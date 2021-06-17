We’ll Send Anti-Open Grazing Bill To Assembly -Gov. Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the ban on open grazing in the state will be given legal backing to protect Rivers people from marauding herdsmen.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Isaiah Odoli/Omerelu Streets in New GRA Phase 1 in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Wednesday, Governor Wike said the Anti-Open Grazing bill will be sent to the State House of Assembly.

According to Governor Wike, in addition to protecting farmland in Rivers State, women and youths, the bill is in keeping with the resolution made by the Southern Governors Forum.

In a statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor, WIke noted “You can’t go to the farm anymore, those who rear cattle, they’ll not allow your crops to grow. Let me say clearly, now that the House of Assembly has come back, we have to submit the bill on Anti-Open Grazing as we agreed in the Southern Governors Forum.

“So that everybody must understand it, it’s clear, without any hesitation, we must do it to protect our farms, to protect our women, to protect our youths, so that nobody will go and kill them.”

Governor Wike asserted that Nigerians who had considered the All Progressives Congress (APC) as better alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, must be regretting the deplorable condition of the country under APC.

“The exchange rate has now got to N510 to a Dollar. When they took over, it was N150 to a Dollar. They said they’ll give employment. Do we have employment today? Are your children employed?”

According to Governor Wike, Nigeria is now on life support and requires prayers from well meaning Nigerians in order to salvage the county.

“Since APC came into power, you can now see what Nigeria has turned to. Each day you wake up, you hear people are being killed. If you watch television and read the news on newspapers, you will hear so and so number are killed or kidnapped in so and so state.

“That is not what I thought all of us needed. The country is on oxygen (life support). Nobody knows what will happen next. As we are today, Nigeria is in dire need of help. Nigeria needs prayers; to our mothers and sisters, you must kneel down and pray to God to salvage this country.”

Governor Wike also stated that the APC led federal government has not done anything in Rivers state for the people. He described as untrue the claim by the federal government that it is jointly executing the Bonny-Bodo Roads.

“The only thing they are arguing now is that they are doing Bonny-Bodo Road. No, with due respect, that’s not correct. That road was supposed to be done by NLNG and the federal government. NLNG brought their N60billion, federal Government did not bring any Kobo”

