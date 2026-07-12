News
FG Hikes SSCE, NECO Fees to N50,000 Effective 2027
The Federal government has approved a new registration fee of N50,000 for candidates sitting the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO), with the new rate taking effect from the 2027 examination cycle.
The approval, granted through the Federal Ministry of Education, represents a significant increase in the cost of the two examinations. Under the new arrangement, the registration fee for the NECO SSCE for school candidates will rise from N30,000 to N50,000, while WAEC’s fee will increase from N27,000 to the same amount.
The decision was contained in a memo dated June 18, 2026, signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Adeniji Ibrahim, on behalf of the Minister of Education.
According to the memo, the increase followed a request by the West African Examinations Council for an upward review of examination fees and the Federal Government’s decision to harmonise the charges for both examination bodies.
The ministry recalled that during a meeting between the Minister of Education and heads of examination bodies on March 31, 2026, stakeholders discussed the need to review existing fees in view of prevailing economic realities.
It stated that the Minister subsequently directed WAEC and NECO to adopt a uniform registration fee for the Senior School Certificate Examination beginning from 2027.
The memo, addressed to the Registrar of NECO, read in part: “The West African Examinations Council has requested an upward review of the examination fees for the Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates, with effect from 2027.
“You may recall that at a meeting of examination bodies held with the Honourable Minister of Education on 31st March, 2026, where the need for upward review of examination fee was discussed, the Honourable Minister of Education directed that the West African Examinations Council and the National Examinations Council should adopt a uniform fee for the conduct of WAEC and NECO SSCE.
“Consequently, I am directed to convey the Honourable Minister of Education’s approval of the sum of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000) only, as the new examination fee for candidates with effect from NECO SSCE Internal 2027. You are to bring the content of this letter to all stakeholders.”
The development comes shortly after WAEC concluded the 2026 SSCE for school candidates, while NECO’s 2026 examination is currently ongoing across the country.
The approval is, however, expected to have significant financial implications for both state governments and parents.
Several state governments currently shoulder the cost of registering candidates for WAEC and, in some cases, NECO examinations. Education stakeholders fear that the new fee may worsen the outstanding debts owed to the examination bodies by states that subsidise or fully fund candidates’ registration but struggle to remit payments promptly.
Parents have also expressed concern that the increase could make it difficult for many students, particularly those from low-income households, to register for the examinations in states where governments do not provide financial support.
In Lagos State, for instance, the state government pays the registration fees for candidates sitting the WAEC SSCE, while parents who can afford it are responsible for registering their children for the NECO examination.
Education experts have warned that unless governments at both the federal and state levels introduce additional support measures before the policy takes effect, the higher examination fee could increase the number of out-of-school candidates unable to obtain the certificates required for admission into tertiary institutions.
While the Federal Ministry of Education has not provided a detailed justification for the increase, examination bodies have consistently cited rising costs of logistics, security, technology, printing of examination materials and overall administration as major factors driving the need for a review of examination charges.
The new fee will take effect from the 2027 Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates conducted by both WAEC and NECO.
News
Kidnapped Oyo Pupils, Teachers Rescued
The schoolchildren and teachers kidnapped by suspected bandits in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been rescued after about 56 days in captivity.
According to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the victims were freed through the efforts of security agencies.
“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, have been rescued by our security agencies,” Onanuga said.
He disclosed that eight members of the kidnapping gang were arrested during the rescue operation and are now in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Onanuga said the rescue operation did not involve any exchange or concession to the kidnappers, noting that a notorious gang leader whose release had been demanded by the abductors remains in custody and is being prosecuted for his alleged crimes.
He added that security agencies would provide a full account of the operation soon.
“In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised. There was no quid pro quo in the rescue, as one of the terrorists, a kingpin whose release was demanded by the kidnappers, is being prosecuted for his atrocities. The security agencies will give full account soon,” he added.
In a video shared alongside the statement, a woman believed to be one of the rescued teachers was seen thanking President Bola Tinubu for securing their release. The schoolchildren were also seen eating biscuits and joining the teacher in chanting, “Thank you, sir,” at the end of her remarks.
“Hello sir, our father, we are grateful. Mr President, sir, we are grateful. We understand your commitment to our safety and we appreciate all you did for us. We could see your hand in this. Thank you very much. Every security operative tried so much, and that is why we are still alive today. We are very grateful to you. Thank you very much,” the teacher said.
News
Wanted Notorious Bandit Abubakar Usman Captured in Delta Forest
The Delta State security outfit – SafeCity Security Service – in collaboration with operatives of the State police command, have arrested a wanted notorious bandit, Abubakar Usman.
His arrest followed the kidnapping of one Mrs. Blessing Chiedu, a native of Umunede Kingdom, who was abducted on July 2, 2026, along the Ani-Ifekide Farm Road, Ubulu-Uku. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N100 million from her family.
Spokesperson for the SafeCity Security Service, Harrison Gwamnishu, disclosed this in a post on X on Wednesday
According to Gwamnishu, upon receiving the information, he escalated the matter, and the Delta State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Asaba, led by CSP Osakpolor, swung into action.
He said using their Hydra Tech Surveillance System, a coordinated rescue operation was launched, Mrs. Blessing Chiedu, a native of Umunede, was successfully rescued alive and unharmed along the Ubulu-Unor/Ashama Road.
After her rescue, he said the team immediately launched a manhunt for the fleeing kidnappers until the early hours of Wednesday when their surveillance system located the gang to their hideout in the Ogwashi-Uku/Adonta Forest of the state.
“A gun battle ensued, during which our combined team overpowered the criminals. One of the most wanted suspects, Abubakar Usman, was successfully captured, while other members of the gang escaped into the forest with their firearms.
“Investigations reveal that Abubakar Usman and his gang have been responsible for several kidnapping operations across Igbodo, Umunede, and surrounding communities, where they have extorted millions of naira in ransom from innocent families,” he said.
News
Police Arrest Father of ‘Fake’ PFIPC DG, Falana Kicks
The police have arrested the father of Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-acclaimed Director-General of the disowned Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).
Reports said that police officers, on Monday morning, stormed the family residence in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, and picked up Adeyemi’s father alongside a family friend who was visiting at the time. The arrest reportedly left Adeyemi’s elderly mother in distress.
The development is connected to the ongoing PFIPC controversy. The Presidency has disowned the council, saying no such body exists under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Adeniyi Adeyemi is currently facing charges bordering on alleged forgery, impersonation and related offences.
Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), confirmed the arrest and faulted the police action, describing it as a “substituted arrest” with no legal basis.
“The father has been arrested. There is no legal basis for substituted arrests. The young man has promised to show up in court, so why arrest his father?” Falana said.
Further reports quoting legal experts noted that under the 1999 Constitution, arrest and detention must be personal.
Section 35 guarantees the right to personal liberty and allows arrest only where a person is reasonably suspected of committing an offence. Section 42 further prohibits punishment by association.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled against “guilt by association,” holding that criminal liability in Nigeria is personal and cannot be transferred to relatives. Arresting a parent, spouse or sibling to compel a suspect to surrender is regarded as unconstitutional unless there is evidence that the relative aided or abetted the crime.
By that standard, detaining Adeyemi’s father solely because his son is facing trial would amount to substituted arrest, which courts have previously declared illegal and awarded damages against.
Adeyemi came under public scrutiny after the PFIPC was listed in the 2026 Appropriation Act with a budgetary allocation of about N1.3 billion, despite the Presidency’s insistence that the council was never legally created. The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has also stated that the council never completed requirements to operate a CBN account and has not received any government funds.
The matter was first flagged in October 2025 after the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) raised concerns that the purported council was performing functions similar to those of the NIPC. The Office of the Chief of Staff subsequently petitioned security agencies over alleged forged presidential documents.
Police authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the grounds for the arrest of Adeyemi’s father and the family friend. Legal observers say they will be monitoring developments closely, with the possibility of a fundamental rights enforcement suit if the detention continues without charge.
Oyo 44: ‘RESCUED’ OR ‘RELEASED’ – How Intelligence Network Weakened Terrorism Cells
Atiku Condemns FG’s Hike in WAEC, NECO Fees As Cruel, Warns of Swell in Number of Out-of-school Children
FG Hikes SSCE, NECO Fees to N50,000 Effective 2027
A Week of Inspiration at the Dele Momodu Leadership Centre: A Scholar’s Reflection
Voice of Emancipation: Ogbomoso Kidnap Victims Return Home at Last
Meet Gen Chinedu Nnebeife, the Brain Behind OyoRescue
England End Norway’s World Cup Dream, Berth in Semi-finals
2026 World Cup: Egypt’s Coach Hassan Alleges Rigging to Favour Argentina
Okonjo-Iweala Rocks with Igbo Cultural Dances at WTO Open Day in Switzerland
CR7: Beyond the Final World Cup Whistle – Tribute to Extraordinary Legacy
Nigerian Wives Association – By Bashorun J.K. Randle
Probe Alleged Fake Presidential Agency, Tinubu Orders ICPC
BBNaija S11: Organisers Signal Return of New Season
Again, France Eliminate Morocco from World Cup
Trending
-
Sports5 days ago
2026 World Cup: Egypt’s Coach Hassan Alleges Rigging to Favour Argentina
-
World5 days ago
Okonjo-Iweala Rocks with Igbo Cultural Dances at WTO Open Day in Switzerland
-
Opinion6 days ago
CR7: Beyond the Final World Cup Whistle – Tribute to Extraordinary Legacy
-
Opinion6 days ago
Nigerian Wives Association – By Bashorun J.K. Randle
-
National5 days ago
Probe Alleged Fake Presidential Agency, Tinubu Orders ICPC
-
Entertainment5 days ago
BBNaija S11: Organisers Signal Return of New Season
-
Sports3 days ago
Again, France Eliminate Morocco from World Cup
-
Tech and Humanity2 days ago
Tech and Humanity: The World Just Sat Down to Decide the Future of AI. Was Africa in the Room?