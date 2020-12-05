Headline

Billionaire Businessman, Harry Akande Dies at 77

Eric 3 mins ago
By Eric Elezuo

One of Nigeria’s most accomplished business man of his days, Chief Harry Ayoade Akande, has died.

Chief Akande, who, according to Chief Dele Momodu, during his days, held America spellbound with his Hollywood star-like lifestyle, died in the early hours of Saturday.

His death makes him the second Ibadan billionaire to die this year after the passing away of The Parakoyi, Chief Bode Akindele.

The one time president aspirant  was aged was born in 1943 in Ibadan. He was aged 77.

