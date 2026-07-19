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Harakati Za Holds Pan-African Conference on Economic Restructuring, Political Reforms, Regional Integration in Accra
More than 200 delegates from across Africa are expected to converge in Accra on July 24, 2026, for an international conference on “Economic Restructuring, Political Reforms and Integration for Sustainable Development in Africa.”
The conference, organised by Harakati Za Muungano, will take place at the GNAT Hall and will bring together policymakers, academics, business leaders, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, youth leaders and development partners to explore practical solutions for accelerating Africa’s development through deeper regional integration.
Harakati Za Muungano, a Swahili phrase meaning “Union Movement,” is a pan-African movement committed to promoting African unity, economic transformation and governance reforms that support sustainable development.
The organisation believes that Africa’s vast human and natural resources can only be fully harnessed through stronger regional cooperation, enhanced intra-African trade and governance systems that place the continent’s long-term development at the centre of public policy.
Since its establishment in November 2023, the movement has expanded its operations to 17 African countries, engaging governments, regional institutions, traditional leaders, professionals, youth groups and community organisations.
Its work focuses on policy advocacy, research, civic engagement and humanitarian initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive development, strengthening regional cooperation and encouraging reforms that improve the quality of life of Africans.
The conference will provide a platform for participants to deliberate on critical issues affecting the continent, including constitutional reforms, economic restructuring, regional market integration, industrialisation, governance continuity and sustainable financing models for development.
Organisers expect the discussions to produce practical recommendations that can inform policy decisions at both national and regional levels.
A major focus of the conference will be the movement’s vision of a more integrated Sub-Saharan Africa where barriers to trade and movement are reduced, economic collaboration is strengthened and governments adopt policies that encourage long-term planning, investment and shared prosperity.
The organisation believes that greater integration will unlock new opportunities for businesses, create jobs, promote industrial growth and enhance Africa’s global competitiveness.
Organisers say the conference represents an important opportunity for African leaders and stakeholders to collectively examine bold and innovative approaches to the continent’s future.
With over 200 delegates expected from across the continent, the event is anticipated to foster meaningful dialogue, strengthen partnerships and advance a shared vision of an economically resilient, politically stable and fully integrated Africa.
-Overseeronline.com
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NBA Election: Badejo-Okusanya Coasts to Victory, Becomes 2nd Female President
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has elected Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as its next president after she polled the most votes when voting officially ended Sunday morning.
Mrs Badejo-Okusanya, the only female among the three presidential candidates, polled 12,317 votes to emerge the winner of the election, which was held through electronic voting for 24 hours. from 7:35 a.m. on Saturday to 7:34 a.m. on Sunday
She defeated her two challengers, polling 47.18 per cent of the 26,106 ballots cast in the presidential election, based on the final tally…
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Britain Get New Prime Minister, Andy Burnham
Nearly a month after Keir Starmer’s resignation, former Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, one of the most popular politicians in Britain, will become the country’s seventh prime minister in 10 years.
The move was made possible after Burnham won a byelection in the Makerfield constituency by a wide margin. He was then appointed as the leader of the ruling Labour Party on Friday, confirming him as Starmer’s successor.
A long political career
“Everyone can feel the country isn’t where it should be,” 56-year-old Burnham said after his Makerfield election victory, in remarks that already sounded distinctly prime ministerial. “From here on I will give everything I have got to make it so. To ensure the name Makerfield is forever synonymous with bringing about the change this country needs, bringing back something we’ve lost ― hope ― hope for the future.”
Burnham is seen as a leading figure on Labour’s moderate-left wing and has decades of experience in both national and regional politics. He first entered Parliament in 2001. Under Prime Minister Tony Blair, he served as a junior minister at the Home Office before Blair’s successor, Gordon Brown, appointed him to roles at the Finance Ministry, the Department for Culture, and later as health secretary.
Burnham even ran for the Labour leadership twice, in 2010 and 2015. In 2017, he left Parliament to become mayor of Greater Manchester, a region of around 2.8 million people in northern England. He has since won reelection twice, most recently getting nearly two-thirds of the vote.
Among Burnham’s most notable achievements in Manchester is the expansion of affordable public transportation. Housing and health care have also been central priorities throughout his time as mayor. He is critical of Brexit, the UK’s exit from the European Union in 2020, and describes himself as an advocate of “pro-business socialism.”
During the COVID pandemic, Burnham locked horns with then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, demanding greater financial support for businesses and workers affected by lockdown restrictions. The confrontation and his general success in Manchester earned him the nickname “King of the North.”
In the past few years, Burnham’s main criticism of his Labour Party colleague Keir Starmer has focused on the prime minister’s cuts to welfare spending. Which policies Burnham would pursue should he succeed as prime minister has so far largely remained undefined.
A working-class northerner
Burnham is deeply rooted in the former mining and industrial communities of northern England. Born in 1970 in Aintree, near Liverpool, he grew up in the village of Culcheth with his father working as a technician and his mother as a medical assistant.
While studying English at Cambridge University, Burnham later said he often felt like an outsider. Inspired by the miners’ strike of the mid-1980s, he joined the Labour Party at the age of 14.
He’s been a lifelong supporter of Everton Football Club. His wife is Dutch, and the couple has three children. Burnham also has a tattoo of the worker bee — a symbol of industry and solidarity — on his right upper arm.
Today, Burnham is among the most popular politicians in the United Kingdom, and many supporters see him as Labour’s best hope of countering the rise of the right-wing populist Reform UK party of Nigel Farage.
Yet since the Brexit referendum in 2016, the office of British prime minister has become somewhat precarious. Burnham would be the seventh person to hold the position since the referendum a decade ago. If he does succeed Starmer, he will inherit a country still grappling with deep political, economic, and social challenges.
This article was originally published in German on June 22 and updated on July 17 to reflect Andy Burnham being appointed Labour Party leader.
Culled from DW.com
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Court Orders Final Forfeiture of 48 Assets Linked to Ex-AGF Malami
The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of 48 out of 57 properties worth N212 billion linked to the former Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami.
Judge Joyce Abdulmalik granted the final forfeiture application filed by the EFCC and dismissed several objections filed by Mr Malami, his family members, and some companies claiming ownership of the properties, saying they all lacked merit.
She held that the issue before the court was not “who owns the property, but how legitimate are the funds used to acquire the properties.”
The properties to be forfeited span Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna states and include luxury hotels, duplexes, plazas, warehouses, shopping units and residential estates acquired over several years.
Below is the full list of the 57 properties, including hotels and luxury homes initially seized by the EFCC through an interim forfeiture order. 48 of them will be handed over to the federal government following today’s court ruling.
1. Luxury Duplex at Amazon Street, Plot No. 3011 Within Cadastral Zone, A06 Maitama; File No: AN enhancement 11352, which was purchased in December 2022 at N500, 000, 000.00 (value after enhancement at N5,950,000,000).
2. Two Winged Large Storey Building Situate at No. 3, Onitsha Crescent, Area 11,Garki, Cadastral Zone, A03, Abuja (formerly Harmonia Hotels Limited), FCT, which was purchased Dec. 2018 at N7,000,000,000.
3. Plot 683, Jabi District, Cadastral Zone B04, Comprising of a five storey Building (Now Luxurious Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Jabi with 53 rooms/suites), which was purchased in Sept. 2020 at carcass level at N850,000,000 with additional N300,000,000 to take possession (value after completion N8,400,000,000).
4. Property No. 3130 within Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro District, FCT, Abuja, Comprising Terraces, purchased in January 2021 at N360,000,000.
5. Property No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja (Meethaq Hotels Limited, Maitama With 15 ROOMS), which was purchased in February 2018 at N430,000,000 (current value after rehabilitation is N12,950,000,000).
6. Plot No. 1241B, Asokoro District Zone (No. 11A Yakubu Gowon Crescent) AsokoroDistrict, which was purchased in July 2021 at N325,000,000.
7. Shop No. C82 Citiscape — Shariff Plaza, Plot 739 Cadastral Zone A07, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse Il, FCT, Abuja, which was purchased in March 2024 at N120,000,000.
8. No. 4 Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, which was purchased in December 2022 at N300,000,000.
9. Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa, GRA, Kano, purchased in July 2019 with no specific amount stated.
10. A Plaza, Commercial Toilets, Laundering, Warehouse Tanks Adjacent to Birnin Kebbi Market at N100 million.
11. 100 Hectares of l;and Along Birnin Kebbi, Jega Road, which was purchased in 2020 at N100,000,000.
12. Four Bedroom Bungalow Gesse Phase, Birnin Kebbi, which was purchased in 2023 at N101,000, 000.
13. Shops Nos. A36, B3 Vegas Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja, which was purchased in July 2023 at N158,000,000.
14. No. 26, Babbi Drive, Bua Estate, Abuja, purchased in 2022 at N136,000,000.
15. No. 27, Efab Estates Avenue, 5th Avenue, 59th Crescent, Gwarimpa, Abuja, purchased in January 2016 at N120,000,000.
16. Four Bedroom/ 2 Rooms Boys Quarters at No. 10B, Doka Crescent Abakpa GRA, Kaduna, purchased in January 2018 at N40, 000, 000.00.
17. Plot No. 13, Ipent 7 Estate, Karsana District, Abuja, purchased in June 2018 at N85,000,000.
18. A Bedroom Duplex & Boys Quarters at No. 12 Yalinga Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse Il, Abuja, purchased in Oct. 2018 at N150,000,000.
19. Two Warehouse Shops B40 And B46, Wuse Market, Abuja, purchased in July 2020 at N50,000,000.
20. Twin Houses at Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters, Cadastral Zone B01, Plot 14014, Gudu District, Abuja, was purchased between February and May 2017 at N250,000,000.
Properties acquired by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative at the Academic Garden City, Birnin Kebbi, sold by the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage namely.
21, 22, and 23. Nine units of three bedroom, bungalow, three units of two bedroom bungalow, and 5.4 hectares of land, which were purchased between February 2023 and September 2023 at N187,000,000, among other assets listed in the schedule.
RAYHAAN UNIVERSITY, KEBBI STATE
24. Rayhaan University Permanent Site -N56,000,000,000.00
25. Rayhaan University Temporary Site -N37,800,000,000.00
26. Rayhaan University Third Site – N2,450,000,000.00
27. Rayhaan University Vice Chancellor – N490,000,000.0
RAYHAAN AGRO ALLIED FACTORY IN KEBBI STATE
28. Factory Buildings -N4,200,000,000.00
29. Factory Machines and Plants Units -N10,500,000,000.00
30. Factory Mosque – N2,450,000,000.00
31. Rayhaan Mill Staff Quarters – N1,487,500,000.00
32. Rayhaan Bustan Building – N3,150,000,000.00
AZBIR ARENA KEBBI STATE
33. Azbir Hotel – N10,325,000,000.00
34. Printing Press – N1,050,000,000.00
35. Gallery – N581,000,000.00
36. Gardens – N392,000,000.00
37. Mosque – N252,000,000.00
38. Azbir Clothing – N350,000,000.00
39. Azbir Pharmacy and Supermarket – N175,000,000.00
OTHER PROPERTIES HELD IN KEBBI STATE
40. Al-Afiya Energy Tanker Garage opposite Rayhaan University Health Centre, along Sani Abacha Bypass Road, Birnin-Kebbi – N2,450,000,000.00
41. Rayhaan Model Academy -N11,200,000,000.0
42. Rayhaan Primary and Secondary School – N8,750,000,000.00
43. Rayhaan Security House, off Sani Abacha Bypass, Birnin Kebbi – 245,700,000.00
44. Rayhaan Radio along Sani Abacha, Bypass Road, Birnin, Kebbi – N78,750,000.00
45. Uncompleted 2 Storey Complex Plaza located opposite Central Motor Park, (Eastern Park) Birnin Kebbi – N665,000,000.00
46. Amasdul Oil and Gas Ltd filling station Structure along Sani Abacha Bypass, Road, Birnin Kebbi near Jambali Automobile Workshop, Birnin Kebbi – 1,050, 000,000.00
47. Malami Support Organization Building – 210,000,000.00
48. ADC Kadi Malami Foundation Building – N56,000,000.00
49. Abubakar Malami SAN’s House GRA – N350,000,000.00
50. Abubakar Malami SAN’s House Behind Mobil – N490,000,000.00
51. Abdulaziz Malami (First Son’s House) at Gesse Phase II in Birnin Kebbi – N1,659,000,000.00
52. Abiru-Rahman Abubakar Malami (Second Son’s House) at Gesse Phase II in Birnin-Kebbi – N2,989,000,000.00
PROPERTIES IN KANO
53. Assets of Zeennoor Hotel at Kabuga Satellite Town, off Gwarzo Road, Kano with 131 rooms – N11,200,000,000.00
54. Zeennoor Mosque at Kabuga, Satellite Town, off Gwarzo Road, Kano – N84,000,000.00
55. Zeennor Old Hotel Building -N280,000,000.00
56. Rayhaan Hotel, Kano Located at Plot 27/28 Opp-Aminu kano Teaching Hospital, Southern Kano (Land And Luxurious Building of more than 50 rooms, with appurtenances- N2,240,000,000.00
57. Rayhaan Gym, Kano House Comprising of a Storey Building Opposite Rayhaan Hotel – N1,225,000,000.00
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