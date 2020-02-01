Lagos ADYAN Holds Retreat for Members

The Ansaru-ud-deen Youth Association of Nigeria (ADYAN), Lagos State Council, has organized a leadership retreat for its members across board.

The event tagged “How to be an Inspiring Leader”, was held at the Isolo Branch of the society.

The meeting featured training and teachings of Islam and how the world can correct pre-existing leadership according to Islam.

The Ansaru-ud-deen Youth Association of Nigeria (ADYAN), a youth wing of the Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, founded in 1923, has as its core aim, the propagation and dissemination of the messages, teachings and lessons of Islam.

The organisation further desires to encourage peace and discourage terrorism against humanity as well as promote the peaceful message of Islam to the world.

