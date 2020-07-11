Construction Guru, Oyindamola Adeyemi at a Glance

Leader in Construction and Real Estate

Seasoned Group Managing Director

Strategic Business Management Expert

Harvard Business School OPM Graduate

Winner of the Africa Leader of Integrity Merit Award – Excellence in Corporate Governance and Service Delivery 2017 – Accra, Ghana

“Our success is hinged on the passion to achieve our company’s goals and objectives. It boils down to our team, corporate values, and the culture we uphold, and benefit our clients, partners, employees and society.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

March 2015 – Present

The Green Renaissance – Leadership Advancement Initiatives (Ikoyi – Lagos, Nigeria): Creation of the green renaissance and initiative that champions institutional independence and competence in Nigeria

March 2011 – Present

Group Managing Director – Still Earth Limited (Ikoyi – Lagos, Nigeria): Driving direction and leadership in project and construction management and general contracting for the multi-billion naira corporation

October 2008 – December 2010

Head, Public Sector Group, (Ogun Region) – Equatorial Trust Bank Limited: Coordination and Management of all public sector group activities in the region

November 2006 – September 2008

Relationship Manager, Public sector Group – Equatorial Trust Bank Limited: Management of all public sector group account and relationships in the bank’s portfolio

EDUCATION AND AWARDS

African Leader of Integrity Merit Award Excellence in corporate governance and service delivery towards the development of your country, African continent and the world – November 24, 2017, Accra, Ghana

Owner/President Manager Course – Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 2017

MSc. Political Economy and Governance – University of Abuja, Nigeria – 2011

BSc. Political Science, University of Abuja, Nigeria – 2000 – 2004

Senior Secondary School Certificate, Federal Government Girls College, Bauchi, Nigeria – 1996 – 1999

Junior School Leaving Certificate, Federal Government Girls College, Akure, Nigeria – 1993 – 1995

INTERPERSONAL AND BUSINESS SKILLS AND SPOKEN LANGUAGES

Presentation and Administrative – English

Problem Solving and Decision Making – Yoruba

Excellent Supervising – Hausa

Organisational/Managerial

Passion for Excellence

Communication and Team Building

Leadership

DETAILS OF PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

MARCH 2015 – PRESENT

The Green Renaissance – Leadership Advance Initiatives (Ikoyi – Lagos, Nigeria): Creation of the green renaissance, an initiative that champions institutional independence and competence in Nigeria. The objective is to build strong and civil society organisations and institutions which provide platforms to mobolise citizens and engage the state.

MARCH 3, 2011 – PRESENT

Group Managing Director, Still Earth Limited (Ikoy – Lagos, Nigeria): Still Earth Ltd is a construction, real estate and property development company. The GMD role drives direction and leadership in projects and construction management and general contracting for the multi-billion naira corporation.

OCTOBER 1, 2008 – DECEMBER 31, 2010

Head, Public Sector Group (Ogun Region) – Equatorial Trust Bank Limited (Ogun State, Nigeria)

Coordination and Management of all Public Sector Group activities in the branch and region

generation of Relevant Report for the activities and positions of the Public Sector Group

Effective monitoring and management of Public Sector Group portfolio in the region

Execution of assignment by Regional Director and Group Head of Public Sector Group

NOVEMBER 1, 2006 – SEPTEMBER 30, 2008

Relationship Manager, Public Sector Group, Equatorial Trust Bank Limited (Abeokuta, Nigeria):

Management of all Public Sector Group accounts and relationships in the bank’s portfolio

Establishing new relationships between the bank and all tiers of government in the state

Relationship management of all state and Federal Government Agencies accounts

Marketing of all the bank’s products and services

Business development, sourcing for deposits and fund placement

Execution of all responsibilities as assigned by the Branch Manager and Regional Manager

AUGUST 1, 2005 – SEPTEMBER 30, 2006

Banking Operations Officer – First City Monument Bank Plc (Abeokuta, Nigeria

General banking operations activities as assigned by the Head of the Head of Operations

Cash Management

Clearing and settling activities

Reconciliation and calling up vouchers

Processing customer instructions for postings

Posting of customer’s transactions

View more details in PDF

