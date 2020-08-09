Headline

Obasanjo Takes COVID-19 Test, Comes Out Negative

Eric 1 day ago
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative to Covid-19.

Obasanjo took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, Okemosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The former President’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed on Sunday that the samples of the test, conducted by one Dr. Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos, Nigeria, was returned negative on Saturday.

