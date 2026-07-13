The 1999 Constitution: The Blueprint for Chaos

To the best of my knowledge “Nigerian Wives” (foreigners married to Nigerians) have deliberately chosen to remain in the background rather than insist on recognition which may trigger competition with their husbands in the searing limelight and unpredictable gyrations in Nigeria’s political and economic evolution which have been mostly volatile. They appear to have collectively adopted a low profile.

The first one that comes to mind is Lady Eillen Floreen Ibiam (née Gittens) MBE (Member of the British Empire). Her husband Sir Francis Akanu Ibiam (1906-1995) was the first indigenous Governor of Eastern Nigeria. He was a respected statesman. She was British. They married in 1938 while Sir Francis was studying medicine in the UK.

She moved with him to Nigeria and was very active in social work, healthcare, and women’s organisations in Eastern Nigeria during his time as Governor (1961-1966). They had several children including Chief Akanu Ibiam Jnr. Lady Eillen died in 1988 at the age of 73. While Sir Francis passed away in 1995 at the age of 88. Both Lady Eillen and Sir Francis Ibiam are buried in the family compound, Unwana, Afikpo.

What was remarkable about her was that she was nick-named “Nne Oma” (Good Mother) she learned basic Igbo greetings and used them at clinics. This made her very popular with rural women.

At the Government House, she insisted on eating local food with the staff (not separate European meals). That was unusual for wives of colonial/post-colonial officials in the 1960s. She avoided press/photos unlike later political wives. She helped to set up welfare clinics in Enugu, Aba and Afikpo. The MBE which was conferred on her by Queen Elizabeth Ⅱ in 1956 was specifically “for services to maternal and child welfare”. During the civil war (1967-1970) she stayed with her husband in Afikpo doing relief work instead of leaving Nigeria.

Inter-racial marriages in Nigeria have a long and complex history. British colonial law allowed it but social pressure was intense. There were “colour bar” rules in clubs, jobs and housing. Most involved British men marrying Nigerian women. British women marrying Nigerian men was very rare.

Elite families often opposed it out of fear of stigma, children’s identity and inheritance issues. The 1958 Marriage Act and Customary Law both recognised these unions. Hence, the children had full citizenship rights.

As for Mrs Nora Majekodunmi, she married Dr. Moses Majekodunmi in the 1930’s. He was from Abeokuta but trained as a doctor (specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology) at Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland.

In 1962-1963, when Dr. Majekodunmi was the sole Administrator of the Western Region of Nigeria, after the Action Group crisis, Mrs Nora Majekodunmi’s role was ceremonial. She hosted receptions at Government House, Ibadan and supported women’s groups. The tenure was only fourteen months.

NIGER WIVES

Justice Atanda Fatai-Williams was Chief Justice of Nigeria 1979-1983. He decided the winner of the 1979 elections (and the “twelve-two thirds of votes cast in the states of the federation” controversy) — in favour of Alhaji Shehu Shagari of the NPN (National Party of Nigeria). His wife was Irene Violet Lofts (later Irene Fatai-Williams); she was English/British. Justice Fatai-Williams married her while studying law at Cambridge University. In the UK in the 1940-50’s.

Chief Bankole Oki, S.A.N former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Lagos State (1979 to 1983) had an English wife. They married in England after he had served in the RAF (Royal Air Force) and was studying law at the Middle Temple. They had two daughters Yetunde (Mrs Abraham); and Shade who rose to become a judge in Lagos State.

Chief Abraham Ordia, the late supremo of sports in Africa had a Swiss wife and they had two daughters – Marlies (Mrs Allan) and Helen. They lived at Adeyemi Lawson Street, Ikoyi.

Sir Adeyemo Alakija KBE had an English wife – the mother of Ogie. Ogie Alakija won “Blues” in cricket at University of Cambridge.

Dr. John K. Otun, had two English wives and they lived under the same roof at Onikan. One of the wives lived upstairs with him while the other one lived on the ground floor. There is no record of the two wives attending meetings of Niger wives together!

Dr. Oni Akerele had an English wife named Dolly (full name Doris/Dorothy/Doloris ). They had three children Babatunde, Rufina, and Richard.

Chief Fatai Kensinghton had an English wife. They had a daughter called Linda and they lived at Ilabere Avenue, Ikoyi. Their house was sold to their next door neighbour – Jim Ovia, Chairman Zenith Bank. The family moved back to London.

Dr. Oladele Ajose’s wife was English/Scottish. They were the founders of Ikoyi Park which is now known as Park View Estate. They had two daughters – Muriel (Professor Oyediran) and Ambassador Audrey Ajose.

I am not quite sure what arrangements “Nigerian Wives” had for foreigners who married Nigerian women. A case in point is Ambassador Funmilayo Kiencke Adebo. She married her Swedish husband, Chief Tilo Kiencke long before she became Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sweden (under the Obasanjo regime).

Dr. Judith Burdin Asuni is a Nigerian-American scholar/activist. Her husband is Dr. Bayo Asuni her activism is focused on displaced women and children displayed by Boko Haram/terrorism in Northern Nigeria. She runs research/NGOs on conflict, trauma, deradicalization, gender and violent extremism.

Prof. Mrs. Gladys Eni Njoku, née Gladys Davies, was a Welsh/English-born botanist and academic. Her husband was Prof. Eni Njoku (1917–1974), the first Nigerian Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (from 1960), and later the first indigenous Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (from 1962). The two met in the 1940s as fellow botany students at the University of London, marrying around 1947 in the UK. Dr. Gladys Njoku built her own academic career rather than being defined solely as a Vice-Chancellor’s wife, teaching botany at both UNN Nsukka and UNILAG alongside her husband. The couple had four children, the most publicly known being Prof. Chukwuemeka P. Njoku, who followed his parents into botany.

Chief Mrs. Opral Mason Benson, née Opral Mason, is of Americo-Liberian descent, hailing from the prominent Mason family of Arthington, Liberia. She married Chief T.O.S. Benson, a prominent lawyer, federal minister, and leading chieftain of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) in Lagos—the source of her “Chief Mrs.” title. In the 1970s, she transitioned from a decade-long career as a Registrar at the University of Lagos to establish Chic Afrique Enterprises and the Opral Benson Beauty Training Institute, becoming a pioneering force in the formalization of Nigeria’s vocational fashion and beauty industries. She broke into the male-dominated sphere of high-level vocational education and cosmetics manufacturing, establishing her reputation as a major pillar of Lagos commerce and entrepreneurship. She holds the iconic chieftaincy title of Iya Oge of Lagos (the Matron of Fashion), bestowed upon her by the Oba of Lagos in 1973, and later served as the Honorary Consul of Liberia in Nigeria. Politically and socially, she moved closely within diplomatic, academic, and corporate circles, and remains a deeply respected figure across West African women’s business and trade leadership. Born on February 7, 1935, she continues her legacy today as an active and revered centripetal force in Lagos society.

Katia Ekesi, née Katia M., is German/Swiss by nationality — European rather than Nigerian. She is married to Prof. Dr. Sunday Ekesi, a world-renowned entomologist from Delta State, Nigeria, known for his work on fruit fly control and biopesticides, and currently a Director at icipe (International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology) in Nairobi, Kenya. Katia herself works as a researcher/administrator in international development and health — the same broad science/NGO space as her husband. The couple lives and works in Nairobi due to Sunday’s role at icipe. They have children together, though the family has kept them out of public media.

Perhaps we should pause long enough to remind ourselves that in many cases, foreign wives (and husbands) took the precaution of visiting Nigeria first to meet the parents and relatives of their prospective spouse in cities such as Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Port Harcourt etc (or village) before deciding to return or stay abroad. In a few cases, that visit would midwife the termination of the relationship.

In the Nigerian Civil Service, it appeared that those in Administration were discouraged from marrying foreigners while those in the professions (medical; engineering; law; architecture, accountancy etc) were free to choose their partners.

In the foreign service, it was widely believed that those with foreign wives would not be promoted beyond the rank of first secretary. However, this did not seem to apply to the older Ambassadors Edward Omokwale Enahoro (Canada); Simeon Udo williams (Ireland) and…

Besides, when Professor Bolaji Akinyemi served as our Foreign Minister (1985 to 1987) under General Ibrahim Babangida his wife was English. The wife of his Special Adviser, Dr Femi Aribisala was also a foreigner. The Military, the Police, and the Security Agencies appeared to be flexible. Air Vice-Marshall Tunde Lawal who served under General Ibrahim Babangida had a foreign wife. Also, Brigadier Godwin Ally who served under general Yakubu Gowon had a Danish wife. He was briefly the acting Governor of Lagos State.

Sadly, amongst those executed for being involved in the coup d’etat which resulted in the assasination of General Muritala Muhammed on Friday 13th February 1976, was Colonel Ayuba Tense. His widow was Irish. She stoutly insisted that her husband was innocent. He was an engineer and did not command any troops. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time – having a drink with his pals after a game of golf in Kaduna. She was so traumatised that she allegedly committed suicide by deliberately jumping in front of a speeding truck.

Over time, somehow the Nigerwives and their husbands acquired privileges in government, business and the Professions. They lived in exclusive neighborhoods – “GRA” (Government Reservation Areas); high-class estates; and pristine university campuses. Also , their children were enrolled in the best schools – creche, preparatory; primary, and secondary. As for universities, their first choice was Oxford, Cambridge, London in the UK and IVY League Colleges in the United States of America. However we must be wary of false generalizations.

In the case of my first cousin, Mr John Oluwole Lardner who was an Engineer at NEPA (Nigerian Electric Power Authority) he and his English wife Patricia, and their children ….. lived on the top floor of my grandfather’s (Dr J. K Randle) house at 287 Herbert Macaulay Avenue, Yaba. On the floor below were Mr Harry Afolabi Lardner S.A.N and his wife Margaret Abiodun (née Caulcrick) and their two daughters Rosa and Bola. Most (if not all) of the children completed their education in Nigeria before going abroad for further studies.

As for Bobby Benson, (the legendary musician), he and his English wife Cassandra lived at the back of his hotel – Caban Bamboo off Ikorodu Road. His son, Tony attended CMS Grammar School, Bariga.

In the case of chief (Dr) Koleade Abayomi S.A.N, he attended King’s College, Lagos; Durham University and Cambridge University, on his return from the U.K he lived for several years with his wife Elfrida, who was West Indian; and their children, in Surulere. He was a lecturer for several decades at the Law School, Victoria Island. He served as the Director-General of the Nigeria Law School.

Before he became the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Highness Adeyinka Oyekan lived with his English wife at Thomas Street, Lagos. In those days, he was a prince and he practised as a pharmacist. Two of his children attended St. Gregory’s College, Obalende.

Regarding very sensitive matters pertaining to childless couples (who settled for adoption) and separations/ divorces, it would appear that inter-racial marriages did not generate data that was much different from the rest of the population.

Mr Femi Johnson, the insurance magnate had a German wife Barbara. They lived in grand style in Ibadan. Their children attended local schools and long after their parents departed, they still maintain strong ties with Ibadan. Late Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson who was the military Governor of Lagos State (1967 to 1975) was the older brother of Mr. Femi Johnson.

Mr Akin Sikuade was a distinguished lawyer. His English wife Marion was very much involved with the charitable organisation S.O.S children village. Their daughter Sally is the wife of Senator Udoma Udo Udoma.

In Kano, Alhaji Baba Dan Bappa a devout moslem was married to an English lady, Betty. They were my very good friends. They met when Betty was a Secretary in the Cabinet Office in Lagos and Alhaji Baba was a politician representing Kano in the First Republic Parliament. Betty was perfectly at ease with her husband’s very large family including children from his previous marriage; she devoted much of her time to the Red Cross and numerous other charities.

Professor Horatio Oritsejolomi Thomas was a titan in the medical profession. His wife was English. From being the pioneer Dean of the Lagos Medical School/College of Medicine, he rose to become the vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan. The abruptness of his forced retirement by the military government (Murtala/Obasanjo regime) was a huge and cruel blow to him and his wife and children….. He died shortly afterwards in 1979. I delivered the Horatio Oritsejolomi memorial lecture at the college of medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital on 28th September 2007.

The business tycoon, Chief T. A. Oni ran a very successful construction company – T. A. Oni & Sons. He was based in Ibadan. His wife Ruth was also his secretary and they lived in a huge sprawling estate in Ibadan. She did not appear to have encountered any major problems dealing with her husband who was larger than life and his many children by several wives. One of the children is Toyin who is married to Prince Samuel Adedoyin. Another daughter is Tokunbo who is married to Prince Olu Awogboro.

Some years ago, I was invited by a BBC producer to anchor a documentary on inter-racial marriages in the U.K and in Nigeria. I was amazed by the candour of those who had been Interviewed – over matters such as stress linked to dealing with extended families (rather than the nuclear family); culture shock; clashes of tradition; the demands of non-conventional religion (e.g. pentecostal); discipline of children; infidelities; financial distress and titillating scandals of most embarrassing varieties which had been suppressed for decades only to emerge as fait accompli with the aggrieved party being the last to know. Also, learning the language of their spouses could be a real challenge. They also had to deal with alcoholism, gambling, smoking, abusive behaviour, violent relationships and aggressive conduct. From their pains they were called ”Oyinbo”

An English lady was particularly flustered by her first encounter with the stark reality of grown men urinating in public (or even worse defecating) during her first visit to Nigeria.

Way back in 1958, an American lady who was part of the Peace Corps had written on a postcard that she was dismayed by the sight of females wandering all over Lagos without their bra. All hell broke out and the American Embassy had to smuggle her out of Nigeria. There were protests in Lagos and Ibadan

Marjorie Michelmore — also spelled Marjorie Mitchelmore in some accounts was a 23-year-old magna cum laude graduate of Smith College and one of the very first Peace Corps Volunteers in 1961. She was posted to Nigeria, training at University College Ibadan, 50 miles north of Lagos. On Oct 13, 1961 she wrote a postcard to her boyfriend “Bobbo” in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It never got mailed — a Nigerian student found it near her dorm, Queen Elizabeth Hall, copied it, and it sparked protests,

About the “women without bra” line: The famous text that survived talks about “squalor and absolutely primitive living conditions… horrified shock”. The full original postcard had more description of Lagos/Ibadan life. In later retellings of the “infamous postcard incident”, she’s quoted as being shocked by seeing women without bras in Lagos — that was one of the cultural details that offended Nigerians when the card was circulated.

The Peace Corps archives call it “The Infamous Peace Corps Postcard” and “The Legendary PCV Post Card”. It became so notorious it even inspired the 1963 Broadway flop Hot Spot starring Judy Holliday.

Hakeem Bello-Osagie, Nigerian billionaire and former chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Etisalat Nigeria, and a director at Goldman Sachs, hails from the Bello-Osagie family of Lagos/Benin. He is married to Aisha Bello-Osagie, née Dankwa, of Ghana’s prominent Dankwa family — one of the country’s elite political and academic lineages. The couple married in 1990, in what was regarded as one of the major Nigeria-Ghana society weddings of that era.

Aisha’s family connects to Ghana’s political aristocracy: her great-uncle was Joseph Boakye Danquah (J.B. Danquah), a founding father of Ghana and originator of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, with further ties by marriage to Adu Boahen and the old Gold Coast elite Dankwa lineage centered around Akosombo. Through this marriage, Hakeem Bello-Osagie effectively married into Ghanaian political royalty. The couple have four children, all carrying the Bello-Osagie name, including Yasmin and Yasir. Yasmin Bello-Osagie married Ahmad Indimi, son of billionaire Mohammed Indimi, forming another elite Nigeria-Nigeria marital link alongside the Nigeria-Ghana tie from her parents’ union.

Amina Jane Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, was born in Liverpool, England, on 27 June 1961 to a Hausa-Fulani Nigerian father and a British nurse. Her father was a Fulani Nigerian veterinarian-officer from Gombe State, Northern Nigeria. He was a vet and government officer. Amina said he was “the only man, the only boy” in a house of 5 daughters. Her Mother was a British nurse. She met Amina’s father while he was studying in Britain. Amina described her as “very versatile” who “did everything”. Amina was the eldest of 5 daughters. No brothers.

Patti Boulaye, born Patricia Ngozi Ebigwei, married Stephen Komlosy, Hungarian/British – her husband and manager, at Richmond Register Office in 1976. They’re still married — 45+ years as of 2021. Boulaye has two children and two grandchildren with Komlosy: daughter Emma Aret Komlosy and son Sebastian Anton Komlosy. Her full married name after marriage is Patricia Ngozi Komlosy OBE.

It is one thing to aggregate a random sample of mixed-marriages (or inter-racial partnerships/spouses) but the subject has attracted academic interest and clinical research.

Kathryn Paigne Harden, author of: “Original Sin the Genetics of Wrongdoing, The Problem of Blame And The Future of Forgiveness” is a professor of clinical psychology at the University of Texas, United States of America is more concerned about how genes influence children’s behaviour. She analysed multiple gene sequences in the DNA of 1.5 million people and identified patterns that were associated with risky, addictive or anti-socialial behaviour.

She then took new DNA samples from a fresh group of people and gave them a risk “score” before comparing it with actual behaviour. Hence, if we are to borrow a leaf from her, we would have to sample an equal number of non-mixed (or non-interracial partnerships) before drawing any conclusions.

Under General Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America was retired Justice Sylvanus Nsofor he had an American wife Jane Nsofor. During their time in Washington, D.C. from 2017 to 2020, she was recognized alongside her husband at official embassy events and state functions representing Nigeria. He was appointed on November 13, 2017 at the age of 82. He died on December 10 2020 in Maryland USA at the age of 85.

Late Mr Fred Egbe had an English wife who seemed to have strong connections with the British High Commission and possibly the Royal Family in Britain. He was a very successful lawyer and property developer/owner with several properties in London and Capetown, South Africa. He lived in great style in Ikoyi. The wife’s name is Caroline Egbe (née Watson) and their children were Emma Roli Egbe and Rachel Egbe.

His Royal Highness Ebitimi Banigo – the former banker and traditional ruler had an American wife….

Valerie Joan Emily Edmunds, wife of Professor Billy Joseph Stanley Oritsesaninomi Dudley of University of Ibandan. Professor Dudley was the product of mixed-race marriage. His parents were Stanley John Dudley and Diana Alice Oritseweyinmi Chute.Valerie met her husband while studying at the University College of Leicester, and they married on August 29, 1959. She moved with him to Nigeria, becoming a beloved, steady fixture of the vibrant University of Ibadan campus community as her husband rose to become a world-renowned professor of political science.

Together, they raised four children—Elizabeth, Jeremy, Graham, and Lisa—who shared their rich British and Itsekiri heritage. Valerie was a deeply devoted partner, supporting Professor Dudley through his towering academic career and his work on Nigeria’s 1979 Constitution. Following his tragic and untimely passing in December 1980, she remained dedicated to raising their school-age children and preserving his intellectual legacy.

Late Judy was the American wife of Mr. Akin Coker former civil servant and businessman. She was a vibrant American woman who crossed oceans for love during a glamorous era in Nigeria’s history. She met her husband, Mr. Akin Coker—a prominent civil servant who later became a highly successful businessman—and made the bold decision to leave the United States to build a life with him in Lagos.

Late…… polish/ American wife of Seni Willaims, son of Akintola Willaims

The Norwegian/American wife of Mr. Ayo Olagundoye, former banker and businessman, was a dynamic, independent powerhouse who carved out her own vibrant identity within the elite social and corporate circles of Lagos. Rather than standing in the shadow of her husband’s high-profile banking career, she leveraged her immense confidence and sharp eye for aesthetics to build a successful enterprise as a fashion designer.

Described by her family as strong-willed and deeply disciplined, she effortlessly bridged two vastly different cultures. She fully embraced Nigerian life while remaining fiercely proud of her roots, ensuring her children split their time between Lagos and Norway so they would inherit a truly global perspective. Creative, cosmopolitan, and elegant, she is remembered as a stylish matriarch who mastered her adopted home with absolute grace while maintaining a fiercely guarded sense of personal privacy.

American wife of mr Ade Coker- former banker and businessman