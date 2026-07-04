USA
Trump Warns of Attack on American Identity As US Turns 250
America turns 250 on Saturday — a landmark birthday that coincides with a time of deep national division and a president determined to seize the festive center stage.
The independence anniversary also comes in the middle of a brutal heatwave that has placed some 160 million Americans under major or extreme heat warnings, playing havoc with planned parades and block parties in towns and cities across much of the country.
But the searing temperatures have done little to deter President Donald Trump, who has gone to great lengths to ensure the event becomes, in large part, a celebration of himself.
On Saturday evening, Trump will hold a huge campaign-style political rally on the National Mall in the capital, Washington, along with roaring military flyovers and what he has touted as the world’s biggest fireworks display.
“It’s going to be approximately 107 degrees (41C) out, and I’m going to go, and I’m going to make a really long speech — just to show that I can do anything,” he earlier said.
Late Friday, the president visited the Mount Rushmore National Monument for an address under the gaze of the giant granite heads of four of his legendary predecessors.
While he lauded American exceptionalism and praised the country’s past leaders, he said that the American identity was “under a renewed attack.”
Taking aim at domestic “radicals and extremists,” he charged that there was “a resurgence of the communist menace in our land.”
It is a theme that Trump has repeatedly hammered home in recent weeks, as the anti-establishment left of the Democratic Party carried a string of US primary victories.
The president has cast the rise of the left ahead of November’s midterm elections as “communists” on the rampage, posing a major “threat” to the country.
On Friday, Trump said there has been an attempt to “beat the American spirit out of us, alienate us from our history” in recent years.
While his language fell short of the more violent anti-immigrant rhetoric he has wielded in past speeches, the underlying message was clear.
“You do not have to be born here, but you do have to love what we have built,” he said.
The location of Trump’s speech was a fitting backdrop for a president who views himself as one of the greats.
Trump’s supporters have even introduced legislation to have his likeness chiseled beside those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.
For Americans, the 250th festivities offer a moment for reflection as well as celebration.
After two and a half centuries of triumphs and tragedies, slavery and freedom, civil war and world wars, multiple surveys indicate a nation divided about where it is and where it’s going.
A Quinnipiac University Poll showed 61 percent of Americans thought the US was not living up to the ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence — though even opinion on that was divided, with most Republicans thinking it did, and most Democrats thinking it didn’t.
“There’s too many people that hate on each other, steal from each other. They don’t love each other,” said Los Angeles-based artist Johnny Presley.
“I’m sick of the way this country treats people. I’m sick of the way this country treats its foreign neighbors,” he added. “I’m sick of a lot of damn things.”
For others, like American-Iranian Karisa Tavassoli, an educator in Atlanta, the basics of the American dream still ring true.
“I have safety, I have freedom of speech, I have freedom of religion, I can wear whatever I want as a woman,” she told AFP.
“There are many flaws here, but we have something very special that’s worthy of protecting,” she added.
Alonzo Coby, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, is grateful to be able to celebrate 250 years of the United States.
“But I want people to remember that Native Americans have been here a lot longer than 250 years,” he said.
AFP
USA
America 2028: Kamala Harris Considers Throwing Hat in the Ring
Former Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed on Friday that she is “thinking about” running for president in 2028 at the 2026 National Action Network Convention – in her most open public remarks to date about her political future.
“Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it,” Harris told Rev. Al Sharpton when asked about whether she plans to run another White House campaign. Harris was the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2024 election.
Her comments came amid mounting speculation about what she may do next with her political career after she released a campaign memoir in late 2025 and embarked on a subsequent book tour.
Harris is also set to appear at Democratic Party events in four Southern states this month, CNN previously reported.
While Harris said in an August 2025 interview with CBS’ Stephen Colbert that she did not “want to go back in the system,” she hinted later in the year that she could make another bid for the White House, telling the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “I am not done.”
On Friday, Harris received a warm welcome at the progressive organizing conference steeped in civil rights history, prompting loud chants of “run again,” which briefly interrupted her remarks at one point.
“I am thinking about (running again) but let me also say this. I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States,” Harris said. “I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires.”
She went on to lay out the “work that needs to be done” as she considers what would be a third presidential campaign, with a crowded potential field taking shape.
“I’ve been traveling the country the last year, I’ve been spent a lot of time in the south and many other places. And the one thing I’m really clear about also, is the status quo is not working, and hasn’t been working for a lot of people for a long time,” the former nominee said.
Since leaving the White House, Harris has continued to be an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.
In her sit-down with Sharpton, Harris condemned Trump’s foreign policy actions, particularly the war with Iran, which she called a “choice.”
At Friday’s event, the former vice president went on to argue that Trump’s increasing bitterness toward some allies, particularly NATO countries, “is harmful to the people of America, not to mention people in allied nations around the world.”
She added that the impact of Trump’s foreign policy “keeps me up at night.”
The gathering of Black African American and progressive leaders at the annual conference in New York served as a staging ground for potential 2028 presidential contenders, several of whom sat down with Sharpton to test-drive their message.
Kicking off the proceedings on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani — one of the party’s young, progressive stars — quipped about his ineligibility to run for president as a non-natural-born citizen.
“It is such a pleasure to be here, and I joked with the reverend that I’m proud to announce that I am not running for president in 2028, which I know that some people may be considering when they come to this conference,” Mamdani said.
The potential candidates – including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, California Rep. Ro Khanna, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Harris – fielded personal questions and touted local successes. Another potential contender, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, is set to address the conference on Saturday.
Shapiro promoted his work to repair the I-95 bridge in his state, echoing his “GSD” (get s*** done) slogan; Moore grappled with the fight over redistricting in his state, warning Republicans, “don’t play with me”; and Buttigieg criticized the TSA staffing shortages at airports amid the ongoing DHS funding stalemate, reflecting on his own experience leading the Transportation Department.
The conflict with Iran also created a throughline for the conversations, each Democrat laying into the Trump administration’s decision making and leadership. Gallego, Moore and Buttigieg, each veteran, grounded their criticism in personal terms.
“I know exactly what it feels like to get on that gray-tailed military transport plane and be on your way into a war zone, and how important it is to be able to believe that the people who sent you there only did that because they had no other choice,” Buttigieg said. “You do not put American troops’ lives on the line unless you have no other good alternative.”
Meanwhile, with speculation growing about their plans, every member of the potential 2028 field was emphatic about their commitment to Democratic successes in the 2026 midterms. “In these midterms, we’ve got four competitive US congressional races that I’m going all in on, so we can make Hakeem Jeffries the speaker of the House,” Shapiro declared.
Sharpton attempted to cut out the speculation, closing every interview by directly asking each would-be contender about their plans for the next White House race. But he received a series of artful dodges.
“We have an opportunity to have a real debate in our party about what we stand for. About what our affirmative vision is,” Shapiro said. “And what I can tell you for sure is that I want to be a part of that debate.”
Pritzker was similarly noncommittal. “My answer is, I don’t know what I’ll be doing after. I hope I win reelection after, but I can tell you this, I’m going to fight like hell to elect a Democrat in 2028,” he said.
Getting a loud reaction from the crowd during his turn, Moore relished the speculation. “We’re gonna send a message in Maryland. But I’m telling you, while I am – I tell people, you know, I’m hungry, but I’m not thirsty,” the Maryland governor remarked.
Finally, Sharpton asked Buttigieg, “When you ran for president, you met me, and we went up for a well-publicized lunch at Sylvia’s Restaurant, in Harlem. Just so my calendar is clear. Should I be reserving a table at Sylvia’s? Are you – are you gonna run again?”
“You save me a seat, I’ll be there,” he replied.
CNN
USA
Operation Epic Fury: I’m No Longer Interested in Nobel Peace Prize, Says Trump
Trump, on Friday said that he is no longer “interested” in winning the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he had “no idea” whether Operation Epic Fury would “get him over the finish line” with committee members in Oslo, Norway.
“I’m not interested in it,” Trump said in a phone call with the Washington Examiner, a conservative news publication.
Asked whether the subject had been broached in his recent conversations with foreign leaders, Trump said: “No, I don’t talk about the Nobel Prize.”
Trump frequently opined on his desire for the prize in the past. The winner of the 2025 prize, Venezuela opposition leader María Corina Machado, handed her prize to Trump in January in a meeting at the White House, a move the Nobel committee criticized.
Trump was clamoring for the Nobel as recently as January. In a social media post, he took credit for “single-handedly” ending eight wars — and yet “Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize.”
“But that doesn’t matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Source: nbcnews.com
USA
US Group Appeals to Trump to Help Halt Christian Genocide in Nigeria
A strong and passionate appeal has been made to US President, Donald Trump, and the international community, to take immediate and conclusive actions, in collaboration with the Nigerian government, to halt the upsurge of genocidal killings and maiming, being carried out by extreme Islamist terrorists and other insurgents, in the country, particularly its northern region.
The ‘Save Our Souls’ (SOS) message was contained in a statement from the Save Nigeria Group (SNGUSA), a civil society body based in the USA, endorsed by Stephen Osemwegie and Victor O. Ben, its President/Founder and respectively.
The statement was against the backdrop of renewed killings and kidnapping by the armed militants in the northern Nigeria’s Middle Belt, including on Sunday, January 18, 2026, where innocent Christians were attacked in Kajulu, Kaduna State, resulting in the abduction of over 177 worshippers, during Sunday worships.
While expressing the group’s profound gratitude to President Trump, for his pivotal leadership and empowering the 2025 Christmas Day’s fatal airstrikes against the ISIS and Lakurawa camps in Sokoto, which it said was a powerful message to terrorists and that it brought hope to persecuted communities across Nigeria, the statement asserted that the recent brutal attacks in Kaduna and others indicated that the job was not finished.
(SNGUSA), the US-based not-for-profit, which collaborates in its activities with the Save Nigeria Initiated (SNI), a coalition based in Nigeria, also called on religious groups, traditional rulers and the civil society leaders to synergise, in order to halt the massacres and insecurity, and prevail on the United Nations’ Secretary General and others global bodies, to urgently intervene in Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and humanitarian crisis.
The massive kidnap of Christian worshippers in Kajulu, Kaduna, which was initially denied by the Nigerian police, but later confirmed by it, had been condemned across the world, hence the appeal by SNGUSA.
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