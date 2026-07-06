Business
Just In: Elumelu Retires As UBA Chairman, Nnorom Steps In
By Eric Elezuo
Premier commercial bank, the United Bank of Africa (UBA) has announced the retirement of its chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu after 12 years of meritorious service. The retirement notice will take effect from August 21, 2026.
The announcement was made on Monday after a meeting of the Board of Directors, according to a statement titled NOTIFICATION OF RETIREMENT OF GROUP CHAIRMAN OF UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA AND APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR, and made available to The Boss.
Elumelu will be replaced by Non-Executive Director of the bank, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom, chartered accountant with over forty years’ experience in banking, finance and audit.
Expressing his appreciation for the privilege of serving the bank for 12 years as Chairman, Elumelu noted: that “Serving United Bank for Africa has been one of the great privileges of my career. UBA has established a unique competitive position, across Africa and globally, and I leave the Board with great confidence in UBA’s future. Emmanuel Nnorom is a leader of integrity, experience and sound judgement, and I am confident that the Bank will continue to thrive under his leadership.”
In his acceptance speech, the incoming Chairman, Emmanuel Nnorom remarked that “I am honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me and deeply conscious of the legacy I inherit. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board, Management and our staff across all our markets to sustain UBA’s momentum and continue delivering long-term value to our shareholders, customers and stakeholders.”
The statement quoted the Board as placing on record “its profound appreciation to Mr. Elumelu for his visionary leadership and exceptional contribution to the strategic vision and institutional strength of the UBA Group.”
It added that “Mr. Elumelu’s tenure has been a defining chapter in the Group’s history. Under his stewardship, UBA was transformed into a pan African institution, operating in 20 African countries and 4 global financial centres and serving over 50 million customers.”
Business
UBA Champions Sustainability Through Pan-African Environmental Clean-Up Initiative
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability, employee wellbeing, and community development by mobilising thousands of employees across its operations in 20 African countries for the latest edition of its flagship wellness initiative, “Jogging to Bond.”
This year’s event held special significance as it coincided with the 60th birthday of UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who chose to celebrate the milestone in the company of staff and colleagues.
Held under the theme, “The Power Within U,” the quarterly initiative brought together employees from across the Group’s African network for a day dedicated to fitness, teamwork, creativity, community service, and environmental responsibility.
A major highlight of the event was a coordinated environmental clean-up exercise carried out simultaneously across UBA’s markets. From Lagos to Accra, Nairobi, Dakar, and other cities where the Bank operates, employees took to streets and public spaces to clean their surroundings, demonstrating UBA’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.
The exercise underscored the Bank’s belief that corporate success must go hand-in-hand with positive social and environmental impact. By integrating community service into employee engagement activities, UBA continues to strengthen its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda while creating meaningful value in the communities it serves.
Speaking during the event, Alawuba emphasised the importance of wellness, teamwork, and social responsibility in building a strong institution.
“There is no place I would rather be on my birthday than here, surrounded by the incredible people who make UBA what it is today. Our greatest strength lies in our people, in the passion, energy, and sense of purpose that unite us across Africa.
When we run together, serve together, and work together to make our communities cleaner and healthier, we are doing more than promoting fitness. We are demonstrating our shared values and our commitment to the people and communities that place their trust in us every day,” Alawuba said.
In Lagos, the event featured a variety of wellness activities, including spinning bike sessions, fitness challenges, relaxation therapies provided by Oriki, and an exercise station hosted by iFitness, which also offered exclusive discounts to UBA employees.
Commenting on the significance of the initiative, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the programme reflects the Bank’s holistic approach to employee welfare and sustainable development.
“At UBA, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We believe that creating a thriving workforce requires investing in their wellbeing while also encouraging them to make a positive difference in society.
‘Jogging to Bond’ embodies our commitment to fostering a healthy workplace culture, strengthening team spirit, and contributing meaningfully to environmental sustainability. It is one of the many ways we continue to create value for our employees, customers, shareholders, and communities across Africa.”
As part of its broader Employee Value Proposition and ESG strategy, UBA continues to implement programmes that promote wellness, engagement, volunteerism, and environmental responsibility across its operations. Through initiatives such as “Jogging to Bond,” the Bank reinforces its position not only as a leading financial institution but also as a responsible corporate citizen committed to building a more sustainable future for Africa.
Business
Jim Ovia Retires As Zenith Bank Chairman, Mustafa Bello Takes Over
Zenith Bank Plc has announced the retirement of its Founder and Group Chairman, Jim Ovia, following the expiration of his tenure in line with regulatory requirements.
The bank disclosed this in a corporate notice issued in Lagos on May 5, 2026.
Ovia completed the mandatory 12-year tenure permitted under corporate governance guidelines for financial holding companies, non-interest banks, and payment service banks in Nigeria.
As the founder of Zenith Bank, he has been a central figure in its growth trajectory and was credited by the Board for providing strong leadership, strategic direction, and effective oversight throughout his time as chairman.
The Board noted that his commitment to governance standards and stakeholder value creation significantly enhanced the Group’s positioning and reputation in the financial services sector.
Until he was appointed Chairman, Engr. Mustafa Bello was a non-executive director in the bank.
Engr. Mustafa Bello graduated with B.Engr. (Civil Engineering), from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, in 1978 with Second Class Upper Division, and won the Shell prize for best project and thesis for Faculty of Engineering in 1978.
He served in the Directorate of Quartering and Engineering Service (Nigerian Army) between 1978 and 1979. He later joined the Niger State Housing Corporation between 1980 and 1983 as a Senior Civil Engineer.
He served as a cabinet Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the Federal Minister of Commerce between 1999 and 2002. He was subsequently appointed Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission (NIPC) between November 2003 and February 2014.
He is currently the Chairman of Invest-in-Northern Nig. Limited, a special purpose vehicle for the economic and social transformation of the Northern Nigerian Economy.
He has been involved in several projects in Nigeria, including the CAC online project in 2002, developing a WTO-consistent Trade Policy for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, etc.
He has attended several conferences, missions, and meetings and represented the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Channels Television
Business
Why MTN, Airtel Suspended Airtime, Data Borrowing Services + the FCCPC Connection
Nigeria’s largest telecom operators are temporarily suspending airtime and data loan services, a once-sticky feature for prepaid users, as new consumer lending rules force them into full regulatory compliance.
On Thursday, MTN Nigeria, the country’s largest telco, temporarily suspended its airtime and data lending product, Xtratime, and Airtel Nigeria, the second-largest provider, followed suit on Friday, citing the need to align with “evolving requirements.” Both companies say customers can still purchase airtime and bundles through standard channels.
“MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (MTN Nigeria or the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the Company has temporarily suspended its airtime and data credit advance service (“Xtratime”),” the telco said in its filing. “This relates to the implementation of processes under the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, which introduced a new compliance and licencing framework for entities providing digital or non-traditional consumer credit services.”
Nigerian telecom providers are reviewing their digital lending services to consumers following new rules by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), passed in July 2025. Those guidelines apply to any entity involved in the provision, facilitation, or administration of digital or non-traditional consumer lending, bringing airtime and data advances into scope and requiring operators to obtain licences and meet the compliance requirements before continuing the services.
“Airtel Nigeria remains committed to the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and consumer protection, while continuing to innovate responsibly within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem,” said Ismail Adeshina, the company’s director of marketing, in the statement released Friday.
However, in a statement issued on Friday, the FCCPC pushed back against claims that it ordered the suspension of airtime lending services, stating that it “has not prohibited airtime borrowing or data advance services, and no directive was issued preventing consumers from accessing lawful telecom value-added services.”
The regulator framed the disruptions as a consequence of operators’ failure to comply with existing rules within the stipulated timelines.
The FCCPC’s Digital, Electronic, Online, or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending (DEONCL) Regulations and Guidelines apply to entities involved in digital consumer lending, including services tied to repayable monetary value. Products, such as MTN’s Xtratime, fall within the scope of the framework.
The FCCPC said the rules were introduced following “a deluge of consumer complaints” involving opaque charges, unexplained deductions, aggressive recovery practices, and poor disclosure standards across digital lending services.
According to the consumer protection watchdog, affected digital lending operators, including telcos, were initially given a 90-day compliance window in 2025, later extended to January 5, 2026, yet relevant operators failed to meet the necessary compliance steps.
“In the telecom sector, our findings indicated that some operators engaged in exclusionary third-party technical arrangements in clear disobedience to the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018. The Regulations sought to unlock the market to allow local participants alongside foreign partners, in line with free market principles. These measures benefit Nigerians by reducing abusive practices, improving transparency, strengthening consumer choice, and encouraging responsible innovation by legitimate operators,” the regulator said on Friday.
Any temporary suspension, restriction, or operational change introduced by service providers, including telcos, should therefore be understood as a business or compliance decision by those operators, not a ban imposed by the FCCPC, the statement read.
Securing approval under the framework requires service providers to apply to the FCCPC, submit corporate and ownership documents, and disclose their lending models, including interest rates, charges, and default fees. Applicants must also declare all digital lending applications and interfaces used to issue credit, and provide evidence that these systems meet data protection and security standards under Nigerian law.
The rules further require formal consumer lending or service-level agreements (SLAs) for any partnerships with banks or fintechs. The FCCPC charges approval and renewal fees under the regulations, including an additional ₦500,000 ($372) for each lending application beyond the initial five permitted under a single approval.
While it is usually not reported separately, airtime lending contributes a sizable amount to telcos’ revenue.
In 2025, MTN Nigeria’s fintech revenue reached ₦191.3 billion ($142.5 million), growing by 80% from the previous year. About ₦10.9 billion ($8.1 million) accounted for its core fintech revenue, while the rest significantly came from airtime lending and other value-added services.
In Airtel’s case, the telco reports airtime credit service under its mobile services revenue segment, and according to how it defined this product in its 2025 financial year, it treats airtime credit as a value‑added service (VAS) classified as a mobile services product rather than a mobile money product.
In the nine months to December 2025, Airtel Nigeria’s mobile services revenue grew by 50% to $1.12 billion from $738 million year‑on‑year in constant‑currency terms. Data brought in $576 million; voice contributed $432 million, and “other” revenue—the bucket where airtime and data credit earnings sit—reported $113 million, up by about 44% from the previous year.
By comparison, Airtel Nigeria’s mobile money product, SmartCash, earned only $6 million over the same period, underscoring how small its fintech line still is relative to core mobile services income.
Airtime and data lending are high-margin businesses for telcos, since they keep the interest on advances, while incurring little to no procurement costs. Airtime credit is also critical for Nigeria’s credit-starved market, where increased telecom tariffs have pushed up the cost of staying online.
Other telecom operators operating in Nigeria, including Globacom and T2, are yet to announce similar moves. Both MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria said the suspension is temporary and that the services will resume once they meet the requirements.
Source: Tech Cabal
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