Ooni of Ife Loses Elder Brother Prince Adetunji

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has announced the passing of his immediate elder brother, Prince Adetunji Ogunwusi.

The monarch made the announcement in a statement released on Sunday through the Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni’s Palace, Sodiq Lawal.

Describing the late prince as a respected businessman and compassionate leader, the Ooni said Prince Adetunji lived a life dedicated to service, humility and the wellbeing of others.

According to the statement, the death of Prince Adetunji has left a deep void in the Ogunwusi family, the Ojaja Royal Dynasty and the entire Ile-Ife Kingdom.

Prince Adetunji, who was born on December 8, 1967, was a member of the Ojaja lineage of the Giesi Ruling House in Ile-Ife. He was also the Group Chairman of Primewaterview Holdings, where he earned recognition for his contributions to business development and entrepreneurship.

The Ooni noted that his late brother built a reputation as an innovative entrepreneur and visionary leader. Through his business activities, he created opportunities for many people and contributed to economic growth in different sectors.

The monarch further stated that beyond his achievements in business, Prince Adetunji was known for his generosity, kindness and commitment to humanitarian causes. He was said to have quietly supported many individuals and families, offering assistance, guidance and encouragement whenever needed.

The statement added that Prince Adetunji’s influence extended beyond the corporate world, as he remained deeply connected to his roots and maintained a strong interest in the progress and development of Ile-Ife and its people.

The Ooni described his late brother as a dependable adviser, a loving family member and a man whose legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Family members, friends, associates and well wishers have continued to pay tribute to the late prince, remembering him for his humility, wisdom and positive impact on society.

The palace said further details regarding funeral arrangements and other ceremonies would be announced by the family in due course.

Prince Adetunji’s death marks a significant loss to the royal family and the people of Ile-Ife, who will remember him for his service, leadership and dedication to humanity.