Just In: FG Relaxes Restriction on Churches, Mosques

The Federal Government has announced the relaxation of the restriction placed on places of worship as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this during the daily briefing of the panel on Monday.

Mustapha who is also the Secretary to Governent of the Federation said the ban on inter-state travels is still in place.

The Punch

