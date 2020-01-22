News

Lassa Fever Outbreak: Pregnant Woman, Two Doctors Die in Kano

Lassa fever, named after the Nigerian town where it was first identified in 1969, is among a U.S. list of "category A" diseases -- deemed to have the potential for major public health impact -- alongside anthrax and botulism. The disease is carried by the Mastomys Natalensis rodent, found across sub-Saharan Africa and often eaten as a source of protein. It infects an estimated 300,000-500,000 people each year, and kills about 5,000.

The Kano State government has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

Aminu Tsanyawa, the state commissioner for health, told journalists Wednesday that a pregnant woman and two medical doctors, who diagnosed her, have died of the fever.

The disclosure came hours after at least 16 people were reported dead in a fresh outbreak of Lassa Fever in Ondo State.

The state government has confirmed about 84 cases have also been recorded since the beginning of the year.

The governor, Rotimi Akuredolu, and the heads of relevant agencies met on Tuesday to review the situation which blew open at the weekend, as medical personnel struggled to grapple with the challenge.

Officials said that medical facilities at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, and other facilities in Akure, the state capital were already overstretched.

So far, three local government areas have been affected. They include Akoko South West, Akure South, Ondo West, and Owo local governments.

