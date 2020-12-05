Breaking: Management Announces Cancellation of Ovation Carol 2020

By Eric Elezuo

The management of Ovation Media Group, organisers of the yearly Christmas fun/musical fiesta, The Ovation Carol, has cancelled the 2020 edition of the event.

According to a press statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the group, Chief Dele Momodu, the event, which was scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 13, 2020, was cancelled as a result of the growing concerns raised about the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after due consultation with the lead sponsor, The Esther Ajayi Foundation.

Momodu noted that as a responsible organisation, the safety of the guests is seen as of paramount importance and must receive top priority.

He said that though preparations were in top gear, the event has to be called off, however, efforts will still be made to go ahead in supporting worthy causes and projects.

The company regrets every inconvenience it must have caused stakeholders, well wishers and friends as well as suppliers.

Read Momodu’s statement in details:

After due consultation with our lead sponsor, THE ESTHER AJAYI FOUNDATION the Board of the Ovation Media Group has decided to cancel the Ovation Carol 2020 which had been slated for Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Though preparations were in top gear, we bowed to the concerns raised about the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic globally. As a responsible organisation, the safety of our guests is of top priority and of greater consideration than a few hours of fun and charity. We shall go ahead to support to worthy causes and projects.

Our sincere apologies for whatever inconveniences this cancellation might have caused our guests, artists and suppliers. Merry Christmas and please, STAY SAFE…

