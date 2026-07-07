Opinion
Nigerian Wives Association – By Bashorun J.K. Randle
To the best of my knowledge “Nigerian Wives” (foreigners married to Nigerians) have deliberately chosen to remain in the background rather than insist on recognition which may trigger competition with their husbands in the searing limelight and unpredictable gyrations in Nigeria’s political and economic evolution which have been mostly volatile. They appear to have collectively adopted a low profile.
The first one that comes to mind is Lady Eillen Floreen Ibiam (née Gittens) MBE (Member of the British Empire). Her husband Sir Francis Akanu Ibiam (1906-1995) was the first indigenous Governor of Eastern Nigeria. He was a respected statesman. She was British. They married in 1938 while Sir Francis was studying medicine in the UK.
She moved with him to Nigeria and was very active in social work, healthcare, and women’s organisations in Eastern Nigeria during his time as Governor (1961-1966). They had several children including Chief Akanu Ibiam Jnr. Lady Eillen died in 1988 at the age of 73. While Sir Francis passed away in 1995 at the age of 88. Both Lady Eillen and Sir Francis Ibiam are buried in the family compound, Unwana, Afikpo.
What was remarkable about her was that she was nick-named “Nne Oma” (Good Mother) she learned basic Igbo greetings and used them at clinics. This made her very popular with rural women.
At the Government House, she insisted on eating local food with the staff (not separate European meals). That was unusual for wives of colonial/post-colonial officials in the 1960s. She avoided press/photos unlike later political wives. She helped to set up welfare clinics in Enugu, Aba and Afikpo. The MBE which was conferred on her by Queen Elizabeth Ⅱ in 1956 was specifically “for services to maternal and child welfare”. During the civil war (1967-1970) she stayed with her husband in Afikpo doing relief work instead of leaving Nigeria.
Inter-racial marriages in Nigeria have a long and complex history. British colonial law allowed it but social pressure was intense. There were “colour bar” rules in clubs, jobs and housing. Most involved British men marrying Nigerian women. British women marrying Nigerian men was very rare.
Elite families often opposed it out of fear of stigma, children’s identity and inheritance issues. The 1958 Marriage Act and Customary Law both recognised these unions. Hence, the children had full citizenship rights.
As for Mrs Nora Majekodunmi, she married Dr. Moses Majekodunmi in the 1930’s. He was from Abeokuta but trained as a doctor (specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology) at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland.
In 1962-1963, when Dr. Majekodunmi was the sole Administrator of the Western Region of Nigeria, after the Action Group crisis, Mrs Nora Majekodunmi’s role was ceremonial. She hosted receptions at Government House, Ibadan and supported women’s groups. The tenure was only fourteen months.
NIGER WIVES
Justice Atanda Fatai-Williams was Chief Justice of Nigeria 1979-1983. He decided the winner of the 1979 elections (and the “twelve-two thirds of votes cast in the states of the federation” controversy) — in favour of Alhaji Shehu Shagari of the NPN (National Party of Nigeria). His wife was Irene Violet Lofts (later Irene Fatai-Williams); she was English/British. Justice Fatai-Williams married her while studying law at Cambridge University. In the UK in the 1940-50’s.
Chief Bankole Oki, S.A.N former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Lagos State (1979 to 1983) had an English wife. They married in England after he had served in the RAF (Royal Air Force) and was studying law at the Middle Temple. They had two daughters Yetunde (Mrs Abraham); and Shade who rose to become a judge in Lagos State.
Chief Abraham Ordia, the late supremo of sports in Africa had a Swiss wife and they had two daughters – Marlies (Mrs Allan) and Helen. They lived at Adeyemi Lawson Street, Ikoyi.
Sir Adeyemo Alakija KBE had an English wife – the mother of Ogie. Ogie Alakija won “Blues” in cricket at University of Cambridge.
Dr. John K. Otun, had two English wives and they lived under the same roof at Onikan. One of the wives lived upstairs with him while the other one lived on the ground floor. There is no record of the two wives attending meetings of Niger wives together!
Dr. Oni Akerele had an English wife named Dolly (full name Doris/Dorothy/Doloris ). They had three children Babatunde, Rufina, and Richard.
Chief Fatai Kensinghton had an English wife. They had a daughter called Linda and they lived at Ilabere Avenue, Ikoyi. Their house was sold to their next door neighbour – Jim Ovia, Chairman Zenith Bank. The family moved back to London.
Dr. Oladele Ajose’s wife was English/Scottish. They were the founders of Ikoyi Park which is now known as Park View Estate. They had two daughters – Muriel (Professor Oyediran) and Ambassador Audrey Ajose.
I am not quite sure what arrangements “Nigerian Wives” had for foreigners who married Nigerian women. A case in point is Ambassador Funmilayo Kiencke Adebo. She married her Swedish husband, Chief Tilo Kiencke long before she became Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sweden (under the Obasanjo regime).
Dr. Judith Burdin Asuni is a Nigerian-American scholar/activist. Her husband is Dr. Bayo Asuni her activism is focused on displaced women and children displayed by Boko Haram/terrorism in Northern Nigeria. She runs research/NGOs on conflict, trauma, deradicalization, gender and violent extremism.
Prof. Mrs. Gladys Eni Njoku, née Gladys Davies, was a Welsh/English-born botanist and academic. Her husband was Prof. Eni Njoku (1917–1974), the first Nigerian Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (from 1960), and later the first indigenous Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (from 1962). The two met in the 1940s as fellow botany students at the University of London, marrying around 1947 in the UK. Dr. Gladys Njoku built her own academic career rather than being defined solely as a Vice-Chancellor’s wife, teaching botany at both UNN Nsukka and UNILAG alongside her husband. The couple had four children, the most publicly known being Prof. Chukwuemeka P. Njoku, who followed his parents into botany.
Chief Mrs. Opral Mason Benson, née Opral Mason, is of Americo-Liberian descent, hailing from the prominent Mason family of Arthington, Liberia. She married Chief T.O.S. Benson, a prominent lawyer, federal minister, and leading chieftain of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) in Lagos—the source of her “Chief Mrs.” title. In the 1970s, she transitioned from a decade-long career as a Registrar at the University of Lagos to establish Chic Afrique Enterprises and the Opral Benson Beauty Training Institute, becoming a pioneering force in the formalization of Nigeria’s vocational fashion and beauty industries. She broke into the male-dominated sphere of high-level vocational education and cosmetics manufacturing, establishing her reputation as a major pillar of Lagos commerce and entrepreneurship. She holds the iconic chieftaincy title of Iya Oge of Lagos (the Matron of Fashion), bestowed upon her by the Oba of Lagos in 1973, and later served as the Honorary Consul of Liberia in Nigeria. Politically and socially, she moved closely within diplomatic, academic, and corporate circles, and remains a deeply respected figure across West African women’s business and trade leadership. Born on February 7, 1935, she continues her legacy today as an active and revered centripetal force in Lagos society.
Katia Ekesi, née Katia M., is German/Swiss by nationality — European rather than Nigerian. She is married to Prof. Dr. Sunday Ekesi, a world-renowned entomologist from Delta State, Nigeria, known for his work on fruit fly control and biopesticides, and currently a Director at icipe (International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology) in Nairobi, Kenya. Katia herself works as a researcher/administrator in international development and health — the same broad science/NGO space as her husband. The couple lives and works in Nairobi due to Sunday’s role at icipe. They have children together, though the family has kept them out of public media.
Perhaps we should pause long enough to remind ourselves that in many cases, foreign wives (and husbands) took the precaution of visiting Nigeria first to meet the parents and relatives of their prospective spouse in cities such as Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt etc (or village) before deciding to return or stay abroad. In a few cases, that visit would midwife the termination of the relationship.
In the Nigerian Civil Service, it appeared that those in Administration were discouraged from marrying foreigners while those in the professions (medical; engineering; law; architecture, accountancy etc) were free to choose their partners.
In the foreign service, it was widely believed that those with foreign wives would not be promoted beyond the rank of first secretary. However, this did not seem to apply to the older Ambassadors Edward Omokwale Enahoro (Canada); Simeon Udo williams (Ireland) and…
Besides, when Professor Bolaji Akinyemi served as our Foreign Minister (1985 to 1987) under General Ibrahim Babangida his wife was English. The wife of his Special Adviser, Dr Femi Aribisala was also a foreigner. The Military, the Police, and the Security Agencies appeared to be flexible. Air Vice-Marshall Tunde Lawal who served under General Ibrahim Babangida had a foreign wife. Also, Brigadier Godwin Ally who served under general Yakubu Gowon had a Danish wife. He was briefly the acting Governor of Lagos State.
Sadly, amongst those executed for being involved in the coup d’etat which resulted in the assasination of General Muritala Muhammed on Friday 13th February 1976, was Colonel Ayuba Tense. His widow was Irish. She stoutly insisted that her husband was innocent. He was an engineer and did not command any troops. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time – having a drink with his pals after a game of golf in Kaduna. She was so traumatised that she allegedly committed suicide by deliberately jumping in front of a speeding truck.
Over time, somehow the Nigerwives and their husbands acquired privileges in government, business and the Professions. They lived in exclusive neighborhoods – “GRA” (Government Reservation Areas); high-class estates; and pristine university campuses. Also , their children were enrolled in the best schools – creche, preparatory; primary, and secondary. As for universities, their first choice was Oxford, Cambridge, London in the UK and IVY League Colleges in the United States of America. However we must be wary of false generalizations.
In the case of my first cousin, Mr John Oluwole Lardner who was an Engineer at NEPA (Nigerian Electric Power Authority) he and his English wife Patricia, and their children ….. lived on the top floor of my grandfather’s (Dr J. K Randle) house at 287 Herbert Macaulay Avenue, Yaba. On the floor below were Mr Harry Afolabi Lardner S.A.N and his wife Margaret Abiodun (née Caulcrick) and their two daughters Rosa and Bola. Most (if not all) of the children completed their education in Nigeria before going abroad for further studies.
As for Bobby Benson, (the legendary musician), he and his English wife Cassandra lived at the back of his hotel – Caban Bamboo off Ikorodu Road. His son, Tony attended CMS Grammar School, Bariga.
In the case of chief (Dr) Koleade Abayomi S.A.N, he attended King’s College, Lagos; Durham University and Cambridge University, on his return from the U.K he lived for several years with his wife Elfrida, who was West Indian; and their children, in Surulere. He was a lecturer for several decades at the Law School, Victoria Island. He served as the Director-General of the Nigeria Law School.
Before he became the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Highness Adeyinka Oyekan lived with his English wife at Thomas Street, Lagos. In those days, he was a prince and he practised as a pharmacist. Two of his children attended St. Gregory’s College, Obalende.
Regarding very sensitive matters pertaining to childless couples (who settled for adoption) and separations/ divorces, it would appear that inter-racial marriages did not generate data that was much different from the rest of the population.
Mr Femi Johnson, the insurance magnate had a German wife Barbara. They lived in grand style in Ibadan. Their children attended local schools and long after their parents departed, they still maintain strong ties with Ibadan. Late Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson who was the military Governor of Lagos State (1967 to 1975) was the older brother of Mr. Femi Johnson.
Mr Akin Sikuade was a distinguished lawyer. His English wife Marion was very much involved with the charitable organisation S.O.S children village. Their daughter Sally is the wife of Senator Udoma Udo Udoma.
In Kano, Alhaji Baba Dan Bappa a devout moslem was married to an English lady, Betty. They were my very good friends. They met when Betty was a Secretary in the Cabinet Office in Lagos and Alhaji Baba was a politician representing Kano in the First Republic Parliament. Betty was perfectly at ease with her husband’s very large family including children from his previous marriage; she devoted much of her time to the Red Cross and numerous other charities.
Professor Horatio Oritsejolomi Thomas was a titan in the medical profession. His wife was English. From being the pioneer Dean of the Lagos Medical School/College of Medicine, he rose to become the vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan. The abruptness of his forced retirement by the military government (Murtala/Obasanjo regime) was a huge and cruel blow to him and his wife and children….. He died shortly afterwards in 1979. I delivered the Horatio Oritsejolomi memorial lecture at the college of medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital on 28th September 2007.
The business tycoon, Chief T. A. Oni ran a very successful construction company – T. A. Oni & Sons. He was based in Ibadan. His wife Ruth was also his secretary and they lived in a huge sprawling estate in Ibadan. She did not appear to have encountered any major problems dealing with her husband who was larger than life and his many children by several wives. One of the children is Toyin who is married to Prince Samuel Adedoyin. Another daughter is Tokunbo who is married to Prince Olu Awogboro.
Some years ago, I was invited by a BBC producer to anchor a documentary on inter-racial marriages in the U.K and in Nigeria. I was amazed by the candour of those who had been Interviewed – over matters such as stress linked to dealing with extended families (rather than the nuclear family); culture shock; clashes of tradition; the demands of non-conventional religion (e.g. pentecostal); discipline of children; infidelities; financial distress and titillating scandals of most embarrassing varieties which had been suppressed for decades only to emerge as fait accompli with the aggrieved party being the last to know. Also, learning the language of their spouses could be a real challenge. They also had to deal with alcoholism, gambling, smoking, abusive behaviour, violent relationships and aggressive conduct. From their pains they were called ”Oyinbo”
An English lady was particularly flustered by her first encounter with the stark reality of grown men urinating in public (or even worse defecating) during her first visit to Nigeria.
Way back in 1958, an American lady who was part of the Peace Corps had written on a postcard that she was dismayed by the sight of females wandering all over Lagos without their bra. All hell broke out and the American Embassy had to smuggle her out of Nigeria. There were protests in Lagos and Ibadan
Marjorie Michelmore — also spelled Marjorie Mitchelmore in some accounts was a 23-year-old magna cum laude graduate of Smith College and one of the very first Peace Corps Volunteers in 1961. She was posted to Nigeria, training at University College Ibadan, 50 miles north of Lagos. On Oct 13, 1961 she wrote a postcard to her boyfriend “Bobbo” in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It never got mailed — a Nigerian student found it near her dorm, Queen Elizabeth Hall, copied it, and it sparked protests,
About the “women without bra” line: The famous text that survived talks about “squalor and absolutely primitive living conditions… horrified shock”. The full original postcard had more description of Lagos/Ibadan life. In later retellings of the “infamous postcard incident”, she’s quoted as being shocked by seeing women without bras in Lagos — that was one of the cultural details that offended Nigerians when the card was circulated.
The Peace Corps archives call it “The Infamous Peace Corps Postcard” and “The Legendary PCV Post Card”. It became so notorious it even inspired the 1963 Broadway flop Hot Spot starring Judy Holliday.
Hakeem Bello-Osagie, Nigerian billionaire and former chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Etisalat Nigeria, and a director at Goldman Sachs, hails from the Bello-Osagie family of Lagos/Benin. He is married to Aisha Bello-Osagie, née Dankwa, of Ghana’s prominent Dankwa family — one of the country’s elite political and academic lineages. The couple married in 1990, in what was regarded as one of the major Nigeria-Ghana society weddings of that era.
Aisha’s family connects to Ghana’s political aristocracy: her great-uncle was Joseph Boakye Danquah (J.B. Danquah), a founding father of Ghana and originator of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, with further ties by marriage to Adu Boahen and the old Gold Coast elite Dankwa lineage centered around Akosombo. Through this marriage, Hakeem Bello-Osagie effectively married into Ghanaian political royalty. The couple have four children, all carrying the Bello-Osagie name, including Yasmin and Yasir. Yasmin Bello-Osagie married Ahmad Indimi, son of billionaire Mohammed Indimi, forming another elite Nigeria-Nigeria marital link alongside the Nigeria-Ghana tie from her parents’ union.
Amina Jane Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, was born in Liverpool, England, on 27 June 1961 to a Hausa-Fulani Nigerian father and a British nurse. Her father was a Fulani Nigerian veterinarian-officer from Gombe State, Northern Nigeria. He was a vet and government officer. Amina said he was “the only man, the only boy” in a house of 5 daughters. Her Mother was a British nurse. She met Amina’s father while he was studying in Britain. Amina described her as “very versatile” who “did everything”. Amina was the eldest of 5 daughters. No brothers.
Patti Boulaye, born Patricia Ngozi Ebigwei, married Stephen Komlosy, Hungarian/British – her husband and manager, at Richmond Register Office in 1976. They’re still married — 45+ years as of 2021. Boulaye has two children and two grandchildren with Komlosy: daughter Emma Aret Komlosy and son Sebastian Anton Komlosy. Her full married name after marriage is Patricia Ngozi Komlosy OBE.
It is one thing to aggregate a random sample of mixed-marriages (or inter-racial partnerships/spouses) but the subject has attracted academic interest and clinical research.
Kathryn Paigne Harden, author of: “Original Sin the Genetics of Wrongdoing, The Problem of Blame And The Future of Forgiveness” is a professor of clinical psychology at the University of Texas, United States of America is more concerned about how genes influence children’s behaviour. She analysed multiple gene sequences in the DNA of 1.5 million people and identified patterns that were associated with risky, addictive or anti-socialial behaviour.
She then took new DNA samples from a fresh group of people and gave them a risk “score” before comparing it with actual behaviour. Hence, if we are to borrow a leaf from her, we would have to sample an equal number of non-mixed (or non-interracial partnerships) before drawing any conclusions.
Under General Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America was retired Justice Sylvanus Nsofor he had an American wife Jane Nsofor. During their time in Washington, D.C. from 2017 to 2020, she was recognized alongside her husband at official embassy events and state functions representing Nigeria. He was appointed on November 13, 2017 at the age of 82. He died on December 10 2020 in Maryland USA at the age of 85.
Late Mr Fred Egbe had an English wife who seemed to have strong connections with the British High Commission and possibly the Royal Family in Britain. He was a very successful lawyer and property developer/owner with several properties in London and Capetown, South Africa. He lived in great style in Ikoyi. The wife’s name is Caroline Egbe (née Watson) and their children were Emma Roli Egbe and Rachel Egbe.
His Royal Highness Ebitimi Banigo – the former banker and traditional ruler had an American wife….
Valerie Joan Emily Edmunds, wife of Professor Billy Joseph Stanley Oritsesaninomi Dudley of University of Ibandan. Professor Dudley was the product of mixed-race marriage. His parents were Stanley John Dudley and Diana Alice Oritseweyinmi Chute.Valerie met her husband while studying at the University College of Leicester, and they married on August 29, 1959. She moved with him to Nigeria, becoming a beloved, steady fixture of the vibrant University of Ibadan campus community as her husband rose to become a world-renowned professor of political science.
Together, they raised four children—Elizabeth, Jeremy, Graham, and Lisa—who shared their rich British and Itsekiri heritage. Valerie was a deeply devoted partner, supporting Professor Dudley through his towering academic career and his work on Nigeria’s 1979 Constitution. Following his tragic and untimely passing in December 1980, she remained dedicated to raising their school-age children and preserving his intellectual legacy.
Late Judy was the American wife of Mr. Akin Coker former civil servant and businessman. She was a vibrant American woman who crossed oceans for love during a glamorous era in Nigeria’s history. She met her husband, Mr. Akin Coker—a prominent civil servant who later became a highly successful businessman—and made the bold decision to leave the United States to build a life with him in Lagos.
Late…… polish/ American wife of Seni Willaims, son of Akintola Willaims
The Norwegian/American wife of Mr. Ayo Olagundoye, former banker and businessman, was a dynamic, independent powerhouse who carved out her own vibrant identity within the elite social and corporate circles of Lagos. Rather than standing in the shadow of her husband’s high-profile banking career, she leveraged her immense confidence and sharp eye for aesthetics to build a successful enterprise as a fashion designer.
Described by her family as strong-willed and deeply disciplined, she effortlessly bridged two vastly different cultures. She fully embraced Nigerian life while remaining fiercely proud of her roots, ensuring her children split their time between Lagos and Norway so they would inherit a truly global perspective. Creative, cosmopolitan, and elegant, she is remembered as a stylish matriarch who mastered her adopted home with absolute grace while maintaining a fiercely guarded sense of personal privacy.
American wife of mr Ade Coker- former banker and businessman
Opinion
CR7: Beyond the Final World Cup Whistle – Tribute to Extraordinary Legacy
By Prince Adeyemi Shonibare
The final whistle has sounded.
Portugal’s journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to an end, and with it appears to have concluded one of the most extraordinary World Cup careers in football history. Although the game’s greatest prize ultimately eluded Cristiano Ronaldo, his departure from football’s biggest stage is defined not by what he did not win, but by everything he achieved and the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.
For more than two decades, Ronaldo carried the hopes and aspirations of an entire nation with unmatched passion, relentless discipline and an unwavering commitment to excellence. From his first FIFA World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006 to his sixth in North America in 2026, he remained the embodiment of professionalism, resilience, longevity and elite performance. Each tournament added another chapter to a story that inspired millions across the world.
His football journey stands among the greatest ever recorded. From his early breakthrough at Sporting Clube de Portugal to global superstardom at Manchester United, legendary status at Real Madrid, success in Italy with Juventus, a return to Manchester United and a new chapter at Al Nassr, Ronaldo consistently demonstrated that greatness is sustained through discipline, not talent alone.
Every club he represented experienced the same pattern. Goals followed him. Records fell before him. Trophies arrived. Expectations were raised. Football itself evolved in response to his presence.
Nowhere was his brilliance more evident than during his years at Real Madrid, where he produced one of the finest club careers in football history. His extraordinary return of 450 goals in 438 appearances established him as the club’s all-time leading scorer, while helping Real Madrid secure four UEFA Champions League titles during his time in Spain. It was a period that redefined attacking excellence and confirmed Ronaldo’s place among the greatest players ever to grace the game.
Even in his forties, Ronaldo continued to rewrite football history. He remains the highest goalscorer in men’s international football, with more than 143 goals for Portugal, while continuing his pursuit of the unprecedented milestone of 1,000 official career goals. ESPN’s career goal tracker recorded him on 975 competitive goals from 1,312 senior matches during 2026, a figure that reflects both his remarkable consistency and exceptional longevity.
His World Cup record also reflects that durability. Across six FIFA World Cups, Ronaldo delivered unforgettable moments, becoming one of the competition’s enduring symbols and proving that elite performance can be sustained across an entire generation.
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson perhaps captured Ronaldo’s greatness best when he said, “His work ethic was unbelievable. He always wanted to improve.”
Those words speak to the foundation of an exceptional career. Talent introduced Cristiano Ronaldo to the world. Discipline kept him at the summit. Every training session, every recovery programme and every sacrifice became part of a lifelong pursuit of perfection.
Former teammate Rio Ferdinand has often spoken about Ronaldo’s relentless drive for improvement, describing him as the benchmark for professionalism, while Sergio Ramos memorably called him “a goalscoring machine unlike any other.” Such praise from fellow football greats reflects the respect Ronaldo commands throughout the sport.
No discussion of Cristiano Ronaldo is complete without acknowledging Lionel Messi. For nearly two decades, football belonged to two extraordinary men whose rivalry elevated the sport to unprecedented heights. Together, they won Ballon d’Or awards, broke records, filled stadiums, dominated headlines and inspired billions of supporters around the world. Messi fulfilled his World Cup dream in 2022, while Ronaldo pursued his own until what is expected to be his final appearance in 2026. Their rivalry did not divide football; it enriched it. It will remain one of the defining rivalries in sporting history.
Portugal entered the 2026 tournament with one of the strongest squads in its history. Surrounded by talents such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, João Neves and Diogo Costa, Ronaldo once again served as the emotional centre of the national team. Portugal manager Roberto Martínez defended his continued selection with a simple but powerful statement: “The numbers make the argument for Cristiano Ronaldo.” It was a reminder that Ronaldo’s place in the squad was earned through performance, leadership, professionalism and commitment, not reputation alone.
For Portugal, Ronaldo became far more than a captain. He became belief. He became hope. He became identity. He transformed Portuguese football into a respected global force and inspired countless young players to dream beyond the limits of previous generations.
As the playing chapter of his career gradually draws to a close, attention has already turned to his future. Pedro Proença, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, summed up Ronaldo’s unique standing by declaring that “Cristiano Ronaldo will be whatever he wants to be in Portuguese football.” Those words reflect the extraordinary respect he commands in his country. Whether he chooses to become a mentor, ambassador, investor, football executive, club owner or adviser, his influence on Portuguese football is certain to continue. Even discussions surrounding the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Portugal will co-host alongside Spain and Morocco, continue to include Ronaldo’s potential role, whether on or off the pitch.
Beyond football, Ronaldo has built one of the most powerful personal brands in sporting history. The CR7 name now spans hotels, fashion, footwear, underwear, fragrances, health and wellness businesses, hair restoration clinics, media investments, sports ventures and global endorsement partnerships. His investment interests have also extended into football ownership through Spanish club UD Almería, underscoring that his contribution to the game will continue long after retirement.
His global influence extends well beyond business. In 2024, Ronaldo became the first person in history to surpass one billion combined followers across major social media platforms, making him the world’s most-followed athlete and one of the most influential public figures of the digital age. That milestone illustrates how he has transcended football to become a global cultural icon whose reach extends into business, tourism, technology, entertainment, philanthropy and international marketing.
Away from the spotlight, Ronaldo has consistently shown another side of himself. He has repeatedly acknowledged the sacrifices made by his mother, Dolores Aveiro, while his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and their children remain central to his life. His eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., has already begun following in his father’s footsteps, offering supporters hope that another chapter of the Ronaldo story may yet be written.
As Portugal exits the 2026 FIFA World Cup, football does not bid farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo with regret. It honours him with gratitude.
Gratitude for the unforgettable goals.
Gratitude for the remarkable moments.
Gratitude for redefining professionalism.
Gratitude for proving that greatness is built on discipline as much as talent.
Gratitude for carrying the hopes of Portugal with dignity for more than twenty years.
The FIFA World Cup trophy may never have rested in Cristiano Ronaldo’s hands, but history has already embraced him.
His place among football’s immortals was secured long before the final whistle in North America.
Records will continue to be broken. New champions will emerge. New superstars will captivate future generations.
Yet some sporting legacies cannot be replicated.
Cristiano Ronaldo was more than a footballer.
He was more than a captain.
He was more than the world’s greatest international goalscorer.
He became an era.
He became a phenomenon.
He became a global brand.
He became the face of Portuguese football.
He became one of the greatest sporting ambassadors the world has ever known.
The final whistle may have sounded on his World Cup career, but it will never silence his legacy.
Football will remember many champions.
History will remember Cristiano Ronaldo.
There can only be one CR7.
Prince Adeyemi Shonibare, a Sports Promoter, Marketing and Media Consultant, writes from Lagos
Opinion
The Audacity of the Rubber Stamp Republic
By Boma Lilian Braide(Esq.)
I am going to drop the polite grammar and speak instead with the raw, burning anger that every suffering Nigerian now feels. The government’s official response to this scandal is an insult to our collective intelligence.
How does anyone expect a nation of over two hundred million people, many of whom can barely afford a meal, to accept the childish story that, a lone con artist, armed with a single forged letter, conquered the apex institutions of the Federal Republic and printed his own sovereignty?
Are we truly meant to believe that one man hijacked the country’s most powerful financial, legal and security institutions for over two years without high level assistance from within? Do the authorities genuinely take us for fools?
The audacity is staggering. We are asked to believe that, with the Department of State Services and our entire intelligence network at its disposal, a single individual, lacking protection from insiders, managed to run the operations of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council from a physical office inside the Federal Secretariat for 28 months.
That he extracted a sovereign domain name from the National Information Technology Development Agency, ordered the Accountant General to deploy career civil servants, was received with honours by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, secured a seat beside the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and opened 34 separate bank accounts across the country, all without a single accomplice inside government.
It is a physical impossibility. No single person wakes up, forges one letter, and compels ten major government institutions to do his bidding without powerful insiders clearing his path.
The legislative arm of government is equally complicit in this failure. The same senators and representatives who insist they are guarding our national treasury during budget defence sessions stood by while budget code 0111062001 was quietly inserted into pages fifty and fifty one of the 2026 Appropriation Act, handing ₦1.3 billion of public funds to a ghost.
This is a horror story unfolding in real time, in which the very people elected to protect our commonwealth were caught sleeping on duty, only to rush out with long, hollow press releases once the secret leaked and public outrage began.
So We are expected to believe that a phantom entity infiltrated government computer systems and inserted a multi-billion Naira agency into the President’s budget proposal before it even reached the National Assembly on 19 December 2025, without a single official noticing. This episode lays bare the broken pipelines that allow greedy politicians and their associates to clone the machinery of state, occupy government offices and siphon public funds from within.
The roots of this failure lie squarely within the Budget Office of the Federation and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. The national budget is meant to be locked securely inside the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System; a portal built specifically to ensure that not a single kobo is spent unless it belongs to a legally recognised ministry. Yet a brand-new budget code for 2026, one with no legal or financial existence in either 2024 or 2025, was manufactured and smuggled into that very system.
Let us be honest with ourselves. For a fake agency to lock down a ₦1.3 billion allocation; covering salaries, office running costs and capital projects, including a highly specific ₦182.5 million earmarked for summit logistics, someone holding a high-level administrative password had to sit at a terminal and type those figures in personally. A budget code does not generate itself, and it certainly does not wander into a signed executive budget document by accident. That this fraudulent code survived every committee defence session and review stage on its way to becoming law proves that legislative oversight in the National Assembly has become theatre, a performance of political alignment rather than a genuine audit of public spending.
This financial decay extends directly into the banking sector, where a phantom agency was permitted to open and operate 34 separate commercial bank accounts, in open defiance of the Treasury Single Account policy. Nigerian banking regulations state plainly that no commercial bank may open an institutional account for a government body without a physically verified letter of introduction from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. That dozens of active accounts were spread across multiple well-known banks confirms that compliance checks have become a formality rather than a safeguard. It reveals that bank managers, driven by aggressive deposit targets, abandon due diligence the moment a well-dressed client arrives bearing a document stamped with the State House logo. This failure of compliance handed a criminal syndicate a secure, private channel through which to move, conceal and launder stolen public funds under the very nose of our financial regulators.
The digital and physical infrastructure erected for this fake agency in the heart of Abuja exposes a civil service built on blind obedience rather than genuine coordination.
On 30 September 2024, the National Information Technology Development Agency formally approved and activated an official government website, pfipc.gov.ng, for this ghost council. The agency’s own guidelines mandate a rigorous verification process, requiring explicit clearance from verified ministers or heads of legitimate agencies before granting the digital authority of a gov.ng suffix. That this fraudulent domain went live suggests that verification officers either abandoned their own rulebook entirely or were complicit in the scheme.
Once the fraudsters secured this digital camouflage, they used it to acquire a physical headquarters on the second floor of Phase III of the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, a heavily guarded government complex where legitimate agencies often wait months for a single office. The machinery of civil service ran on unquestioning deference. When the fake director requested staff on 4 April 2025, deployment officers at the Accountant General’s office processed the request without hesitation. Three senior civil servants were formally deployed to a ghost agency, and their posting letters were proudly published on the government’s official website on 28 August 2025. These civil servants reported for duty on 8 September, took up desks and drew salaries funded by taxpayers to serve a fictitious employer, exposing a payroll system entirely disconnected from statutory reality.
The mainstream legitimisation of this fraud reached its most embarrassing point because senior public officials appear more concerned with media appearances than with basic verification. On 16 May 2025, the leader of this fake council secured a formal, high-profile meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, inside the National Assembly itself. State television and major newspapers broadcast the encounter widely, lending an air of legitimacy to what was, in truth, an elaborate deception. The collapse of national security oversight became even more absurd on 4 September 2025, when the same individual walked into the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and was received warmly by its Chairman. The Commission went so far as to issue a joint press release with him on foreign direct investment. When the nation’s foremost anti-corruption body stands shoulder to shoulder with an unverified actor and amplifies his scheme through its own official channels, it signals that our intelligence infrastructure has failed at its most basic function. Even after law enforcement eventually caught up with the man, the state-owned Voice of Nigeria continued, as recently as April 2026, to publish reports referring to him as an active state coordinator while he remained free on police bail, proof that different arms of government remain entirely unaware of what others are prosecuting.
The presidency’s official statement, released on 1 July 2026, reads less like an explanation and more like a calculated effort to shield the truth and protect those responsible. It offers no account of how a fraudulent agency secured a fresh budget code and a ₦1.3 billion allocation inside a signed national law. It says nothing about the failure at the National Information Technology Development Agency. It withholds the names of every civil servant involved in the deployments. As if to underline the government’s inability to manage even the basic mechanics of damage control, a simple WHOIS domain check conducted on 2 July 2026 confirmed that the fraudulent website, pfipc.gov.ng, remained live and active, even after the scandal had been fully exposed.
This is not the first time Nigerians have watched a phantom institution flourish inside a system that claims to operate on checks and balances. From padded budgets to non-existent contractors and duplicated agencies, the pattern is familiar even when the scale of this particular scheme is not. What distinguishes the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council affair is the sheer number of institutions it managed to pass through unchallenged. A forged letter does not, on its own, open 34 bank accounts, secure a government domain, furnish an office inside the Federal Secretariat and win an audience with a Deputy Speaker. Each of those steps required a human being, seated inside a genuine institution, choosing either to look away or to actively lend a hand. Until the government names those individuals, every reassurance issued from Aso Rock will remain an exercise in public relations rather than accountability.
There is a broader lesson here about the fragility of our institutional memory. Agencies that exist only on paper, tied to a fabricated budget line, are not merely a financial embarrassment. They represent a direct threat to the credibility of every genuine government programme competing for the same scarce resources. When citizens learn that a ghost council secured more administrative goodwill in twenty-eight months than many legitimate ministries manage in years, it becomes harder to convince anyone that public institutions deserve their trust or their taxes. That erosion of trust, more than the Naira value of the fraud itself, is the true cost of this scandal.
Nigerians deserve better than this. The fact that not a single senior official within the Budget Office, the National Information Technology Development Agency or the Accountant General’s office has been suspended, named or prosecuted suggests that the rot extends far beyond one man and his forged letter. We are tired of a political system in which officials manufacture fictitious agencies to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens struggle under the weight of failing economic policy.
A nation cannot fight corruption with press releases alone; it must be willing to expose and punish the insiders who make such schemes possible in the first place.
We are neither blind nor naive. We will no longer accept a system of governance in which the machinery of the state can be simulated, occupied and exploited by anyone with the right connections, while the people who fund that machinery through their taxes and their patience are left to bear the cost. Until those responsible are named and held to account, this episode will stand as one more reminder that impunity, not incompetence, remains the defining feature of governance in Nigeria.
Opinion
The Inherited Fracture: Escaping the Divide-and-Rule Instinct Across Board
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“The old empire did not bequeath us a map; it bequeathed us a reflex. We are the first generation with the tools to see the fracture, and therefore the first with the moral chore of mending it—not through the erasure of difference, but through the deliberate weaving of it into a load-bearing fabric. The shackle was never iron; it was a story we mistook for our skin. The task, therefore, is not to break free, but to finally tell a truer one, and in the telling, become whole enough to bequeath wholeness.”
Introduction: The Quiet Inheritance
No child is born with a map of enemies. No infant instinctively divides the world into “us” and “them.” Yet by adolescence, most of us have unconsciously inherited a vivid cartography of division—lines drawn long before our first breath, tracing the borders of tribe, class, ideology, and nation. This inheritance is not accidental. It is the meticulously preserved residue of a strategy so ancient and so effective that it has become woven into the invisible fabric of how we organize our families, our work, and our geopolitics.
The strategy is “divide and rule,” and its enduring victory is not that it conquered past civilizations, but that it continues to conquer future ones before they are even born. The shackle from the past is not a rusty iron chain we can see and cut; it is a psychological operating system, a default setting of fragmentation that tells us difference is dangerous, that another’s gain is our loss, and that solidarity is a naïve dream. This write-up is an inquiry into how that inherited mantle still drapes itself over the three great arenas of human life—Peoples, Corporates, and Nations—and, more crucially, how we can finally, generationally, set it down.
Part I: Tracing the Original Wound
To understand why division feels so instinctive, we must first recognize that it was carefully taught. The imperial architects of history—from the Roman Senate setting Gallic tribes against each other to the colonial census offices that rigidly codified fluid identities into immutable castes—were not mere conquerors of land. They were engineers of human psychology. Their profound insight was chilling in its simplicity: a people busy fighting each other over manufactured scarcities of dignity, resources, and recognition will never marshal the collective strength to question the structure of the room they are all trapped in.
This method did not fade with the lowering of colonial flags. It shape-shifted. It flowed seamlessly into the architecture of modern politics, where wedge issues and culture wars create passionate, performative tribes that exhaust public energy on symbolic combat while systemic questions go unasked. It entered the economic realm, where labor is pitted against labor across borders, and the workplace is structured into competing fiefdoms. It found its ultimate amplifier in the digital age, where algorithms, optimized not for truth but for engagement, feed us a personalized diet of indignation, continuously redrawing the lines between “our” fact and “their” fiction.
The deepest shackle, therefore, is not an external policy but an internalized reflex. The generational problem we face is that we parent, manage, and govern with the inherited assumption that a cohesive whole is a dangerous fiction, and that a controlled, managed division is the safest form of stability. We have mistaken a centuries-old psychological warfare tactic for human nature itself.
Part II: Peoples – From Inherited Suspicion to Chosen Solidarity
The most intimate theater of the divide-and-rule legacy is the community, where the human need for belonging is manipulated into a weapon against other belonging. We inherit not just our grandmother’s recipes but also her historical wounds, her curated list of historical betrayals by “the others.” When identity becomes a fortress, and every interaction across difference is framed as a potential siege, society unravels into a zero-sum competition of grievances. One group’s acknowledgment becomes another’s perceived erasure, and the common ground—the very earth we all need to survive on—becomes a forgotten abstraction.
The Generative Pivot: The Loom, Not the Mosaic
The conventional metaphor for unity is the mosaic—distinct tiles fixed in place. But a more dynamic, human solution is the loom. In weaving, distinct, colorful threads do not merely sit beside each other; they actively interlace under creative tension to produce a fabric far stronger and more beautiful than the loose pile of individual strands. This is the generational work: to weave a social fabric where difference is not merely tolerated but is the essential, structural component of collective strength.
1. The Alchemy of Shared Enterprise: Nothing dissolves manufactured mistrust like sweating together for a common purpose invisible to ideology. When a neighborhood of diverse faiths and backgrounds collaboratively designs a green space, starts a community-owned energy cooperative, or builds a multi-generational playground, something alchemical occurs. The direct, felt experience of shared competence and mutual reliance creates a counter-narrative to the inherited one. A child watching a Sikh father and a Muslim mother co-chair a local river cleanup does not just learn tolerance; they learn the tangible truth of interdependence. This solves the generational problem of social fragmentation not through lectures on unity, but by providing the real, material evidence that we live better, safer, and richer lives when we are bound together in practical projects. It transforms the public from an audience of divided spectators into a collaborative cast of problem-solvers.
2. Re-narrating the Past Together: The past is often a weapon, parceled out in separate, conflicting memories. A generational solution is the community-wide re-narration project—a collective, facilitated process where a town’s entire history, including its moments of deep division and injustice, is documented and acknowledged not by one side for its own vindication, but by all sides for the purpose of a shared, complex inheritance. When a painful historical event ceases to be “their crime against us” and becomes “a tragedy in our shared story from which we must all learn,” the emotional charge is diffused. The next generation inherits not a selective, incendiary pamphlet, but a full, somber, and ultimately uniting library of shared experience.
Part III: Corporates – From Fiefdoms of Turf to Ecosystems of Flow
The modern corporation, for all its talk of disruption, is often a deeply conservative feudal structure. The inherited mantle here is the cult of the silo. Departments become sovereign nations with their own languages, rituals, and guarded borders. Marketing and Sales engage in a cold war of blame; Product and Engineering view each other as obstacles. This is internal divide-and-rule in its most mundane, daily form: a management inheritance that subconsciously fears a truly unified, cross-functional workforce because a fluidly collaborating team is harder to control than a set of competing baronies.
The generational cost is the “perfect department, failing company” paradox, where each unit optimizes for its own narrow metrics—sales volume, lines of code, ad impressions—while the living, breathing organism of the enterprise, the thing that actually delivers value to a human customer, atrophies.
The Generative Pivot: The Symphony, Not the Org Chart
The solution is a fundamental shift in structural metaphor from a static hierarchy to a living symphony. An orchestra does not succeed because the brass section beats the strings. Every musician has a completely different, highly specialized instrument and a distinct musical line to play, yet all are integrated by a single unifying element: the full score.
1. The Shared Score of Radical Transparency: The corporate “score” is a single, universally accessible, real-time operating system that visualizes all work, all customer feedback, all financial flow. When a junior developer can see exactly how her code latency impacts customer churn in a chart viewable by the CEO, the informational hoarding that powers silo politics evaporates. Power no longer comes from guarding a border of knowledge but from contributing to the visible whole. This solves the generational problem of corporate sclerosis by ensuring that the enterprise inherits a nervous system, not a suit of armor. An organization that sees itself whole can act whole.
2. Mission-Driven, Ephemeral Teams: Instead of permanent departments, work flows to ephemeral, mission-specific teams that form, solve a problem, and dissolve back into the organizational fluid. A sustainability initiative, for example, is staffed not by a permanent “Green Department” that everyone else ignores, but by a temporary swarm pulling in a supply chain veteran, a materials chemist, a brand storyteller, and a frontline retailer. Their shared KPI is a unified, real-world outcome. When a professional identity is no longer “I am a Marketing person defending my turf” but “I am a problem-solver who brings marketing insight to the mission,” the inherited mantle of internal division is finally unwoven. The company’s grandchildren—its long-term future products and culture—are protected by this fluid, adaptive resilience.
Part IV: Nations – Beyond the Westphalian Straitjacket
The nation-state system is the most monumental and seemingly immovable of the inherited mantles. Born from the idea of absolute, internally homogenous sovereignty, it creates a world of hard containers where the most critical threats we face—a warming atmosphere, a migrating virus, the existential risk of ungoverned artificial intelligence—flow like water across borders we treat as concrete. We are trying to solve planetary-scale, networked problems with a batch of standalone, disconnected operating systems. An election-cycle-driven leader performing national interest for a domestic audience is structurally incentivized to prioritize a 2% short-term domestic gain over averting a 20% long-term global disaster.
This is the ultimate gerontocracy of concepts: an inherited 17th-century political structure mismanaging 21st-century existential threats. The shackle is a logic that says global cooperation is a zero-sum sacrifice of sovereignty, rather than a strategic extension of it.
The Generative Pivot: The Bioregion and the Commons Trust
The generational escape is not a single world government—that is just the old divide-and-rule hierarchy scaled to a terrifying, monocultural extreme. The human-scale solution is a layered, functional network where sovereignty is not abolished but intelligently pooled for specific planetary survival missions.
1. The Bioregional, Not Just National, Identity: The most profound counter to artificial national division is the cultivation of a bioregional consciousness. A person living in the Nile Delta has a more fundamental, generational relationship with someone upstream in the Ethiopian highlands than with a fellow citizen in a distant desert city of the same nation. The flow of water, the health of soil, the migration of pollinators—these create a natural, non-negotiable community of fate. The generational solution is to elevate these bioregional governance bodies—river basin authorities, regional seas commissions—to full political stature, granting them real, binding legal power co-equal to national parliaments on issues within their ecological domain. An upstream dam project would no longer be just a national prerogative; it would be subject to the legal authority of a bioregional commons trust in which the downstream nation is an equal partner. This solves the problem of resource conflict by changing the unit of political identity itself.
2. The Global Mandate for the Global Commons: For the atmosphere, the high seas, and the polar-regions, nations must charter autonomous, science-driven Global Commons Trusts with a sliver of strongly delegated sovereignty. Imagine an Atmospheric Integrity Agency, governed not by political negotiation but by a fiduciary duty to a set planetary threshold. It monitors, sets a global price on carbon extraction, and distributes the proceeds back to every human on Earth as a universal basic dividend. The division of a global “us vs. them” on climate collapses when a family in Indonesia and a family in Canada receive the same quarterly check from their shared atmospheric trust. It transforms a zone of geopolitical conflict into a zone of shared, inheritable wealth. A child born into such a world inherits a planet managed by a logic of collective trusteeship, not competitive looting.
Conclusion: The Task of the Living
The mantle of divide and rule is weighty because it is lined with the lead of fear: fear of the stranger, fear of irrelevance, fear of a future that demands we think in wholes while our institutions are built in pieces. Yet it is a mantle we have woven and placed upon our own shoulders, generation after generation, mistaking it for the very fabric of reality.
The profound, hopeful truth is that it is a garment, not our skin. We can shed it. The human capacity for direct, unmediated connection, for the fierce protection of our children’s future, and for the intuitive understanding that a forest is not a war of trees but a symphony of mutual nourishment—these are not new inventions. They are our original inheritance, buried under the heavy, historical robes of empire and distrust.
The generational task is not to fight the darkness with weapons it has forged. It is to quietly, persistently, and structurally build the new loom, learn the new score, and chart the new watershed. By weaving a social fabric of chosen interdependence, by organizing work into symphonies of shared value, and by governing the planet as the single, breathing commons it actually is, we finally fulfill the obligation we hold to the future. We bequeath not the cold chains of an imperial past, but a living, breathing inheritance of wholeness—one that equips our grandchildren not for a life of perennial conflict, but for the magnificent and ongoing project of building a single, richly varied human world.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a globally recognized scholar-practitioner and thought leader at the nexus of security, governance, and strategic leadership. His mission is dedicated to advancing ethical governance, strategic human capital development, resilient nation building, and global peace. He can be reached via: tolulopeadegoke01@gmail.com, globalstageimpacts@gmail.com
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