Presidency: Nigerian Women Can Follow Greece Example with Rate Your Leader App

By Eric Elezuo

Nigeria politically inclined women can easily follow the example of 63-year-old Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, who was overwhelmingly voted the first female president of Greece by a cross party majority of 261 MPs, by getting connected to the new digital democracy project app, better known as Rate Your Leader.

Speaking on the app, the Founder and Nigerian born techpreneur, Mr. Joel Popoola, noted that there is a possibility of Nigerian women to take advantage of the app, which is noted as a connecting bridge between politicians and voters, using absolutely non abusive languages. He noted that the app enhances communication between the elected or would-be elected and the electors within their constituencies.

“As a communication bridge between the politicians and eligible voters, Rate Your Leader app is digitally designed to make interaction between the elected and the electors stress-free and rewarding. Consequently, the Nigerian woman, who probably has an elaborate agenda and manifesto, can easily tell her would-be voters directly what her plans are in an interactive tone and manner without interruption or attacks.

“This way, she is able to sell herself for the good she wishes to offer thereby making it easier to approach the polling stations and ballot boxes, diffuse all fake information making the rounds as well as present the real her to the voting public.

“In other words, the work would have been completely done digitally before the day of election,” Popoola said.

Rate Your Leader app, which is due to be launched in Nigeria in February, is already making waves in the United Kingdom.

Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou was elected on Wednesday as the first female president in the country’s history. She is a senior judge with expertise in environmental and constitutional law.

