AfDB: Support Adesina’s Re-election Bid, Oluwo of Iwo Tells Trump

Following the crisis rocking the leadership of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on world leaders especially the Africans to protect the integrity of the embattled bank’s President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina through the defence of his excellent achievements.

The Oluwo in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Alli Ibraheem, equally called on US President, Donald Trump to back the reelection bid of the AfDB president as a mark of respect for the truth and progress that Adesina represents, noting that Trump’s decision will determine the tie between Africa and the United States.

He described Adesina as a shrewd manager of men and resources who has taken AfDB to such an enviable height that he and the organisation have earned international acclaim.

The Oluwo said that by uniting in support of Adesina, President Trump and the other world leaders will be celebrating excellence and promoting a person with a solid track record that is certain to lead the bank to greater achievements.

Oba Akanbi, a first class paramount ruler who is always ready to defend the black race and Africa, has hinted that he may lead a pro-Adesina protest to drive home his point, also affirmed that the future of AfDB would be best served if an experienced Administrator as the incumbent President is in charge.

The Statement reads in part:

The President of African Development Bank, ( AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina is a visionary leader that has been giving his best in terms of efficient administration and effective management of the institution.

He coordinates its operations covering a variety of sectors such as agriculture, energy and power, climate change and targeted interventions which have significantly improved food security, access to private sector finance, improved transport infrastructure etc around the continent.

“US President Donald Trump’s stand on the AfDB saga will speak volume of the US tie with Africa and also bring to fore his personality. This is not because Adesina is an African but because the AfDB President is a definition of uprightness, decency and competence.

“He has improved the standard of the bank to the extent that it is now the envy of the international community and leaders, winning many laurels and getting excellent rating from reputable agencies as well.

“Furthermore, through his unmatched administrative prowess, Adesina has brought glory to Africa and defending him at this trying time should be the priority of all, especially Africans. This is a battle for the soul of Africa.

“Adesina has earned our trust with his track record of probity, hard work and delivery on set goals, which formed the basis for his unanimous support and endorsement by African leaders. He should therefore be allowed a second term without any external interference.”

