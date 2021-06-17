Rivers Is Lucky To Have Wike As Governor- Sen. David Mark

By Michael Effiong

Former Senate President David Mark has applauded the qualities of Rivers State Governor, HE Nyesom Wike and noted that the state was lucky to have such a hardworking visionary leader at the helm.

Speaking at the Commissioning of roads on Isaiah Odoli/ Omerelu Streets in New GRA, Obio/Akpor LGA, Sen. Mark said Gov. Wike stands out because he has been providing infrastructure with a human face.

He noted that Gov. Wike was leading the people in the right direction and urged everyone to support him.

At the event attended by leading lights of the state, Commissioner For Works, Hon. Elloka Tasie-Amadi revealed that the roads were reconstructed as part of the government’s Urban Renewal Programme.

According to him “These streets prior to reconstruction were narrow and had a good number of potholes and ruts.

“Today, on Omerelu St. we have a 12m wide road with drains and an 8m wide road on Isaiah Adolu St. Both have streetlights and road markings.

“These improvements will ease commute, reduce travel time, enhance real estate value, make buildings and businesses in the area more attractive to patrons, enhance security and support better living standards”.

Also speaking, Engr. Juergen Fischer of Julius Berger thanked the government for trusting his company with the job and the people for their cooperation during construction. He said the roads have been built to last.

In his speech, Gov. Wike said he was glad that his dream of restoring GRA to its past glory has reached advanced stage, emphasising that all roads in the area have been done except one which is under construction.

He warned those with shanties or illegal structures to remove them as government will do everything to maintain the sanctity of the area.

On security, he revealed that he has sent a bill to the House of Assembly to ban Open Grazing as agreed by Governors, urging the Assembly to work on it speedily as it is part of the startegy for securing the state.

Sen. Mark, Gov. Wike and his entourage later cut the tape to Commission the roads.

