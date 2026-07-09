National
Motion to Summon Tinubu over Constituency Projects Divides House of Reps Members
The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, witnessed a heated debate over the alleged non-funding of constituency projects across the country.
Alex Mascot, a member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency in Abia State, had moved a motion demanding that President Bola Tinubu be summoned to the House to explain the persistent lack of funding for constituency projects.
“Come and explain to us why we are spending trillions of Naira drilling roads, doing constant roads, yet Nigerians are dying.”
The motion was seconded, with some lawmakers arguing an amendment that the House should shut down for one week until the matter is fully resolved.
The proposal triggered sharp divisions. Yusuf Gagdi strongly opposed the motion, arguing that summoning the President is unnecessary since heads of relevant agencies are responsible for the implementation and funding of such projects.
He also rejected the idea of closing the House for one week, describing it as unwarranted.
Gagdi’s counter-amendment faced stiff resistance from opposition members, leading to rowdy scenes as lawmakers shouted and traded arguments.
In an attempt to restore order, the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, ruled that members should vote to take a clear stand on the matter.
National
Probe Alleged Fake Presidential Agency, Tinubu Orders ICPC
President Bola Tinubu, according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of a “Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council” (PFIPC) and all related matters.
The President directed that the investigation be concluded and a comprehensive report submitted to him within 30 days.
The directive follows the discovery of the fictitious PFIPC, which was never established by the Federal Government of Nigeria and has no basis in any law, presidential instrument, executive approval, or other lawful act of Government.
The statement has noted that “One Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew presented himself as the Director-General of the so-called PFIPC and falsely claimed to be a presidential appointee.”
Among the issues to be investigated by the ICPC, according to the statement, are the forged appointment letters and other official government documents; the use of a false claim of presidential appointment to seek or obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation; and the opening of multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents.
Tinubu further directed the ICPC to investigate not only the conduct of the principal individual and other collaborators involved but also the wider circumstances that may have enabled a fictitious body and a false claim of presidential appointment to acquire an appearance of official legitimacy.
The investigation is to examine the provenance and use of false official documents; the processes through which official recognition or diplomatic support may have been sought or obtained; the opening and operation of any related bank accounts; the source and movement of any funds involved; and the role of any public officer, private individual, financial institution, intermediary or other person or entity that may have facilitated, enabled or participated in the alleged scheme.
The President further directed the Commission to identify any weaknesses in government and institutional procedures that may have been exploited and to recommend immediate measures to prevent the recurrence of similar abuses.
All ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government have been directed to provide the ICPC, upon lawful request, with all relevant information, records and assistance required for the expeditious completion of the investigation.
President Tinubu stated that the integrity of the Presidency and the institutions of the Federal Government must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity and the exploitation of weaknesses in the public service.
The President directed that all persons found culpable be treated strictly in accordance with applicable law.
National
Falana Asks Gbajabiamila to Step Aside for Probe over Alleged PFIPC Fraud
Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has charged President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Femi Gbajabiamila, to step aside and give room for investigation into the allegation of fraud involving his office and the self-acclaimed Director General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi.
On June 11, 2026 Gbajabiamila denied knowledge of Adeyemi when he presented himself as the Director General of PFIPC which he claimed was non-existent.
Gbajabiamila said he petitioned security agencies in October 2025 after forged appointment letters surfaced and Adeyemi was later charged before the Federal High Court for forgery, impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.
In his reaction, Adeyemi dismissed all the allegations against him, saying he was ready to clear his name in court.
Adeyemi called for an independent panel from Tinubu because those behind the allegations were trying to silence him, stressing that Gbajabiamila issued him an appointment letter.
However, Falana said the Presidency has explanations to make to Nigerians on Adeyemi’s travail.
Speaking on Eagle 102.5 FM, Falana insisted that the presidency has exposed Nigeria to “unprecedented ridicule.
He said: “How did an agency that is not created by law find its way into the Appropriation Act of Nigeria? How did that body get an office in the Federal Secretariat? How did that body successfully open accounts in the Central Bank of Nigeria?
“How did the Head of Service post about 300 staff to that office? The government will have to explain to Nigerians how a sum of N24 billion was budgeted for an unknown agency, as well as how that agency had accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria.
“If this is a conman that can con the Presidency into issuing a letter of appointment, con the Central Bank into opening accounts, con the National Assembly into inserting the agency into the budget, I think the government is kidding.”
Falana said the National Assembly must explain how an “agency unknown to law” was inserted into the budget. Citing Section 81 of the Constitution, he noted that appropriation bills originate from the Executive.
“You cannot have an agency that is not created by law in the budget of a country.
“The government has a duty to ask Mr. Gbajabiamila to step aside to allow for a full investigation in the interest of the country and even in his own interest.”
National
Over 17 Million Nigerians from Nine Northern States Are Facing Hunger Crisis, Says United Nations
The United Nations World Food Programme has warned that conflict in northern Nigeria, together with shrinking humanitarian assistance, is driving a food crisis to levels not seen in nearly a decade.
It said recent data showed that more than 17 million people across nine conflict-affected states are experiencing crisis, emergency, or catastrophic levels of hunger.
“Across all of northern Nigeria we have been seeing an increase and spread in insurgent attacks and violence,” said Serigne Loum, WFP’s Deputy Country Director in Nigeria.
“Families are being forced from their home and it’s getting harder for WFP to access people who urgently need food assistance,” he said.
Nigeria has been battling a jihadist insurgency centred in the north-east since 2009, with a resurgence in violence since 2025.
Jihadists have also been expanding into the north-west, which is already facing a separate, overlapping crisis from armed “bandit” gangs.
The WFP said the expanding conflict is forcing more people from farmland, driving displacement, and restricting humanitarian access.
Aid cuts under US President Donald Trump and other western countries have hit some of Nigeria’s poorest households in recent years.
Habiba, a displaced mother with a young baby in Borno States, said sometimes they do not get food “for two nights” while occasionally they get only one meal.
“And when children keep going hungry, it’s hard to be with them awake with nothing. That’s how I gave birth to this baby, in this situation of total lack,” she said.
The WFP said that, at the same time, the number of locations inaccessible to its frontline staff has doubled while cargo movements along major routes are increasingly disrupted by attacks and illegal checkpoints.
It said the suspension of food assistance is driving people towards desperate coping strategies, including cases of individuals joining armed groups in search of food or income.
In some camps, the lack of food aid due to funding shortfalls has triggered an alarming escalation in exploitation and gender-based harm that is particularly impacting women and children.
The WFP said it needs $89 million over the next six months to continue food and nutrition assistance across northern Nigeria before hunger deepens further.
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