.
The present course is unsustainable, and the cost of continued tolerance is national decline. We must summon the resolve to dismantle this blueprint for chaos, or accept that it will, in time, dismantle the country itself.
Opinion
A Week of Inspiration at the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre: A Scholar’s Reflection
By Sola Ojewusi
There are places one visits, and there are places that leave an enduring imprint on the mind. My one-week residency at the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre (DMLC), Ibadan, belongs firmly to the latter category. It was far more than a period of academic retreat; it was an enriching intellectual experience that reaffirmed my belief that scholarship flourishes best in an environment deliberately designed to nurture reflection, creativity, and excellence.
Nestled beneath the lush green hills of Alalubosa GRA in the ancient city of Ibadan—a city that proudly occupies a distinguished place in Nigeria’s educational history as the home of the nation’s first university—the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre stands as a remarkable investment in knowledge, leadership, and national development. The serenity of its location immediately sets it apart. Away from the incessant noise, congestion, and pressures of metropolitan life, the Centre offers a peaceful sanctuary where ideas are born, manuscripts are completed, and research receives the uninterrupted attention it deserves.
Before arriving, I had heard much about the Centre. Like many first-time visitors, I briefly wondered whether the winding access road, portions of which are currently under construction, would diminish the experience. Those concerns disappeared almost instantly upon entering the premises. The calm surroundings, beautiful landscaping, spotless facilities, and welcoming atmosphere quickly replaced every reservation with admiration.
The Dele Momodu Leadership Centre has successfully created what many scholars only dream of—a truly scholar-friendly environment. Every aspect of the Centre appears thoughtfully planned to encourage productivity. The quiet ambience allows for hours of uninterrupted reading, writing, and reflection. There are no unnecessary distractions, only the soothing silence that every serious researcher craves.
Equally impressive is the warmth and professionalism of the Centre’s staff. From the moment of arrival until departure, every interaction was characterised by courtesy, efficiency, and genuine hospitality. Their readiness to assist residents contributes significantly to the overall experience and creates an atmosphere in which scholars feel valued and appreciated.
The accommodation deserves special mention. Comparable to that of a first-class hotel, it combines elegance with comfort. Spacious rooms, reliable amenities, impeccable cleanliness, and carefully maintained facilities ensure that residents focus entirely on their scholarly pursuits rather than everyday inconveniences. The experience demonstrates that academic retreats need not sacrifice comfort in the pursuit of excellence.
For researchers who enjoy preparing their own meals, the Centre provides an exceptionally modern and fully equipped kitchen. This thoughtful provision gives residents the freedom to maintain familiar dietary routines while enjoying the comforts of home. Such attention to detail reflects a genuine understanding of the practical needs of long-hour researchers and writers.
Yet the Centre appreciates that scholarship is not sustained by work alone. After hours immersed in books, documents, and manuscripts, residents have several opportunities to relax and recharge. A refreshing swim in the well-maintained swimming pool provides welcome relief after an intensive day of research. From the lobby, one can gaze across the rolling green hills surrounding Alalubosa, drawing fresh inspiration from nature’s quiet beauty. Gentle walks around the beautifully paved premises offer another opportunity to clear the mind before returning to one’s writing with renewed energy.
Throughout my stay, I came to appreciate the vision behind the Centre. It represents more than an impressive physical structure; it is a practical demonstration of Chief Dele Momodu’s enduring commitment to intellectual development, leadership, journalism, and national progress. For decades, Aare Dele Momodu has projected Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to global audiences, championed democratic ideals, amplified the voices of ordinary citizens, and consistently promoted excellence through journalism and public engagement. The establishment of the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre is yet another significant contribution to that remarkable legacy.
In creating a haven where scholars, writers, journalists, researchers, and intellectuals can think deeply, write freely, and engage meaningfully with ideas, he has added another commendable feather to an already distinguished cap. It is an investment not merely in infrastructure but in human capital, knowledge production, and the future of intellectual discourse in Nigeria.
One particularly remarkable aspect of the residency is the financial support extended to participants. Beyond providing outstanding accommodation and facilities, residents also receive a stipend during their stay. It is a generous gesture that reflects the Centre’s philosophy of encouraging scholarship rather than burdening it. In simple terms, scholars are given the rare privilege of concentrating fully on their research while enjoying world-class hospitality in an environment specifically designed for academic excellence.
As someone who has experienced the programme firsthand, I can confidently recommend it without reservation. Whether you are a university lecturer, postgraduate student, researcher, journalist, author, policy analyst, or creative writer searching for a peaceful environment in which to complete an important project, the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre offers an experience that is both intellectually rewarding and personally refreshing.
Applications for residency can be obtained free of charge through the Centre’s official social media platforms. Based on my own experience, the application process is straightforward, and responses are prompt.
A week at the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre is not merely a retreat from everyday life; it is an investment in scholarship, creativity, and personal renewal. It offers the rare opportunity to think without interruption, write without distraction, and grow without pressure.
My sincere appreciation goes to Aare Dele Momodu for this visionary initiative. The Dele Momodu Leadership Centre stands as a shining example of how private leadership can make a lasting contribution to education, research, journalism, and national development.
Nigeria needs more initiatives of this nature. Until then, scholars fortunate enough to spend time at the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre will continue to testify that it is one of the country’s most rewarding academic residency experiences.
Sola Ojewusi, Journalist, Author was recently at the DMLC as a PhD Research Scholar from the University of Lagos.
Opinion
The Stewards of Liberty: How True Leadership Bears the Weight of Freedom
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
Freedom is humanity’s greatest triumph. But every liberation comes with a hidden bill, and true leadership is defined by how we choose to pay it.
INTRODUCTION: THE UNSEEN PRICE OF OUR GREATEST VICTORY
Freedom is the anthem of our age. From the ballot box to the boardroom to the bedroom, we celebrate the expansion of choice and autonomy. We march for it, vote for it, and sacrifice for it. We have enshrined it in constitutions, encoded it in market regulations, and elevated it as the ultimate human aspiration. Yet, as we applaud each new victory of liberation, we have failed to open the liberty ledger—the silent accounting of what we owe in return. There is a debt we pay, not in currency, but in psychological exhaustion, corporate integrity, and national cohesion. And that debt is now coming due with alarming urgency.
This is not a call to abandon freedom. It is a call to mature beyond the adolescent fantasy that liberation is a one-time event. The truth, as history and contemporary experience demonstrate, is far more sobering. Freedom is not a finish line; it is a perpetual negotiation. Every act of emancipation—whether a nation throwing off colonial rule, a corporation breaking free from regulatory oversight, or an individual shedding the constraints of tradition—sets in motion a cascade of hidden liabilities. These liabilities, if left unacknowledged, metastasize into crises that undermine the very freedom they were meant to secure. True leadership, therefore, must be redefined. It is not measured by the freedom we acquire, but by the weight we bear to preserve it for those who follow.
PART I: THE PARADOX OF PERSONAL FREEDOM – LIBERATION WITHOUT ANCHORS
For the individual, never have we possessed more freedom. We can choose our careers, our relationships, our spiritual paths, and our identities with a latitude that would have been unimaginable to previous generations. Digital platforms connect us to global communities, and economic mobility offers opportunities once reserved for the privileged few. Yet, the data tells a profoundly unsettling story. The World Health Organization reports a 25% surge in anxiety and depressive disorders over the past decade, with young adults bearing the heaviest burden. Suicide rates have climbed in nearly every region of the developed world.
What is driving this contradiction? The answer lies in the erosion of external scaffolding. For millennia, human beings derived their sense of stability, identity, and purpose from traditional structures: family, faith, community, and inherited social roles. These structures provided pre-packaged life scripts. They answered fundamental questions—”Who am I?” “What is my purpose?” “Where do I belong?”—without requiring each individual to reinvent the wheel from scratch.
Liberation dismantled these scripts. In doing so, it granted unprecedented autonomy, but it also transferred the entire burden of existential meaning-making onto the individual. This is what existential philosophers like Jean-Paul Sartre and Viktor Frankl called the “burden of choice.” When we are free to become anything, we are also forced to become something—and that act of creation is terrifying.
The result is decision fatigue, chronic anxiety, and a gnawing sense of inadequacy. Social media amplifies this crisis by presenting a relentless parade of curated perfection, encouraging perpetual comparison and self-doubt. Ironically, freedom from prejudice and tradition has birthed new forms of self-imposed tyranny: the pressure to be perfectly curated, professionally agile, and perpetually happy. We have produced a generation that is free from external chains but enslaved to internal dissonance. This is the hidden cost of personal liberation—and it is a crisis that demands a leadership response.
True leadership in the personal sphere begins with the recognition that autonomy without emotional intelligence is a ship without a rudder. We must institutionalize emotional literacy, teach decision-theory in schools, and destigmatize therapy as a routine practice of self-maintenance. We must also revive what sociologists call “third spaces”—public libraries, community gardens, intergenerational mentorship hubs, and cultural centers—that offer belonging without coercion. These spaces serve as psychological moorings, anchoring us against the storm of radical autonomy. Mental health first aid must become as routine as physical health screenings. This is not a soft indulgence; it is a strategic investment in human capital and social stability.
PART II: THE CORPORATE LEDGER – WHEN MARKET FREEDOM BECOMES MARKET LICENSE
For corporations, freedom has historically been synonymous with market liberalization, deregulation, and shareholder primacy. The victory of corporate liberation—from the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999 to the global proliferation of private equity—has catalyzed extraordinary innovation. We have witnessed technological revolutions, global supply chains, and wealth creation on an unprecedented scale. Yet, the hidden cost manifests as strategic myopia and systemic ethical erosion.
When oversight is removed, corporate entities frequently conflate freedom with license. The results are not abstract theoretical concerns; they are catastrophic realities. Consider the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, which was not merely an engineering failure but a failure of leadership culture—a culture that prioritized speed and cost-cutting over safety and environmental stewardship. Consider the gig-economy revolution, which has created remarkable flexibility but also a precarious underclass of workers without benefits, job security, or collective bargaining power. Consider the 2008 subprime crisis, which was not a natural disaster but a direct consequence of financial deregulation and the reckless pursuit of short-term profits.
Beyond these operational failures lies a deeper, more insidious cost: reputational fragility. A corporation freed from government anchors must now answer to a hyper-critical public, volatile social media campaigns, and activist shareholders—all within a relentless 24-hour news cycle. The very freedom to pivot strategies, downsize workforces, or relocate headquarters has cultivated a transactional culture devoid of loyalty. Short-term quarterly earnings systematically undermine long-term sustainable value. Leadership has become synonymous with quarterly performance, and stewardship has been replaced by speculative arbitrage.
The Edelman Trust Barometer consistently confirms this crisis. Over 60% of global citizens now distrust business leaders, viewing corporate freedom not as a gift but as a euphemism for unbridled greed. This erosion of trust is not a public relations problem; it is a leadership pathology. When trust collapses, everything collapses: employee engagement, consumer loyalty, investor confidence, and regulatory goodwill. The freedom to operate, it turns out, is contingent upon the social license to operate.
True leadership in the corporate sphere requires a fundamental shift from shareholder primacy to stakeholder stewardship. Corporations must legally restructure their charters to include explicit fiduciary duties not only to shareholders, but also to employees, communities, and the biosphere. This is not philanthropy; it is risk management. Companies that embed Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) metrics into executive compensation structures reduce long-term volatility and enhance brand resilience.
Furthermore, every major strategic decision—mergers, downsizing, new market expansions—must undergo a mandatory “hidden cost impact assessment” that quantifies psychological, social, and ecological externalities. This converts abstract moral costs into concrete, mitigable financial line items. Finally, corporations must co-create governance councils with civil society representatives and local government entities. By treating operational freedom as a perishable privilege that must be continuously earned, corporate leaders can transform hidden costs into competitive advantages, securing premium talent, investor confidence, and long-term market stability. This is the new fiduciary duty of modern leadership.
PART III: THE GEOPOLITICAL LEDGER – SOVEREIGNTY AS A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
For sovereign states, the ultimate victory is complete sovereignty—the freedom to chart foreign policy, manage national resources, and enforce legal frameworks without external interference. The dissolution of empires, the collapse of communist blocs, and the democratization of authoritarian regimes represent some of the most profound achievements of modern history. Yet, this victory incurs a crushing hidden cost: the absolute and unilateral responsibility for national security, economic stability, and social cohesion.
Historical evidence is instructive and sobering. Post-colonial transitions across Africa and Asia frequently produced not prosperity but civil war, ethnic conflict, and economic disintegration. Post-communist transformations in Eastern Europe witnessed the dissolution of social safety nets, the rise of oligarchic capitalism, and a generation of disillusionment. Even mature democracies, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, have experienced the “weight of victory” in the form of polarized legislatures, deteriorating public infrastructure, and fiscal insolvency. When a nation is liberated from imperial or authoritarian control, it inherits a broken bureaucracy, a fragmented civil society, and a hollowed industrial base. The liberation may be political, but the reconstruction is existential.
The most profound cost is the maintenance of legitimacy. Unlike dictatorial regimes that rule by coercion, free nations must govern through consent—a process that is inherently messy, resource-intensive, and slow. Electoral processes, judicial appeals, public consultations, and independent media consume enormous fiscal and emotional capital. Furthermore, the freedom to select alliances, trade partners, and defense strategies creates perpetual geopolitical anxiety. The nation that was once a pawn is now a player—yet every strategic move carries the risk of diplomatic isolation, economic sanctions, or military confrontation.
The ultimate tragedy is the dissolution of collective purpose. Freedom from a common enemy often fractures national unity. The United States, following the Cold War, experienced a crisis of national purpose that persists to this day. The Soviet Union’s dissolution left many post-Soviet republics in economic chaos and identity vacuums. The Arab Spring, which was celebrated globally as a democratic awakening, descended into devastating civil wars in Libya, Syria, and Yemen. Freedom, without a unifying narrative, becomes a centrifugal force that tears nations apart. Leadership, in this context, must provide not only liberty but meaning.
True leadership in the national sphere requires strategic statecraft and adaptive governance. Nations must institutionalize four interconnected pillars. First, constitutional resilience mechanisms: constitutions should incorporate “circuit breakers” for political polarization—including mandatory national dialogues, citizen assemblies, and independent fiscal councils—that intervene during periods of acute crisis. Second, national unity covenants: rather than relying on external threats for consolidation, nations must forge cross-partisan “prosperity pacts” centered on measurable, bipartisan objectives such as energy independence, universal digital access, and healthcare equity. Third, regional integration with safeguards: the singular burden of sovereignty can be shared through supranational frameworks like the European Union, ASEAN, or the African Union, but integration must be predicated upon subsidiarity—ensuring that local identities and national legislative autonomy are preserved. Fourth, national resilience funds: every liberated nation should establish a sovereign wealth fund that sequesters a fixed percentage of resource revenues specifically for systemic shocks—pandemics, climate catastrophes, cyber-attacks, and demographic collapse. These pillars transform the weight of sovereignty from a crushing burden into a sustainable framework for enduring prosperity.
PART IV: ONE LEDGER, THREE COLUMNS – THE INTERCONNECTED CRISIS
It is critical to recognize that the hidden costs for peoples, corporates, and nations are not discrete or isolated. They are dynamically interlocking. When a corporation exploits its market freedom to maximize quarterly profits, it destabilizes national labor markets, exacerbates income inequality, and intensifies individual psychological distress. When a nation asserts its sovereignty through aggressive foreign policies, it disrupts global supply chains, destabilizes corporate logistics, and propagates civilian anxiety. Conversely, when an individual exercises freedom irresponsibly—through excessive consumption or financial imprudence—it fuels corporate extraction and depletes national fiscal reserves.
This systemic entanglement means that fragmented, sector-specific solutions are inherently insufficient. A holistic resolution requires a tripartite compact—a legally and ethically binding agreement among the state, the market, and the citizenry. This compact must enshrine the foundational principle that freedom is a form of stewardship, not a conditional entitlement. Leadership, at every level, must recognize that liberty is a trust—a trust that requires careful management, transparent accounting, and unwavering commitment to the common good.
PART V: THE LIBERTY LOAD INDEX – A GLOBAL MEASURE FOR LEADERSHIP ACCOUNTABILITY
Imagine a global benchmark—a Liberty Load Index—that assesses how well a nation or corporation balances freedom with resilience. This index would measure three critical variables: psychological burden (mental health prevalence, suicide rates, and life satisfaction scores); corporate accountability (ESG compliance, ethical breach records, and workforce satisfaction); and national stability (fiscal health, political polarization, and infrastructure quality).
Nations and corporations that achieve a healthy “sweet spot”—where freedom is responsibly balanced with resilience—would receive preferential access to international development financing, improved sovereign credit ratings, and expedited trade agreements. Conversely, entities exhibiting “freedom fatigue”—high liberty indices but low resilience scores—would be mandated to participate in internationally supported stewardship reconstruction programs. This is not socialism; it is prudent global risk management. It is also the hallmark of mature leadership on the world stage.
CONCLUSION: THE VICTORY OF MATURITY
The hidden cost of freedom is, at its core, the price of collective maturity. Children demand liberty without understanding its consequences; adults accept it as a package deal with obligations. For centuries, humanity has fought to liberate itself from external tyrants, monopolies, and empires. Yet, the next frontier of struggle is not against external oppressors. It is against the internal atrophy, fragmentation, and fatigue that inevitably follow liberation.
By objectively recognizing, quantitatively measuring, and systematically addressing the psychological, strategic, and geopolitical weights that accompany victory, global leaders can transform these hidden costs from silent ravagers into visible architects of sustainable progress. The solution is not to abandon freedom—such a regression would be existential folly. The solution is to carry the weight with dignity and institutional intelligence, to construct systemic support structures that distribute the burden equitably, and to instill in every citizen, executive, and statesman a profound truth: that true leadership is not merely the right to choose—it is the wisdom to choose well, with foresight, responsibility, and collective solidarity.
In doing so, humanity converts a hidden cost into a hidden strength. We transform a heavy burden into a proud badge of enduring stewardship. And we ensure that the victory of delivering freedom to peoples, corporates, and nations is not a fleeting historical euphoria, but a permanent, prosperous, and peaceful inheritance for all generations yet to come.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a globally recognized scholar-practitioner and thought leader at the nexus of security, governance, and strategic leadership. His mission is dedicated to advancing ethical governance, strategic human capital development, resilient nation building, and global peace. He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
Opinion
Nigerian Wives Association – By Bashorun J.K. Randle
To the best of my knowledge “Nigerian Wives” (foreigners married to Nigerians) have deliberately chosen to remain in the background rather than insist on recognition which may trigger competition with their husbands in the searing limelight and unpredictable gyrations in Nigeria’s political and economic evolution which have been mostly volatile. They appear to have collectively adopted a low profile.
The first one that comes to mind is Lady Eillen Floreen Ibiam (née Gittens) MBE (Member of the British Empire). Her husband Sir Francis Akanu Ibiam (1906-1995) was the first indigenous Governor of Eastern Nigeria. He was a respected statesman. She was British. They married in 1938 while Sir Francis was studying medicine in the UK.
She moved with him to Nigeria and was very active in social work, healthcare, and women’s organisations in Eastern Nigeria during his time as Governor (1961-1966). They had several children including Chief Akanu Ibiam Jnr. Lady Eillen died in 1988 at the age of 73. While Sir Francis passed away in 1995 at the age of 88. Both Lady Eillen and Sir Francis Ibiam are buried in the family compound, Unwana, Afikpo.
What was remarkable about her was that she was nick-named “Nne Oma” (Good Mother) she learned basic Igbo greetings and used them at clinics. This made her very popular with rural women.
At the Government House, she insisted on eating local food with the staff (not separate European meals). That was unusual for wives of colonial/post-colonial officials in the 1960s. She avoided press/photos unlike later political wives. She helped to set up welfare clinics in Enugu, Aba and Afikpo. The MBE which was conferred on her by Queen Elizabeth Ⅱ in 1956 was specifically “for services to maternal and child welfare”. During the civil war (1967-1970) she stayed with her husband in Afikpo doing relief work instead of leaving Nigeria.
Inter-racial marriages in Nigeria have a long and complex history. British colonial law allowed it but social pressure was intense. There were “colour bar” rules in clubs, jobs and housing. Most involved British men marrying Nigerian women. British women marrying Nigerian men was very rare.
Elite families often opposed it out of fear of stigma, children’s identity and inheritance issues. The 1958 Marriage Act and Customary Law both recognised these unions. Hence, the children had full citizenship rights.
As for Mrs Nora Majekodunmi, she married Dr. Moses Majekodunmi in the 1930’s. He was from Abeokuta but trained as a doctor (specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology) at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland.
In 1962-1963, when Dr. Majekodunmi was the sole Administrator of the Western Region of Nigeria, after the Action Group crisis, Mrs Nora Majekodunmi’s role was ceremonial. She hosted receptions at Government House, Ibadan and supported women’s groups. The tenure was only fourteen months.
NIGER WIVES
Justice Atanda Fatai-Williams was Chief Justice of Nigeria 1979-1983. He decided the winner of the 1979 elections (and the “twelve-two thirds of votes cast in the states of the federation” controversy) — in favour of Alhaji Shehu Shagari of the NPN (National Party of Nigeria). His wife was Irene Violet Lofts (later Irene Fatai-Williams); she was English/British. Justice Fatai-Williams married her while studying law at Cambridge University. In the UK in the 1940-50’s.
Chief Bankole Oki, S.A.N former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Lagos State (1979 to 1983) had an English wife. They married in England after he had served in the RAF (Royal Air Force) and was studying law at the Middle Temple. They had two daughters Yetunde (Mrs Abraham); and Shade who rose to become a judge in Lagos State.
Chief Abraham Ordia, the late supremo of sports in Africa had a Swiss wife and they had two daughters – Marlies (Mrs Allan) and Helen. They lived at Adeyemi Lawson Street, Ikoyi.
Sir Adeyemo Alakija KBE had an English wife – the mother of Ogie. Ogie Alakija won “Blues” in cricket at University of Cambridge.
Dr. John K. Otun, had two English wives and they lived under the same roof at Onikan. One of the wives lived upstairs with him while the other one lived on the ground floor. There is no record of the two wives attending meetings of Niger wives together!
Dr. Oni Akerele had an English wife named Dolly (full name Doris/Dorothy/Doloris ). They had three children Babatunde, Rufina, and Richard.
Chief Fatai Kensinghton had an English wife. They had a daughter called Linda and they lived at Ilabere Avenue, Ikoyi. Their house was sold to their next door neighbour – Jim Ovia, Chairman Zenith Bank. The family moved back to London.
Dr. Oladele Ajose’s wife was English/Scottish. They were the founders of Ikoyi Park which is now known as Park View Estate. They had two daughters – Muriel (Professor Oyediran) and Ambassador Audrey Ajose.
I am not quite sure what arrangements “Nigerian Wives” had for foreigners who married Nigerian women. A case in point is Ambassador Funmilayo Kiencke Adebo. She married her Swedish husband, Chief Tilo Kiencke long before she became Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sweden (under the Obasanjo regime).
Dr. Judith Burdin Asuni is a Nigerian-American scholar/activist. Her husband is Dr. Bayo Asuni her activism is focused on displaced women and children displayed by Boko Haram/terrorism in Northern Nigeria. She runs research/NGOs on conflict, trauma, deradicalization, gender and violent extremism.
Prof. Mrs. Gladys Eni Njoku, née Gladys Davies, was a Welsh/English-born botanist and academic. Her husband was Prof. Eni Njoku (1917–1974), the first Nigerian Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (from 1960), and later the first indigenous Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (from 1962). The two met in the 1940s as fellow botany students at the University of London, marrying around 1947 in the UK. Dr. Gladys Njoku built her own academic career rather than being defined solely as a Vice-Chancellor’s wife, teaching botany at both UNN Nsukka and UNILAG alongside her husband. The couple had four children, the most publicly known being Prof. Chukwuemeka P. Njoku, who followed his parents into botany.
Chief Mrs. Opral Mason Benson, née Opral Mason, is of Americo-Liberian descent, hailing from the prominent Mason family of Arthington, Liberia. She married Chief T.O.S. Benson, a prominent lawyer, federal minister, and leading chieftain of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) in Lagos—the source of her “Chief Mrs.” title. In the 1970s, she transitioned from a decade-long career as a Registrar at the University of Lagos to establish Chic Afrique Enterprises and the Opral Benson Beauty Training Institute, becoming a pioneering force in the formalization of Nigeria’s vocational fashion and beauty industries. She broke into the male-dominated sphere of high-level vocational education and cosmetics manufacturing, establishing her reputation as a major pillar of Lagos commerce and entrepreneurship. She holds the iconic chieftaincy title of Iya Oge of Lagos (the Matron of Fashion), bestowed upon her by the Oba of Lagos in 1973, and later served as the Honorary Consul of Liberia in Nigeria. Politically and socially, she moved closely within diplomatic, academic, and corporate circles, and remains a deeply respected figure across West African women’s business and trade leadership. Born on February 7, 1935, she continues her legacy today as an active and revered centripetal force in Lagos society.
Katia Ekesi, née Katia M., is German/Swiss by nationality — European rather than Nigerian. She is married to Prof. Dr. Sunday Ekesi, a world-renowned entomologist from Delta State, Nigeria, known for his work on fruit fly control and biopesticides, and currently a Director at icipe (International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology) in Nairobi, Kenya. Katia herself works as a researcher/administrator in international development and health — the same broad science/NGO space as her husband. The couple lives and works in Nairobi due to Sunday’s role at icipe. They have children together, though the family has kept them out of public media.
Perhaps we should pause long enough to remind ourselves that in many cases, foreign wives (and husbands) took the precaution of visiting Nigeria first to meet the parents and relatives of their prospective spouse in cities such as Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt etc (or village) before deciding to return or stay abroad. In a few cases, that visit would midwife the termination of the relationship.
In the Nigerian Civil Service, it appeared that those in Administration were discouraged from marrying foreigners while those in the professions (medical; engineering; law; architecture, accountancy etc) were free to choose their partners.
In the foreign service, it was widely believed that those with foreign wives would not be promoted beyond the rank of first secretary. However, this did not seem to apply to the older Ambassadors Edward Omokwale Enahoro (Canada); Simeon Udo williams (Ireland) and…
Besides, when Professor Bolaji Akinyemi served as our Foreign Minister (1985 to 1987) under General Ibrahim Babangida his wife was English. The wife of his Special Adviser, Dr Femi Aribisala was also a foreigner. The Military, the Police, and the Security Agencies appeared to be flexible. Air Vice-Marshall Tunde Lawal who served under General Ibrahim Babangida had a foreign wife. Also, Brigadier Godwin Ally who served under general Yakubu Gowon had a Danish wife. He was briefly the acting Governor of Lagos State.
Sadly, amongst those executed for being involved in the coup d’etat which resulted in the assasination of General Muritala Muhammed on Friday 13th February 1976, was Colonel Ayuba Tense. His widow was Irish. She stoutly insisted that her husband was innocent. He was an engineer and did not command any troops. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time – having a drink with his pals after a game of golf in Kaduna. She was so traumatised that she allegedly committed suicide by deliberately jumping in front of a speeding truck.
Over time, somehow the Nigerwives and their husbands acquired privileges in government, business and the Professions. They lived in exclusive neighborhoods – “GRA” (Government Reservation Areas); high-class estates; and pristine university campuses. Also , their children were enrolled in the best schools – creche, preparatory; primary, and secondary. As for universities, their first choice was Oxford, Cambridge, London in the UK and IVY League Colleges in the United States of America. However we must be wary of false generalizations.
In the case of my first cousin, Mr John Oluwole Lardner who was an Engineer at NEPA (Nigerian Electric Power Authority) he and his English wife Patricia, and their children ….. lived on the top floor of my grandfather’s (Dr J. K Randle) house at 287 Herbert Macaulay Avenue, Yaba. On the floor below were Mr Harry Afolabi Lardner S.A.N and his wife Margaret Abiodun (née Caulcrick) and their two daughters Rosa and Bola. Most (if not all) of the children completed their education in Nigeria before going abroad for further studies.
As for Bobby Benson, (the legendary musician), he and his English wife Cassandra lived at the back of his hotel – Caban Bamboo off Ikorodu Road. His son, Tony attended CMS Grammar School, Bariga.
In the case of chief (Dr) Koleade Abayomi S.A.N, he attended King’s College, Lagos; Durham University and Cambridge University, on his return from the U.K he lived for several years with his wife Elfrida, who was West Indian; and their children, in Surulere. He was a lecturer for several decades at the Law School, Victoria Island. He served as the Director-General of the Nigeria Law School.
Before he became the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Highness Adeyinka Oyekan lived with his English wife at Thomas Street, Lagos. In those days, he was a prince and he practised as a pharmacist. Two of his children attended St. Gregory’s College, Obalende.
Regarding very sensitive matters pertaining to childless couples (who settled for adoption) and separations/ divorces, it would appear that inter-racial marriages did not generate data that was much different from the rest of the population.
Mr Femi Johnson, the insurance magnate had a German wife Barbara. They lived in grand style in Ibadan. Their children attended local schools and long after their parents departed, they still maintain strong ties with Ibadan. Late Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson who was the military Governor of Lagos State (1967 to 1975) was the older brother of Mr. Femi Johnson.
Mr Akin Sikuade was a distinguished lawyer. His English wife Marion was very much involved with the charitable organisation S.O.S children village. Their daughter Sally is the wife of Senator Udoma Udo Udoma.
In Kano, Alhaji Baba Dan Bappa a devout moslem was married to an English lady, Betty. They were my very good friends. They met when Betty was a Secretary in the Cabinet Office in Lagos and Alhaji Baba was a politician representing Kano in the First Republic Parliament. Betty was perfectly at ease with her husband’s very large family including children from his previous marriage; she devoted much of her time to the Red Cross and numerous other charities.
Professor Horatio Oritsejolomi Thomas was a titan in the medical profession. His wife was English. From being the pioneer Dean of the Lagos Medical School/College of Medicine, he rose to become the vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan. The abruptness of his forced retirement by the military government (Murtala/Obasanjo regime) was a huge and cruel blow to him and his wife and children….. He died shortly afterwards in 1979. I delivered the Horatio Oritsejolomi memorial lecture at the college of medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital on 28th September 2007.
The business tycoon, Chief T. A. Oni ran a very successful construction company – T. A. Oni & Sons. He was based in Ibadan. His wife Ruth was also his secretary and they lived in a huge sprawling estate in Ibadan. She did not appear to have encountered any major problems dealing with her husband who was larger than life and his many children by several wives. One of the children is Toyin who is married to Prince Samuel Adedoyin. Another daughter is Tokunbo who is married to Prince Olu Awogboro.
Some years ago, I was invited by a BBC producer to anchor a documentary on inter-racial marriages in the U.K and in Nigeria. I was amazed by the candour of those who had been Interviewed – over matters such as stress linked to dealing with extended families (rather than the nuclear family); culture shock; clashes of tradition; the demands of non-conventional religion (e.g. pentecostal); discipline of children; infidelities; financial distress and titillating scandals of most embarrassing varieties which had been suppressed for decades only to emerge as fait accompli with the aggrieved party being the last to know. Also, learning the language of their spouses could be a real challenge. They also had to deal with alcoholism, gambling, smoking, abusive behaviour, violent relationships and aggressive conduct. From their pains they were called ”Oyinbo”
An English lady was particularly flustered by her first encounter with the stark reality of grown men urinating in public (or even worse defecating) during her first visit to Nigeria.
Way back in 1958, an American lady who was part of the Peace Corps had written on a postcard that she was dismayed by the sight of females wandering all over Lagos without their bra. All hell broke out and the American Embassy had to smuggle her out of Nigeria. There were protests in Lagos and Ibadan
Marjorie Michelmore — also spelled Marjorie Mitchelmore in some accounts was a 23-year-old magna cum laude graduate of Smith College and one of the very first Peace Corps Volunteers in 1961. She was posted to Nigeria, training at University College Ibadan, 50 miles north of Lagos. On Oct 13, 1961 she wrote a postcard to her boyfriend “Bobbo” in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It never got mailed — a Nigerian student found it near her dorm, Queen Elizabeth Hall, copied it, and it sparked protests,
About the “women without bra” line: The famous text that survived talks about “squalor and absolutely primitive living conditions… horrified shock”. The full original postcard had more description of Lagos/Ibadan life. In later retellings of the “infamous postcard incident”, she’s quoted as being shocked by seeing women without bras in Lagos — that was one of the cultural details that offended Nigerians when the card was circulated.
The Peace Corps archives call it “The Infamous Peace Corps Postcard” and “The Legendary PCV Post Card”. It became so notorious it even inspired the 1963 Broadway flop Hot Spot starring Judy Holliday.
Hakeem Bello-Osagie, Nigerian billionaire and former chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Etisalat Nigeria, and a director at Goldman Sachs, hails from the Bello-Osagie family of Lagos/Benin. He is married to Aisha Bello-Osagie, née Dankwa, of Ghana’s prominent Dankwa family — one of the country’s elite political and academic lineages. The couple married in 1990, in what was regarded as one of the major Nigeria-Ghana society weddings of that era.
Aisha’s family connects to Ghana’s political aristocracy: her great-uncle was Joseph Boakye Danquah (J.B. Danquah), a founding father of Ghana and originator of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, with further ties by marriage to Adu Boahen and the old Gold Coast elite Dankwa lineage centered around Akosombo. Through this marriage, Hakeem Bello-Osagie effectively married into Ghanaian political royalty. The couple have four children, all carrying the Bello-Osagie name, including Yasmin and Yasir. Yasmin Bello-Osagie married Ahmad Indimi, son of billionaire Mohammed Indimi, forming another elite Nigeria-Nigeria marital link alongside the Nigeria-Ghana tie from her parents’ union.
Amina Jane Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, was born in Liverpool, England, on 27 June 1961 to a Hausa-Fulani Nigerian father and a British nurse. Her father was a Fulani Nigerian veterinarian-officer from Gombe State, Northern Nigeria. He was a vet and government officer. Amina said he was “the only man, the only boy” in a house of 5 daughters. Her Mother was a British nurse. She met Amina’s father while he was studying in Britain. Amina described her as “very versatile” who “did everything”. Amina was the eldest of 5 daughters. No brothers.
Patti Boulaye, born Patricia Ngozi Ebigwei, married Stephen Komlosy, Hungarian/British – her husband and manager, at Richmond Register Office in 1976. They’re still married — 45+ years as of 2021. Boulaye has two children and two grandchildren with Komlosy: daughter Emma Aret Komlosy and son Sebastian Anton Komlosy. Her full married name after marriage is Patricia Ngozi Komlosy OBE.
It is one thing to aggregate a random sample of mixed-marriages (or inter-racial partnerships/spouses) but the subject has attracted academic interest and clinical research.
Kathryn Paigne Harden, author of: “Original Sin the Genetics of Wrongdoing, The Problem of Blame And The Future of Forgiveness” is a professor of clinical psychology at the University of Texas, United States of America is more concerned about how genes influence children’s behaviour. She analysed multiple gene sequences in the DNA of 1.5 million people and identified patterns that were associated with risky, addictive or anti-socialial behaviour.
She then took new DNA samples from a fresh group of people and gave them a risk “score” before comparing it with actual behaviour. Hence, if we are to borrow a leaf from her, we would have to sample an equal number of non-mixed (or non-interracial partnerships) before drawing any conclusions.
Under General Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America was retired Justice Sylvanus Nsofor he had an American wife Jane Nsofor. During their time in Washington, D.C. from 2017 to 2020, she was recognized alongside her husband at official embassy events and state functions representing Nigeria. He was appointed on November 13, 2017 at the age of 82. He died on December 10 2020 in Maryland USA at the age of 85.
Late Mr Fred Egbe had an English wife who seemed to have strong connections with the British High Commission and possibly the Royal Family in Britain. He was a very successful lawyer and property developer/owner with several properties in London and Capetown, South Africa. He lived in great style in Ikoyi. The wife’s name is Caroline Egbe (née Watson) and their children were Emma Roli Egbe and Rachel Egbe.
His Royal Highness Ebitimi Banigo – the former banker and traditional ruler had an American wife….
Valerie Joan Emily Edmunds, wife of Professor Billy Joseph Stanley Oritsesaninomi Dudley of University of Ibandan. Professor Dudley was the product of mixed-race marriage. His parents were Stanley John Dudley and Diana Alice Oritseweyinmi Chute.Valerie met her husband while studying at the University College of Leicester, and they married on August 29, 1959. She moved with him to Nigeria, becoming a beloved, steady fixture of the vibrant University of Ibadan campus community as her husband rose to become a world-renowned professor of political science.
Together, they raised four children—Elizabeth, Jeremy, Graham, and Lisa—who shared their rich British and Itsekiri heritage. Valerie was a deeply devoted partner, supporting Professor Dudley through his towering academic career and his work on Nigeria’s 1979 Constitution. Following his tragic and untimely passing in December 1980, she remained dedicated to raising their school-age children and preserving his intellectual legacy.
Late Judy was the American wife of Mr. Akin Coker former civil servant and businessman. She was a vibrant American woman who crossed oceans for love during a glamorous era in Nigeria’s history. She met her husband, Mr. Akin Coker—a prominent civil servant who later became a highly successful businessman—and made the bold decision to leave the United States to build a life with him in Lagos.
Late…… polish/ American wife of Seni Willaims, son of Akintola Willaims
The Norwegian/American wife of Mr. Ayo Olagundoye, former banker and businessman, was a dynamic, independent powerhouse who carved out her own vibrant identity within the elite social and corporate circles of Lagos. Rather than standing in the shadow of her husband’s high-profile banking career, she leveraged her immense confidence and sharp eye for aesthetics to build a successful enterprise as a fashion designer.
Described by her family as strong-willed and deeply disciplined, she effortlessly bridged two vastly different cultures. She fully embraced Nigerian life while remaining fiercely proud of her roots, ensuring her children split their time between Lagos and Norway so they would inherit a truly global perspective. Creative, cosmopolitan, and elegant, she is remembered as a stylish matriarch who mastered her adopted home with absolute grace while maintaining a fiercely guarded sense of personal privacy.
American wife of mr Ade Coker- former banker and businessman
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