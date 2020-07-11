Construction Guru, Oyindamola Adeyemi at a Glance
Leader in Construction and Real Estate
Seasoned Group Managing Director
Strategic Business Management Expert
Harvard Business School OPM Graduate
Winner of the Africa Leader of Integrity Merit Award – Excellence in Corporate Governance and Service Delivery 2017 – Accra, Ghana
“Our success is hinged on the passion to achieve our company’s goals and objectives. It boils down to our team, corporate values, and the culture we uphold, and benefit our clients, partners, employees and society.”
HIGHLIGHTS OF PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
March 2015 – Present
The Green Renaissance – Leadership Advancement Initiatives (Ikoyi – Lagos, Nigeria): Creation of the green renaissance and initiative that champions institutional independence and competence in Nigeria
March 2011 – Present
Group Managing Director – Still Earth Limited (Ikoyi – Lagos, Nigeria): Driving direction and leadership in project and construction management and general contracting for the multi-billion naira corporation
October 2008 – December 2010
Head, Public Sector Group, (Ogun Region) – Equatorial Trust Bank Limited: Coordination and Management of all public sector group activities in the region
November 2006 – September 2008
Relationship Manager, Public sector Group – Equatorial Trust Bank Limited: Management of all public sector group account and relationships in the bank’s portfolio
EDUCATION AND AWARDS
- African Leader of Integrity Merit Award Excellence in corporate governance and service delivery towards the development of your country, African continent and the world – November 24, 2017, Accra, Ghana
- Owner/President Manager Course – Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 2017
- MSc. Political Economy and Governance – University of Abuja, Nigeria – 2011
- BSc. Political Science, University of Abuja, Nigeria – 2000 – 2004
- Senior Secondary School Certificate, Federal Government Girls College, Bauchi, Nigeria – 1996 – 1999
- Junior School Leaving Certificate, Federal Government Girls College, Akure, Nigeria – 1993 – 1995
INTERPERSONAL AND BUSINESS SKILLS AND SPOKEN LANGUAGES
- Presentation and Administrative – English
- Problem Solving and Decision Making – Yoruba
- Excellent Supervising – Hausa
- Organisational/Managerial
- Passion for Excellence
- Communication and Team Building
- Leadership
DETAILS OF PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
MARCH 2015 – PRESENT
The Green Renaissance – Leadership Advance Initiatives (Ikoyi – Lagos, Nigeria): Creation of the green renaissance, an initiative that champions institutional independence and competence in Nigeria. The objective is to build strong and civil society organisations and institutions which provide platforms to mobolise citizens and engage the state.
MARCH 3, 2011 – PRESENT
Group Managing Director, Still Earth Limited (Ikoy – Lagos, Nigeria): Still Earth Ltd is a construction, real estate and property development company. The GMD role drives direction and leadership in projects and construction management and general contracting for the multi-billion naira corporation.
OCTOBER 1, 2008 – DECEMBER 31, 2010
Head, Public Sector Group (Ogun Region) – Equatorial Trust Bank Limited (Ogun State, Nigeria)
- Coordination and Management of all Public Sector Group activities in the branch and region
- generation of Relevant Report for the activities and positions of the Public Sector Group
- Effective monitoring and management of Public Sector Group portfolio in the region
- Execution of assignment by Regional Director and Group Head of Public Sector Group
NOVEMBER 1, 2006 – SEPTEMBER 30, 2008
Relationship Manager, Public Sector Group, Equatorial Trust Bank Limited (Abeokuta, Nigeria):
- Management of all Public Sector Group accounts and relationships in the bank’s portfolio
- Establishing new relationships between the bank and all tiers of government in the state
- Relationship management of all state and Federal Government Agencies accounts
- Marketing of all the bank’s products and services
- Business development, sourcing for deposits and fund placement
- Execution of all responsibilities as assigned by the Branch Manager and Regional Manager
AUGUST 1, 2005 – SEPTEMBER 30, 2006
Banking Operations Officer – First City Monument Bank Plc (Abeokuta, Nigeria
- General banking operations activities as assigned by the Head of the Head of Operations
- Cash Management
- Clearing and settling activities
- Reconciliation and calling up vouchers
- Processing customer instructions for postings
- Posting of customer’s transactions
