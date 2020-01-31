False News Alert: We Didn’t Deny Oyedepo Visa, Says US Embassy

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has denied reports that it rejected the visa application of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

Thisday had reported that the cleric was denied a visa, a report which went viral on social media.

The US, in a tweet on Friday, however, said, “FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

“If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.”

Like this: Like Loading...