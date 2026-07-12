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Atiku Condemns FG’s Hike in WAEC, NECO Fees As Cruel, Warns of Swell in Number of Out-of-school Children
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the Federal Government’s continued escalation of the cost of public education, describing the recent increase in fees for Federal Unity Colleges and the reported approval of a uniform ₦50,000 examination fee for West African Examinations Council WAEC and National Examinations Council NECO candidates from 2027 as cruel.
In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Sunday, Atiku noted that education remains the greatest instrument of social mobility and the surest pathway out of poverty for millions of children from humble backgrounds, adding that every additional financial burden imposed on parents translates into another child being denied the opportunity to learn, dream and contribute meaningfully to society.
“Nigeria already bears the painful distinction of having one of the largest populations of out-of-school children in the world. Depending on the methodology and age group measured, between 10.5 million and about 15 million Nigerian children and young people are already outside the classroom. Any government confronted with such a national emergency should be investing aggressively to bring these children back into school. Instead, this administration is choosing policies that will inevitably swell those numbers,” he said.
He warned that increasing fees in Federal Unity Colleges while imposing significantly higher costs on WAEC and NECO examinations would disproportionately affect children from poor and middle-income families, whose parents are already making impossible choices between food, healthcare, transportation, and education.
“The same administration whose policies are progressively narrowing access to public tertiary education continues to project the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of its flagship achievements. Yet a university loan offers little comfort to a child who has already been priced out of secondary education or cannot afford the qualifying examination required for admission. A government cannot credibly claim to be expanding access to higher education while simultaneously erecting financial barriers that prevent millions of young Nigerians from ever reaching the university gates.
“Genuine educational reform begins by making education affordable from the primary and secondary levels, expanding the carrying capacity of our tertiary institutions, and ensuring that poverty never becomes the reason a child is denied the opportunity to learn. A government that truly believes in education invests in classrooms before it invests in loans.
“No nation has ever taxed its way into educational excellence. Countries that aspire to economic greatness invest more—not less—in education during difficult times because they understand that human capital is the engine of sustainable development. Nigeria cannot build a globally competitive economy while systematically pricing millions of its children out of classrooms”, he added.
Atiku therefore called on President Tinubu to immediately reverse the increase in Unity School fees and the proposed ₦50,000 WAEC and NECO examination fee, and convene an urgent stakeholders’ dialogue on sustainable financing for public education.
“By the grace of Almighty God, I remain confident that Nigerians will reject policies that punish their children and make education the exclusive preserve of those who can afford it. The African Democratic Congress is committed to restoring education as a public good, not a privilege.
“An ADC-led government will not permit this unjust and punitive increase in examination fees. Instead, we shall reverse policies that place education beyond the reach of ordinary families, expand access to quality education at every level, increase the carrying capacity of our tertiary institutions, and ensure that every Nigerian child, regardless of background, has a fair opportunity to learn, excel and fulfil his or her God-given potential,” he added.
The Vanguard
Headline
Oyo 44: ‘RESCUED’ OR ‘RELEASED’ – How Intelligence Network Weakened Terrorism Cells
By Eric Elezuo
Since the triumphant return of the 44 kidnapped pupils and teachers of Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, questions from many quarters have flooded the media space as to the actual mechanism employed by the Federal Government, Oyo State government and the security agencies to secure their freedom.
To the average victim of the kidnap, and the families, the measures or method are inconsequential as the return of their loved ones to safety is all that matters. But to the average Nigerian, analysts, observers as well as stakeholders, it is imperative that the wherewithal of the operation that led to the safe return of the victims unhurt, is presented in the public for the consumption of the generality of Nigerians.
Nigerians recall that in recent times, no known police or military operation has led to the return ofa any kidnapped victim as many governments have been known to part with alleged huge sums of money to secure releases of abductees. It is therefore, not out of place for the nation to question the whys and hows of the supposed rescue as contained in the Federal Government’s statement early Friday evening, after 57 days in captivity.
Recall that a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, stated that the victims were freed through the efforts of security agencies.
“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, have been rescued by our security agencies,” Onanuga wrote.
He further disclosed that eight members of the kidnapping gang were arrested during the rescue operation and are presently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Onanuga said the rescue operation did not involve any exchange or concession to the kidnappers, noting that a notorious gang leader whose release had been demanded by the abductors remains in custody, and is being prosecuted for his alleged crimes.
“In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised. There was no quid pro quo in the rescue, as one of the terrorists, a kingpin whose release was demanded by the kidnappers, is being prosecuted for his atrocities. The security agencies will give full account soon,” he noted in the statement.
In a video shared alongside the statement, a woman believed to be one of the rescued teachers was seen thanking President Bola Tinubu for securing their release. The schoolchildren were also seen eating biscuits and joining the teacher in chanting, “Thank you, sir,” at the end of her remarks.
“Hello sir, our father, we are grateful. Mr President, sir, we are grateful. We understand your commitment to our safety and we appreciate all you did for us. We could see your hand in this. Thank you very much. Every security operative tried so much, and that is why we are still alive today. We are very grateful to you. Thank you very much,” the teacher said.
In a separate statement on his X handle, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, also announced that the abducted children and teachers were freed alive and unharmed, stressing that “no ransom was paid” and “no concession was made.”
He also directed emergency response agencies to work with the Oyo State Government to provide medical care and other relief support for the rescued pupils and teachers.
But responding via his verified X account, lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, expressed doubt at the government’s narrative questioning the whereabouts of the the kidnappers if it was an actual rescue operation. Farotimi believes that money has once again changed hands in form of ransom before the kidnappers could let the victims go.
In the post, Farotimi asked about the number of terrorists that were captured or killed during the rescue operation, and how many people will be charged with the killing of Mr Adesiyan and Mr Michael yedokun, who were shot during the kidnap operation, and beheaded while in captivity respectively.
“If they were truly rescued and not ransomed or returned pursuant to phone calls between the terrorists and the government, how many terrorists were captured or killed?” Farotimi statement read.
Providing more information however, a former operative of the Department of State Services, Seyi Adetayo, gave an insight into how the security operatives secured the release of the abducted pupils and teachers without paying ransom or exchanging prisoners.
Adetayo, who spoke during an interview on TVC News said that intelligence gathering played a crucial role in locating and mounting pressure on the kidnappers.
He disclosed that security agents identified the kidnappers’ mothers, wives, children and other close associates as part of the intelligence-led operation to secure the victims’ release.
He added that the operatives arrested the relatives, recorded videos of them, and sent the footage to the abductors as part of the strategy that ultimately led to the victims’ freedom.
“They identified the kidnappers’ mothers, wives, children, and close associates. They arrested them, recorded videos, and sent them to the abductors,” he said.
According to him, security forces relied on intelligence to dismantle the kidnappers’ support network.
He buttressed that the operatives cut off the abductors’ supply lines and escape routes, while combining coercive measures with negotiations to secure the victims’ freedom.
Adetayo said the strategy ultimately led to the safe rescue of the pupils and teachers after 56 days in captivity, without the payment of a ransom or a prisoner exchange.
But in a shocking rebuttal, Media Personality Kemi Olunloyo, who is known to source controversial facts, stirred more controversy while questioning the official account surrounding the release of the schoolchildren and their teachers.
“I just blasted the Nigerian army on X. Many of you are equally daft. There was no rescue. They simply brought back those kids from the north the same way they took them,” she wrote.
Olunloyo further alleged that the victims and their families had been instructed by the Presidency not to grant interviews to bloggers, podcasters or journalists, asking, “What are they hiding?”
Also buttressing the payment of ransom angle, a retired military officer, Colonel Leo Abara, while speaking during an interview with AIT, said he was disappointed that it took the government more than 50 days to rescue the victims. He said he has not seen any kidnapper killed or captured during the rescue operation.
Col Abara said he did not see any sign that there was physical confrontation between the security operatives and the kidnappers. He said this could mean a ransom was paid for the victims’ release.
But the Nigerian Army, who led the rescue operation through the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife has volunteered detailed narrative as to how the rescue operation was conducted, saying the operation was in collaboration with other security agencies.
According to a statement issued hours after the rescue on Friday by the Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Danjuma, the victims who were rescued after 56 days in captivity, regained their freedom following an intelligence-led operation that lasted for more than a month and targeted the kidnappers’ network and hideouts in the Old Oyo National Park and other parts of the country.
The victims were kidnapped on May 15, 2026, when armed assailants attacked their school in Oriire Local Government, triggering widespread concern and prompting a coordinated rescue mission involving multiple security agencies.
Danjuma said the successful rescue was achieved on July 10 through a carefully planned and executed operation led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General C.R. Nnebeife.
According to the statement, the operation brought together personnel from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), particularly the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the Defence Headquarters, Special Forces of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as local vigilantes, hunters and members of the Amotekun Corps.
The military said the operation was intelligence-led and focused on identifying and dismantling the terrorist network responsible for the abduction, including its kingpins, logistics channels, informants, and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park forest and other locations.
It disclosed that several suspects were arrested in Oyo State and other parts of the country during the operation, adding that the sustained pressure mounted on the criminal network disrupted its activities and ultimately compelled the abductors to release the victims unconditionally.
“The operations, which lasted for more than a month, focused on identifying the terrorists’ kingpins that masterminded the kidnapping, bursting and dismantling their networks and logistics links, including their informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park Forest.
“Multiple arrests were made within Oyo State and other locations across the country. These arrests completely disorganised the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to unconditionally release the pupils and teachers,” the statement said.
The Army noted that the rescue mission was meticulously planned to prevent collateral damage and ensure the safe recovery of all the abducted pupils and teachers.
It, however, disclosed that some security personnel sustained casualties during the operation, without providing further details.
The rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital and will subsequently be handed over to the Oyo State Government for reunification with their families.
APPRECIATION
Nnebeife, on behalf of all participating security agencies, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for providing strategic direction, support, and resources that contributed to the operation’s success.
He also commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the state’s residents for their continued support and cooperation with security agencies throughout the rescue efforts.
Major General Nnebeife further acknowledged the contributions of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, other Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Directors-General of the DSS and NIA, as well as heads of other participating security agencies for ensuring seamless coordination during the operation.
The military also appreciated media organisations and Nigerians for their patience, understanding, and confidence in the country’s security architecture, while urging citizens to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.
It added that follow-up operations are ongoing to completely dismantle the remaining elements of the terrorist network responsible for the abduction.
Confirming the rescue in a statement on Friday evening, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said all the victims were rescued.
“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo, have been rescued by our security agencies,” he wrote.
He disclosed that eight suspected kidnappers were arrested during the operation and are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services.
He added that several other members of the gang were neutralised by security operatives during the operation.
According to him, the victims were rescued without the Federal Government acceding to the kidnappers’ demand for the release of a Boko Haram kingpin standing trial for terrorism.
Though pockets of doubts still exist in different quarters as a result precedents, many Nigerians have come to believe that the security operatives played a winning card in this very operation, leading to the rescue of the victims, arrest of the assailants and killing of some of them.
It’s still not yet uhuru as scores of those kidnapped in Borno on same May 15, and another 35 secondary school students abducted while writing NECO examinations, are all still in the kidnappers’ den among many other undocumented abductions many days after. The victory from the Oyo 44 notwithstanding, the fight against insurgency is far from over.
Headline
You Are Either Lazy or Too Embarrassed to Acknowledge My Statement – Atiku Blasts Tinubu
The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the Presidency’s claim that he remained silent following the rescue of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State as a reckless distortion of facts that collapses under the weight of documentary evidence.
In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said there are only two possible explanations for the Presidency’s latest outburst: either its media handlers were too lazy to acquaint themselves with publicly available facts before rushing to attack the opposition, or they were too embarrassed by the substance of his statement to acknowledge its existence.
“It is astonishing that a Presidency with limitless public resources could accuse someone of silence without carrying out the most basic verification. Either they failed to read our statement because they were too lazy to do so, or they deliberately ignored it because it exposed uncomfortable truths about their misplaced priorities.”
Atiku said that, contrary to the false narrative being peddled, he issued a comprehensive press statement earlier today titled ‘A Nation at War Needs a Commander-in-Chief, Not a Campaigner-in-Chief’, in which he welcomed the rescue of the children, commended the gallantry of the Armed Forces and other security agencies, and called for sustained efforts to rescue every Nigerian still in captivity.
“For the benefit of Nigerians and to expose the falsehood being circulated by the Presidency, we reproduce below the relevant portions of that statement.”
> “The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed the rescue of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo State, describing it as a moment of profound relief for their families and millions of Nigerians who never stopped praying for their safe return.”
> “In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku commended the courage, professionalism and sacrifice of the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies whose gallantry made the operation possible.”
> “‘The rescue of innocent schoolchildren from the hands of terrorists is a victory for our gallant troops and a source of hope for every Nigerian family. They deserve the gratitude of the nation,’ Atiku stated.”
> “Atiku stressed that the successful rescue of the Oyo schoolchildren should not distract the nation from the painful reality that many other Nigerians—including abducted schoolchildren and innocent citizens in Borno and several other parts of the country—remain in captivity.”
> “‘One successful rescue must not become an excuse for self-congratulation. A nation cannot celebrate while other parents still go to bed not knowing whether their children are alive or dead. Our work is not done until every abducted Nigerian is safely reunited with his or her family.'”
> “Atiku urged the Federal Government to sustain relentless pressure on terrorists, bandits and kidnappers until every abducted Nigerian is rescued and every community under siege regains peace and security.”
Atiku said the reproduced excerpts expose the Presidency’s allegation as entirely false.
“The facts are now before Nigerians. We did not only congratulate the security agencies, we praised their courage, professionalism and sacrifice in unmistakable terms. What we declined to do was to applaud a Commander-in-Chief who, at a defining moment of national importance, remained publicly preoccupied with partisan political activities instead of personally leading the nation in celebrating the success of our troops and reassuring families whose loved ones remain in captivity.”
He added that no amount of propaganda can erase the fundamental questions raised in the earlier statement.
“The rescue of the Oyo schoolchildren brought joy to the nation, but Nigerians are still asking: when will the children abducted in Borno and other innocent citizens across the country also regain their freedom? Those questions remain unanswered.”
Atiku urged the Presidency to devote less energy to manufacturing controversies around opposition statements and more energy to confronting the grave security challenges facing the country.
“A government secure in its performance does not invent silence where there was a documented public statement. It responds to legitimate concerns with facts and results, not propaganda. Nigerians deserve a Presidency focused on rescuing every citizen still in captivity rather than one preoccupied with monitoring and misrepresenting the opposition.”
Headline
Tinubu Meets Service Chiefs over Worsening Insecurity
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, held a closed-door meeting with Nigeria’s Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as the Federal government reviewed the worsening security situation across the country.
The meeting focused on a comprehensive assessment of security challenges and developments across various theatres of operation.
Among those in attendance were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu; and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Emmanuel Undiandeye.
Also present were the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Adeola Ajayi; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed; the President’s Special Adviser on Homeland Security, Major General Adeyinka Famadewa (retd.) alongside other security officials.
The meeting came 48 hours after troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, supported by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force (North West), foiled what the military described as a major planned terrorist offensive in Zamfara State and Katsina.
According to the military, the operation, carried out on July 7, involved three Nigerian Air Force aircraft that tracked a convoy of about 300 heavily armed terrorists travelling on motorcycles from the Sunke-Kumbo axis towards Gummi before launching precision airstrikes on the convoy.
The outcome of Thursday’s security meeting was not immediately disclosed, but it comes amid growing concerns over persistent attacks by terrorists, bandits, and other armed groups in several parts of the country.
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