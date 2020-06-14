Featured

Obaseki Visits Wike in Port Harcourt

Eric 1 day ago
0 22 Less than a minute

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday, visited Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

The meeting held amidst reports that Obaseki may be defecting to another political party after being disqualified to participate in the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State.

“With H.E Godwin Obaseki at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt,” Wike tweeted attaching pictures of their meeting.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the details of the meeting were sketchy.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

El-Rufai Boasts: My Re-election…a Done Deal

November 27, 2018

El-Rufai Spoke Strongly in Defence of National Interest – Presidency

February 7, 2019

Buhari, Others Participate in Independence Day Celebration at State House (Photos)

October 1, 2019

Certificate Forgery: Group Petitions IGP, Seeks Investigation of Finance Minister

July 16, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: