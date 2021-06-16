Headline

2023: INEC Creates Additional 56,872 Polling Units

Eric 1 day ago
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday announced the creation of additional 56, 872 polling units across the country.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners.

According to him, Nigeria now has a total of 176, 846 Polling Units from the initial 119, 973 following the conversion of voting points and voting points settlement to full-fledged Polling Units.

Yakubu said the commission had also removed 749 Polling Units from inappropriate facilities, with nine of them from shrines and several others from religious houses, royal palaces and private property.

