National
Over 17 Million Nigerians from Nine Northern States Are Facing Hunger Crisis, Says United Nations
The United Nations World Food Programme has warned that conflict in northern Nigeria, together with shrinking humanitarian assistance, is driving a food crisis to levels not seen in nearly a decade.
It said recent data showed that more than 17 million people across nine conflict-affected states are experiencing crisis, emergency, or catastrophic levels of hunger.
“Across all of northern Nigeria we have been seeing an increase and spread in insurgent attacks and violence,” said Serigne Loum, WFP’s Deputy Country Director in Nigeria.
“Families are being forced from their home and it’s getting harder for WFP to access people who urgently need food assistance,” he said.
Nigeria has been battling a jihadist insurgency centred in the north-east since 2009, with a resurgence in violence since 2025.
Jihadists have also been expanding into the north-west, which is already facing a separate, overlapping crisis from armed “bandit” gangs.
The WFP said the expanding conflict is forcing more people from farmland, driving displacement, and restricting humanitarian access.
Aid cuts under US President Donald Trump and other western countries have hit some of Nigeria’s poorest households in recent years.
Habiba, a displaced mother with a young baby in Borno States, said sometimes they do not get food “for two nights” while occasionally they get only one meal.
“And when children keep going hungry, it’s hard to be with them awake with nothing. That’s how I gave birth to this baby, in this situation of total lack,” she said.
The WFP said that, at the same time, the number of locations inaccessible to its frontline staff has doubled while cargo movements along major routes are increasingly disrupted by attacks and illegal checkpoints.
It said the suspension of food assistance is driving people towards desperate coping strategies, including cases of individuals joining armed groups in search of food or income.
In some camps, the lack of food aid due to funding shortfalls has triggered an alarming escalation in exploitation and gender-based harm that is particularly impacting women and children.
The WFP said it needs $89 million over the next six months to continue food and nutrition assistance across northern Nigeria before hunger deepens further.
National
Finance Minister Oyedele Defends Tinubu’s Borrowings, Says ‘It’s Not Immoral’
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, says the borrowing policy of the Federal government is not immoral, stating that debt should be viewed as a strategic financial tool for economic growth rather than a moral failing.
Oyedele stated this on Tuesday at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (CMAN), advocating the establishment of a dedicated Commercial Dispute Resolution Tribunal to fast-track the resolution of business disputes and improve Nigeria’s investment climate.
He argued that public criticism of government borrowing often ignores the more critical issue of how borrowed funds are utilised.
The minister added that the key consideration is not the size of a country’s debt but whether borrowed funds are invested in productive ventures capable of generating returns that exceed the cost of borrowing.
“The Federal government’s borrowing is not immoral. In much of our public discourse, debt is spoken of as a moral failing rather than a financial instrument.
“The relevant question is never simply how much debt. It is always debt for what, at what cost, against what return, and repaid on what terms,” he said.
According to him, governments, businesses and individuals should embrace responsible borrowing when it is used to finance productive investments, warning that refusing to borrow under such circumstances amounts to a missed economic opportunity.
National
2027: ADC Slams Court Ruling on NDC as Assault on Democracy
The African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Saturday, alleged that the Federal High Court ruling nullifying the recognition of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) as a political party is part of a growing assault on Nigeria’s democracy.
The opposition party warned that the Lokoja court’s decision reflects a broader pattern of legal and administrative actions aimed at weakening opposition parties and shrinking the democratic space ahead of the 2027 general election.
In a statement, its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the cumulative effect of such actions would be to undermine political competition and entrench those already in power.
“The cumulative effect of these attacks is unmistakable: they weaken the opposition, narrow the democratic space and strengthen the hands of those already in power. This is not how a healthy democracy functions,” the statement said.
The party argued that the ruling’s implications extend beyond the NDC, warning that prolonged legal battles involving opposition parties could deny Nigerians meaningful political choices.
It also accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of failing to provide a level playing field for all political parties, insisting that democracy can only flourish where institutions remain impartial and political actors are treated fairly.
“This has not been the case under the Bola Tinubu administration,” the ADC alleged.
The party urged the judiciary to safeguard its independence as the country approaches another election cycle, stressing that public confidence in the courts is critical to the credibility of the democratic process.
“The judiciary remains one of the last lines of defence for our democracy and must never be perceived as an arena where political battles are settled on behalf of those who wield executive power. Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done,” Abdullahi said.
The ADC further warned that any perception of judicial bias in politically sensitive cases could erode public trust in constitutional democracy and the electoral process.
It called on opposition parties, civil society organisations, organised labour, the media, legal practitioners and Nigerians to unite in defending democratic institutions and protecting the country’s multi-party system.
According to the party, attempts to intimidate or weaken opposition voices threaten constitutional rights, including freedom of association and political participation.
“Yesterday’s target was the NDC. Tomorrow, it could be anyone who dares to offer Nigerians an alternative. We must not wait until the democratic space has been completely suffocated before we act,” the statement added.
The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to defending Nigeria’s democratic values and preserving a competitive multi-party political system.
National
How GLO’s Customer-Centred Innovations’ Keeping Nigerians Connected to the 2026 FIFA World Cup
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
The FIFA World Cup is more than just a football tournament. It is a global celebration that unites families, friends, colleagues and even strangers through a shared passion for the beautiful game.
During previous FIFA World Cups, it became a tradition for many Nigerians to gather in homes, viewing centres and sports bars to watch the matches together. In my own case, particularly during the 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, friends and professional colleagues regularly converged at my residence to enjoy the excitement, analyse the games and celebrate memorable moments together.
However, the 2026 FIFA World Cup presents a different reality. Hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, many of the matches are scheduled to kick off at 12:00 a.m., 1:00 a.m., 2:00 a.m. and even 3:00 a.m. Nigerian time. These unusual hours make it difficult for many football lovers to travel to commercial viewing centres.
Even where viewing centres are available nearby, concerns about insecurity discourage many people from leaving their homes in the middle of the night. Added to this are the familiar challenges of unreliable electricity supply and the high cost of maintaining generators, solar systems, televisions and satellite subscriptions. For millions of Nigerians, watching the World Cup from home on a conventional television setup is simply not practical.
Fortunately, one device has become almost universal, the smartphone. With a smartphone and internet access, millions of Nigerians can now enjoy the World Cup from the comfort and safety of their homes through football streaming and live-score applications. Platforms such as Yacine TV, the World Football App, and other similar football streaming and match-tracking applications have made it possible for fans to watch live matches where available, follow live scores, receive instant match updates, enjoy highlights and remain fully engaged throughout the tournament without relying on a traditional television setup.
This is where Globacom’s recent customer-focused innovations become particularly significant.
The introduction of the “More Data More Value” initiative gives subscribers substantially more data for the same amount spent. Since live football streaming consumes considerable data, larger data allocations make it more affordable for football enthusiasts to watch matches, follow highlights, monitor statistics, engage in online discussions and enjoy uninterrupted streaming throughout the tournament.
Just as important is Globacom’s decision to expand its Borrow Me Credit service. Anyone who has experienced running out of airtime or data moments before an important match understands the frustration. Missing a decisive penalty, a dramatic comeback or the final minutes of a knockout game simply because of insufficient credit can be heartbreaking.
With the enhanced Borrow Me Credit service, eligible subscribers have an additional safety net. Even when airtime or data runs low unexpectedly, they have the opportunity to stay connected instead of being completely cut off from the action by simply dialing *303# and choosing from the available airtime or data borrowing options. This simple and convenient solution ensures that an empty balance does not necessarily mean missing the next goal, a dramatic equaliser or the decisive moments of a World Cup match.
These initiatives reflect Globacom’s customer-centred philosophy of developing practical solutions that respond to the everyday realities of Nigerians. As the world focuses on the biggest football tournament on earth, millions of Nigerians are not just looking for a network; they are looking for reliable, affordable and uninterrupted connectivity that allows them to experience every goal, every save and every unforgettable moment.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be taking place thousands of kilometres away in North America, but through innovative services such as More Data More Value and the expanded Borrow Me Credit service, Globacom is helping bring the excitement closer to millions of football-loving Nigerians. Whether they are watching from their living rooms, bedrooms, hostels or offices during break periods, Glo’s customer-centred innovations are making it easier for fans to remain connected to the world’s biggest sporting event.
Beyond the World Cup, the impact of these innovations extends even further. Thousands of small businesses across Nigeria depend on reliable and affordable internet connectivity to communicate with customers, market their products on social media, process online transactions, attend virtual meetings and deliver digital services. By providing more value through its data bundles and ensuring that eligible subscribers can remain connected through the expanded Borrow Me Credit service, Glo is also supporting entrepreneurs, freelancers, students, content creators and other participants in Nigeria’s growing digital economy whose livelihoods depend on sustainable network access.
For many Nigerians, these are more than telecommunications products; they are timely innovations that offer hope and convenience at a time when the challenges of electricity, insecurity and economic realities could easily prevent football lovers from enjoying the World Cup. They are equally long-term investments in Nigeria’s digital future, empowering individuals and businesses to remain productive long after the final whistle of the tournament has been blown.
Globacom deserves commendation for consistently demonstrating that innovation is most meaningful when it is driven by the needs of customers. Through the “More Data More Value” initiative and the expanded Borrow Me Credit service, the company has once again shown its commitment to solving real-life challenges facing Nigerians. By making it easier for football lovers to enjoy the 2026 FIFA World Cup and by empowering small businesses with more affordable and reliable connectivity, Glo has reinforced its reputation as a truly customer-centred and solution-driven network. These innovations are not merely new products; they are practical responses to everyday challenges and yet another testament to Globacom’s enduring commitment to enriching the lives of Nigerians through innovative telecommunications solutions…
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
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