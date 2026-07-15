Spain Beat France 2-0 to Reach 2026 World Cup Final

Spain booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over France in Tuesday’s semi-final in Arlington, Texas.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal, before Pedro Porro doubled La Roja’s advantage in the second half following a flowing move orchestrated by Dani Olmo.

Oyarzabal converted from the spot in the 22nd minute after referee Ivan Barton awarded Spain a penalty for Digne’s challenge on Yamal.

Punch Online reports that this is Oyarzabal’s fifth goal of the tournament and the first time either side had trailed during their World Cup campaign.

Spain then tightened their grip on the contest when Porro finished off a slick passing move in the 58th minute to leave France chasing the game.

The victory sends Spain into Sunday’s World Cup final, where they will face the winners of Wednesday’s second semi-final between England and Argentina.

France, who were seeking a third consecutive World Cup final appearance, struggled to break down Spain’s disciplined defence as Luis de la Fuente’s side maintained their impressive run to the tournament’s showpiece match.

Spain outplay France, says FIFA

A post match report obtained from the FIFA website after the game reported that La Roja outplayed France.

“Spain frustrated France at one end and punished them at the other to deservedly win their FIFA World Cup 2026™ semi-final at Dallas Stadium.

The post match report stated, “The advantage was amplified when Porro played a palatial one-two with Dani Olmo, taking the return impeccably and burying the ball in the bottom corner.

“France, with Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki on, pushed to get back into a game, but goalkeeper Unai Simon acted astutely as a sweeper-keeper and Marc Cucurella made an excellent challenge on Mbappe.”

Meanwhile, Mbappe could still pick something from the tournament the football body teased.

“The final whistle sparked ecstasy for the Spaniards and agony for the French. Didier Deschamps’ team will have a shot at bronze on Saturday, when Mbappe could boost his hopes for another adidas Golden Boot,” it concluded.