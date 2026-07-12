Meet Gen Chinedu Nnebeife, the Brain Behind OyoRescue

By Eric Elezuo
In recognition of his outstanding impact on engineering practice and development, the Nigerian Academy of Engineers (NAE) has conferred an Honorary fellowship award on the richest person in Africa, and President Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
The elite-graded event, which drew eminent personalities from across the nation, including the Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
A distinguished businessman and philanthropist, Dangote, in company of his daughters, other family members, and the management of the Dangote Group, received the Distinguished Honourary Fellow of the Academy by the President of the academy, Engr. Rahamon Bello, himself. The honour is the Academy’s highest recognition of excellence to individuals.
The event, anchored by Akin Semowo, began with a procession, followed by the rendition of the national anthem.
In his address, Bello said the induction reflects Dangote’s immense contributions to industrial and economic growth.
“As we induct him as the Academy’s sixth Honorary Fellow today, we acknowledge his immense contributions and formally welcome him into our community of thought leaders and nation builders.
“On behalf of the Council and Fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, it is my great honour to welcome you and congratulate you on this well-deserved recognition.
“We look forward to your continued engagement with the Academy as we collectively work towards advancing engineering solutions for Nigeria’s development,” he said, acknowledging the Academy’s 29th year of existence since 1997.
He further described the academy as an apex body committed to advancing excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation for national development, noting that it comprises eminent Nigerian and foreign engineering professionals who provide leadership on national engineering and technological issues.
According to him, the Academy offers a platform for experts to pool insights and advise government and private organisations on policy, especially in technology.
While acknowledging that the honour celebrates vision, resilience and commitment to advancing industrialisation, he said that Dangote’s investments span cement manufacturing, sugar refining, salt processing, vehicle assembly and petroleum refining, just as he noted that the Dangote Refinery is Africa’s largest oil refinery and a symbol of engineering excellence and innovation.
Also speaking, the Guest Speaker, Dr Mutiu Sunmonu, highlighted resilience, ethical leadership and navigating complexity as critical for modern industrialists.
Sunmonu said emerging economies must align energy infrastructure, investment flows and industrial policies to drive growth.
He stressed the need for foreign direct investment and public-private partnerships to scale energy systems and industrial capacity.
In his speech, the Group Managing Director of ARCO Group Plc, Mr Alfred Okoigun, said engineering must remain central to Nigeria’s development agenda, noting that Dangote’s recognition underscores the need for deliberate investment in engineering capacity.
He said countries like China had shown the gains of aligning ambition with technical expertise, adding that prioritising engineering in policy, education and industry, alongside strong institutions, is key to global competitiveness.
Special Guest of Honour, Prof. Benedict Oramah, commended Dangote’s contributions to Nigeria’s industrial landscape and job creation while Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, represented by his Special Adviser on Works, Dr Adekunle Olayinka, said Dangote’s efforts shows African innovation can compete globally.
Dangote, in his response, expressed happiness at being considered for the honour while describing engineering as a driver of national development and global competitiveness.
“Engineering is more than a profession; it is the language of progress.
“Every bridge that connects communities, every megawatt that lights homes and every drop of fuel that powers our economy begins as an engineering idea,” he said.
He noted that his business journey across Africa had reinforced his belief that engineers were central to economic transformation, describing them as “the silent architects of national development.”
He pledged support for mentorship, research, innovation and capacity building through expanded graduate programmes and partnerships with the academy.
Among other personalities that attended the event were Chairman/CEO of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh; Chairman, Titan Trust Bank, Dr. Tunde Lemo; Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu; Senator Iyiola Omisore and Oil and Gas Expert, Dan Kunle among others.
Born in Kano in 1957, Dangote proudly shuttles between three wonderful tags as the richest man in Nigeria; the richest man in Africa and the richest Black man in the world. He has paid his dues, and mankind is the better for it.
Releasing impacts, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), the private charitable foundation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Incorporated in 1994, as Dangote Foundation, is saddled with the mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and wellbeing, promote quality education, and broaden economic empowerment opportunities. 20 years later, the Foundation has become the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest endowment by a single African donor.
The primary focus of ADF is child nutrition, with wraparound interventions centered on health, education and empowerment, and disaster relief. The Foundation also supports stand-alone projects with the potential for significant social impact.
The Foundation works with state and national governments and many highly reputable international and domestic charities, non-governmental organizations and international agencies to advance its humanitarian agenda.
In one of its biggest collaboration to date, Aliko Dangote Foundation started working in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and key northern State Governments in Nigeria from 2013 to eradicate polio and strengthen routine immunization in Nigeria.
Worthy of praise is the fact that nearly a decade, the Foundation has spent over N7 Billion in the course of feeding, clothing and the general welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast.
To make his host communities feel at ease, and the impact of his presence, Dangote has embarked on an initiative to provide further support to improving educational systems in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe locality. The educational support initiative is a tripartite programme consisting of scholarship, capacity building for teachers and school infrastructure projects.
In addition, Scholarships have been awarded to 52 secondary school students whilst some financial support was provided to their parents and/or guardians. Tertiary students will be included in the next batch of the scheme.
Furthermore, about 100 teachers, principals and school administrators were trained in teaching techniques for the 21st century. After which they were monitored in class on how they were using the skills acquired.
There is hardly any sector that has not felt the milk of human kindness running through Aliko Dangote; the military, media, politicians, governments across boards and more.
Dangote is surely an asset to this world!
As at today, there is no space for slowing down for Dangote as he continues to trudge on, creating firsts after first for himself and for humanity.
He is blessed with three wonderful daughters, who have followed the rewarding footprints of entrepreneurship.
Congratulations are in order for the African giant, and may he continue enjoy many more laurels as his footprints remain indelible in the sands of time.
Sir, continue to dominate the pages of history books with your impactful strides and results!