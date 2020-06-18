Headline

Uncertainty As Buhari Holds Meeting with Security Chiefs

Eric 1 day ago
0 18 Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the nation’s service chiefs.

The meeting holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja is expected to afford the security chiefs the opportunity of briefing Buhari on how the increasing security challenges across the country are being tackled.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, is leading the service chiefs to the meeting while some presidential aides also joined Buhari.

Eric

Related Articles

APC Has Given Me Red Card, I’m a Free Man – Gov Ortom

July 16, 2018

Globacom Promotes Nigeria With Anthony Joshua As Ambassador, Introduces New Exciting Services

February 2, 2019

Just In: Dangote Articulated Truck Loses Control, Slams into BRT Bus in Ikorodu (Photos)

August 27, 2019

Ekweremadu Alleges Attempts to Sack Him as Deputy Senate President

July 31, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: