Sports
Spain Beat France 2-0 to Reach 2026 World Cup Final
Spain booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over France in Tuesday’s semi-final in Arlington, Texas.
Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal, before Pedro Porro doubled La Roja’s advantage in the second half following a flowing move orchestrated by Dani Olmo.
Oyarzabal converted from the spot in the 22nd minute after referee Ivan Barton awarded Spain a penalty for Digne’s challenge on Yamal.
Punch Online reports that this is Oyarzabal’s fifth goal of the tournament and the first time either side had trailed during their World Cup campaign.
Spain then tightened their grip on the contest when Porro finished off a slick passing move in the 58th minute to leave France chasing the game.
The victory sends Spain into Sunday’s World Cup final, where they will face the winners of Wednesday’s second semi-final between England and Argentina.
France, who were seeking a third consecutive World Cup final appearance, struggled to break down Spain’s disciplined defence as Luis de la Fuente’s side maintained their impressive run to the tournament’s showpiece match.
Spain outplay France, says FIFA
A post match report obtained from the FIFA website after the game reported that La Roja outplayed France.
“Spain frustrated France at one end and punished them at the other to deservedly win their FIFA World Cup 2026™ semi-final at Dallas Stadium.
The post match report stated, “The advantage was amplified when Porro played a palatial one-two with Dani Olmo, taking the return impeccably and burying the ball in the bottom corner.
“France, with Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki on, pushed to get back into a game, but goalkeeper Unai Simon acted astutely as a sweeper-keeper and Marc Cucurella made an excellent challenge on Mbappe.”
Meanwhile, Mbappe could still pick something from the tournament the football body teased.
“The final whistle sparked ecstasy for the Spaniards and agony for the French. Didier Deschamps’ team will have a shot at bronze on Saturday, when Mbappe could boost his hopes for another adidas Golden Boot,” it concluded.
Sports
England End Norway’s World Cup Dream, Berth in Semi-finals
Jude Bellingham scored a dramatic extra-time winner as England overcame an unfortunate Norway to reach the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.
Bellingham slid home the winning goal in the first half of extra time after a second Norway goal was ruled out by the VAR for an Erling Haaland foul.
Andreas Schjelderup had given Norway the lead, but Bellingham equalised with a brilliant finish — although England were fortunate the goal stood after the ball struck the Spidercam during the build-up.
England rode their luck at times but will now face either Switzerland or old rivals Argentina as they seek to reach the World Cup final for the first time since 1966.
New York Times
Sports
Again, France Eliminate Morocco from World Cup
By Eric Elezuo
Like it happened in 2022 in Qatar, France have once again eliminated Morocco from the 2026 World Cup. But while the 2022 edition happened in the Semifinals, Morocco’s elimination in 2026 occurred in the Quarterfinals.
According to a New York Times report, France brushed Morocco aside with another hugely impressive World Cup performance — but there was concern for Kylian Mbappe after he was forced off late on.
The report noted that Mbappe bounced back from having an early penalty saved to curl France into the lead with a fine finish. It was his eighth goal of the tournament, drawing him level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.
“Mbappe then turned provider for France’s second, setting up Ousmane Dembele to finish low into the bottom corner.
France will next face either Spain or Belgium for a place in the final, with all eyes now on whether the 27-year-old can overcome that late injury scare,” the paper added.
Sports
2026 World Cup: Egypt’s Coach Hassan Alleges Rigging to Favour Argentina
Egypt’s head coach, Hossam Hassan, has claimed their last-16 match at the 2026 World Cup was rigged in favour of Argentina.
The Pharoahs frittered away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 on Tuesday evening.
But some of the officiating calls left Hassan angry after the game.
“I will say what’s on my mind regardless of consequence,” Hassan said.
“This was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it.
“And I want to say one more thing: if they want (Argentina) to win so bad, why call everyone to come and participate?”
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