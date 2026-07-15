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Islamic Teacher Faces Life Jail for Alleged Rape of 4 Siblings
A local Islamic teacher in Kano State, Kamal Abdulmumini, risks being sentenced to life imprisonment if found guilty of the alleged rape of four siblings.
Abdulmumini, a tutor at Alhadid Nursery and Primary School, Ungogo Local Government Area is accused of raping twin sisters and two other females, all siblings in the area.
When brought before Justice Suleiman Baba Na Mallam on Tuesday, the prosecutor Barrister Abdullahi Mohammad alleged that the defendant had sexual interactions with the four sisters on different occasions in his office.
The prosecution counsel, who doubles as Director Public Prosecution (DPP) in Kano State Ministry of Justice, told the court that he has five witnesses who are ready to testify on the alleged criminal act.
However, the arraignment eventually stalled when defense counsel, Barrister Nasir Abdurrahman, requested access to facilities and other relevant documents to enable him to prepare his defense.
The defense counsel insisted that until he was granted access to those vital records and evidence, it may be difficult for justice to be served, just as he sought the court to grant his request.
Although, the prosecution counsel did not object the request of the defense, Justice Na Mallam ordered the prosecution to provide the defendant with the necessary materials related to the case.
The court thereby adjourned the matter to October 13 and 14, 2026, for the arraignment and subsequent hearing of Kamal Abdulmumini.
Section 126 of Kano state Penal Code clearly spells out the conditions that can be considered for finding someone guilty of rape. Subsequently, section 127 of the same provisions clearly identified penalties for any one find guilt of rape to include minimum of 14 years imprisonment and maximum of my life in jail without fine. However, the same offense under the Shari’a Penal Code of Kano State, if found guilty attracted death penalty by stoning.
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Appeal Court Ruling Not Setback, ADC Assures Members, Supporters
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has assured its members and supporters nationwide that the recent Court of Appeal judgment on the party’s congresses will not affect its primary elections or the candidates who emerged from the processes.
In a statement issued on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the judgment only relates to the election of its ward, local government and state executive committees and has no impact on the direct primaries conducted by the party.
“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) notes the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday in a matter relating to party congresses for the election of ward, local government and state executive committees of the party,” the statement read.
The party stressed that the ruling does not invalidate the emergence of its candidates at any level.
“We wish to assure members of the party and the general public that this judgment has no effect whatsoever on the direct primaries through which the party’s candidates have emerged at all levels,” it said.
The ADC also disclosed that it had begun the process of challenging the judgment at a higher court, insisting that it disagrees with the decision.
“The party has already commenced the process of appealing the judgment, which we respectfully disagree with and consider to be legally unsustainable,” the statement added.
The party further said it took note of the dissenting judgment delivered by the presiding justice, describing it as more consistent with its position and the law.
“We also note the dissenting judgment of the presiding Justice, which, in our view, more accurately reflects the settled position of the law and the party’s position,” it stated.
The ADC appealed to its members and supporters across the country to remain calm and focused despite the court ruling.
“We urge all party members and the millions of our supporters to remain calm, confident and focused,” the statement said.
The party said it would continue to pursue its goal of offering Nigerians a credible alternative through constitutional and lawful means.
“The African Democratic Congress remains committed to the task of providing Nigerians with a credible alternative and will continue to pursue that mission in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law,” the statement added.
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FG Halts Planned Hike in WAEC, NECO Fees
The Federal Government has suspended its proposed increase in registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council Senior School Certificate Examination (NECO SSCE), following public concerns over the move.
In a statement issued on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Education, the government announced the withdrawal of a June 18, 2026 letter that had communicated the proposed adjustment in examination fees.
According to the statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, the decision was taken to allow for broader consultations and a fresh review of the proposal before any final determination is made.
“The Federal Ministry of Education announced that the letter conveying the proposed fee adjustment, dated 18 June 2026, has been withdrawn to allow for a comprehensive review and broader consultations with all relevant stakeholders before a final decision is taken,” the statement read.
The proposed increase would have raised the registration fee for both WAEC and NECO examinations from N27,500 to N50,000 beginning in 2027, representing an 82 per cent increase.
The ministry explained that the planned review was prompted by the rising cost of conducting public examinations across the country. It noted that examination fees have remained largely unchanged for years despite significant increases in operational expenses.
According to the ministry, growing costs in areas such as logistics, security, printing of examination materials, technology deployment, quality assurance and other critical services have continued to put pressure on examination bodies.
However, it said the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, had directed that implementation of the proposal be halted pending consultations.
“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, has directed that the proposal be placed on hold in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive, transparent and evidence-based policymaking,” the statement said.
The ministry stressed that no adjustment to examination fees would take effect until discussions with stakeholders are concluded.
It disclosed that consultations would involve examination bodies, state ministries of education, school proprietors and administrators, parents’ associations, organised labour, education stakeholders and other relevant partners.
The statement added that the government remains committed to ensuring that policies affecting students and their families are subjected to adequate scrutiny and reflect public interest.
Reaffirming its position, the ministry said students’ welfare, equitable access to quality education and responsible policymaking remain central to the Federal Government’s education agenda.
It also pledged to keep Nigerians informed throughout the consultation process before any decision is reached on the proposed fee review.
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FG Hikes SSCE, NECO Fees to N50,000 Effective 2027
The Federal government has approved a new registration fee of N50,000 for candidates sitting the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO), with the new rate taking effect from the 2027 examination cycle.
The approval, granted through the Federal Ministry of Education, represents a significant increase in the cost of the two examinations. Under the new arrangement, the registration fee for the NECO SSCE for school candidates will rise from N30,000 to N50,000, while WAEC’s fee will increase from N27,000 to the same amount.
The decision was contained in a memo dated June 18, 2026, signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Adeniji Ibrahim, on behalf of the Minister of Education.
According to the memo, the increase followed a request by the West African Examinations Council for an upward review of examination fees and the Federal Government’s decision to harmonise the charges for both examination bodies.
The ministry recalled that during a meeting between the Minister of Education and heads of examination bodies on March 31, 2026, stakeholders discussed the need to review existing fees in view of prevailing economic realities.
It stated that the Minister subsequently directed WAEC and NECO to adopt a uniform registration fee for the Senior School Certificate Examination beginning from 2027.
The memo, addressed to the Registrar of NECO, read in part: “The West African Examinations Council has requested an upward review of the examination fees for the Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates, with effect from 2027.
“You may recall that at a meeting of examination bodies held with the Honourable Minister of Education on 31st March, 2026, where the need for upward review of examination fee was discussed, the Honourable Minister of Education directed that the West African Examinations Council and the National Examinations Council should adopt a uniform fee for the conduct of WAEC and NECO SSCE.
“Consequently, I am directed to convey the Honourable Minister of Education’s approval of the sum of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000) only, as the new examination fee for candidates with effect from NECO SSCE Internal 2027. You are to bring the content of this letter to all stakeholders.”
The development comes shortly after WAEC concluded the 2026 SSCE for school candidates, while NECO’s 2026 examination is currently ongoing across the country.
The approval is, however, expected to have significant financial implications for both state governments and parents.
Several state governments currently shoulder the cost of registering candidates for WAEC and, in some cases, NECO examinations. Education stakeholders fear that the new fee may worsen the outstanding debts owed to the examination bodies by states that subsidise or fully fund candidates’ registration but struggle to remit payments promptly.
Parents have also expressed concern that the increase could make it difficult for many students, particularly those from low-income households, to register for the examinations in states where governments do not provide financial support.
In Lagos State, for instance, the state government pays the registration fees for candidates sitting the WAEC SSCE, while parents who can afford it are responsible for registering their children for the NECO examination.
Education experts have warned that unless governments at both the federal and state levels introduce additional support measures before the policy takes effect, the higher examination fee could increase the number of out-of-school candidates unable to obtain the certificates required for admission into tertiary institutions.
While the Federal Ministry of Education has not provided a detailed justification for the increase, examination bodies have consistently cited rising costs of logistics, security, technology, printing of examination materials and overall administration as major factors driving the need for a review of examination charges.
The new fee will take effect from the 2027 Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates conducted by both WAEC and NECO.
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