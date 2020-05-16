What Manner of COVID-19 Does ‘Benue Index Case’, Susan Okpe Has?

By Eric Elezuo

On March 28, 2020, the Benue State government announced its first case of Coronavirus, mentioning in a well attended press conference that one Mrs Susan Okpe, a returnee from England, had tested positive for the dreaded disease. The announcement was made by the state’s number one citizen, Mr. Samuel Otorm, in total adherence to Section 26 (2) (e) of the National Health Act, 2014, according his Chief Press Secretary during a much later statement.

“It is the constitutional duty of the governor to ensure the safety and wellbeing of his people. Section 26 (2) (e) of the National Health Act, 2014 gives the government the powers to disclose information relating to a person if ‘non-disclosure of the information represents a serious threat to public health,” he said.

However, storms started to brew shortly afterwards with Mrs Okpe, who admitted that he returned from England to attend her mother’s funeral, saying she was not sick, and could not in anyway with COVID-19 positive. She stated that she had sought medical attention on arrival as a result of pains occasioned by jet lag; the same according to her was promptly attended to, and she was alright.

But the last was not heard of it as the Benue State government insisted that she was positive and therefore a threat to public health. The woman maintained otherwise, and followed it up with refusal to take any form of treatment. But how did the drama started? The governor’s CPS said in part:

“After the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu led a team of medical experts to counsel Mrs. Okpe and explained to her why she had to be moved to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, it was only proper that the people were informed that there was an index case in the state. This is precisely what the Governor did.”

Mrs. Okpe, who insisted she was not sick, was moved to the isolation and treatment centre at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, after much persuasion by the chairman of the committee and Benue State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu. But refusing to accept any drugs, it was reported that the Nigeria centre for Disease Control (NCDC) ordered that she be moved to Abuja. She was moved to Abuja on April 4, 2020, about seven days after she was isolated.

Okpe blatantly refused to cooperated with the medical team, maintaining that she was neither sick nor COVID-19 positive and was being unjustly been held. This led her to making a two and half minutes video recording asking the federal government to release her from “incarceration.” Below is the transcription of the video:

“Hi, everybody, this is Susan Idoko Okpe, née Lawani. I am pleading with everybody to please tell Nigerian government to let me go. This is my 16th day of incarceration. What have I done, what have I done? Benue state lied on me that I have COVID-19. I just got the result yesterday after 15 days and the result is a stage play with different date birthdays, different recordings which they themselves know and trying to put right.”

As if that wasn’t enough, another of Okpe’s video emerged a few days ago where she maintained that she was still being held against her will. And reiterating Okpe’s story, the House of Representatives has urged the NCDC to intervene in the matter to hasten the discharge of the woman, whose stay in isolation has exceeded 50 gays.

The House reasoned that “The details of this Mrs. Susan ldoko-Okpe Nee Lawani is not consistent with that of the lady who was referred from Benue State Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja.

“The personal information on the laboratory result from the NCDC did not also tally with her personal details.”

So is this a case of mistaken identity? When would the mistake be realised and the needful be done? Again, is the Coronairus no longer on 14 days gestation period as the woman has spent almost four times the number.

While not only the NCDC should wade into the matter, the Federal Government must as a matter of urgency set up a panel of enquiry to report back within a time not more than two days to find out certain mysteries including why Okpe’s name had to be announced in the public domain even as her status was still being ascertained. It is on record that no COVID-19 patient’s name has ever been made public without their consent. Why was Okpe’s case different?

Time is now to unravel the intricacies behind the 56 year-old woman’s dilemma, and have discharged and bring to book whoever may be involved in her predicament no matter how highly placed.

