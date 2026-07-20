Sports
Spain Beat Argentina, Crowned 2026 FIFA World Cup Champions
Spain have been crowned 2026 FIFA World Cup champions, defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a tense and dramatic final at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, United States.
Ferran Torres emerged as Spain’s hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after connecting with a fine move involving Nico Williams to finally break Argentina’s stubborn resistance.
The goal proved enough to hand Spain their second FIFA World Cup title, 16 years after lifting their first trophy in South Africa in 2010.
The final lived up to its billing as a clash between two football giants, pitting Lionel Messi’s Argentina against a youthful Spanish side inspired by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal
Spain dominated possession and created the better chances throughout the contest but were repeatedly denied by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, whose outstanding saves kept the match level during regulation time.
Argentina’s hopes suffered a major setback in stoppage time of the second half when midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, forcing the South Americans to play extra time with 10 men.
Spain eventually made their numerical advantage count as Torres found the breakthrough that settled the contest.
The victory capped a remarkable tournament for Spain, who defeated Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France on their way to the final before overcoming Argentina to reclaim football’s biggest prize.
Argentina, seeking a fourth World Cup title and back-to-back triumphs after their 2022 success, fell just short despite a determined defensive display.
Spain’s triumph cements the country’s return to the summit of world football and crowns an impressive generation of players led by coach Luis de la Fuente, whose side combined youthful flair with tactical discipline throughout the tournament.
Sports
Third Place Playoff: England Beat France in 10-Goal Thriller
Bukayo Saka scored a historic hat-trick as England defeated France 6-4 in a breathtaking FIFA World Cup encounter, sealing victory in one of the highest-scoring matches of the tournament.
The Arsenal winger became only the fourth England player to score a World Cup hat-trick, joining Geoff Hurst (1966), Gary Lineker (1986) and Harry Kane (2018).
England made a dream start, taking the lead after just three minutes when Declan Rice fired a powerful long-range effort beyond Mike Maignan.
Saka thought he had doubled the lead in the 12th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside. England, however, remained in control and made it 2-0 in the 18th minute as Ezri Konsa headed home from Rice’s corner.
France struggled to cope with England’s pace and movement, and Saka struck twice before halftime. He finished from Marcus Rashford’s pass in the 37th minute before adding another in first-half stoppage time with a superb strike from the edge of the box to send England into the break with a commanding 4-0 lead.
Kylian Mbappe pulled one back three minutes into the second half before setting up Bradley Barcola to reduce the deficit to 4-2 in the 54th minute.
The pressure continued as Mbappe combined with Michael Olise, whose pass allowed the Real Madrid forward to score France’s third goal in the 66th minute.
England regained breathing space in the 87th minute after Malo Gusto fouled an opponent inside the penalty area. Saka calmly converted the spot kick to complete his hat-trick and restore England’s two-goal advantage at 5-3.
France refused to give up, with Ousmane Dembele scoring deep into stoppage time to make it 5-4 and set up a tense finish.
However, Jude Bellingham settled the contest almost immediately, producing a brilliant solo run before firing England’s sixth goal into the bottom corner in the 98th minute.
Despite the defeat, Mbappe continued his remarkable World Cup scoring run. His goal took him to 22 World Cup goals, moving him ahead of Lionel Messi as the competition’s all-time leading scorer. He also finished the tournament with 10 goals, becoming only the fourth player to score 10 or more goals at a single World Cup after Just Fontaine, Sándor Kocsis and Gerd Müller.
Olise also set a new World Cup record with his seventh assist of the tournament, but it was Saka’s unforgettable night that secured England’s famous victory.
Sports
Argentina Stun England with Two Late Goals to Reach 2026 World Cup Final
Lautaro Martinez scored a 92nd-minute winner as Lionel Messi inspired World Cup holders Argentina to a stunning comeback to beat England 2-1 on Wednesday and set up a final with European champions Spain.
England had been on course to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon fired them into the lead 10 minutes after half-time in the semi-final in front of 68,239 fans in Atlanta.
But the great rivalry between these nations has produced several memorable contests on the World Cup stage down the years, and this will be remembered as the stuff of legends in Argentina as the South Americans denied England with two late sucker punches.
Messi set up Enzo Fernandez to fire in an 85th-minute equaliser and then, with extra time looming, crossed for substitute Lautaro Martinez to head in the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.
It was maybe not quite up there with Diego Maradona’s legendary display in putting England to the sword in 1986, but the goals this time brought Argentina back from the dead and kept alive their hopes of winning back-to-back World Cups.
No team has retained the trophy since Brazil in 1962, and now Messi will become just the second player after Brazilian great Cafu to appear in three World Cup finals.
The game will take place at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday in New Jersey as the first 48-team World Cup boils down to a controntation between the reigning champions of Europe and South America.
Messi had waited until the age of 39 to get the chance to play against England, and now he will face Spain for the first time in a competitive game.
His career appeared to be complete when he dragged Argentina to glory in 2022 in Qatar, but he is clearly not done yet.
England, though, will have huge regrets as they head to Miami to play France in Saturday’s third-place play-off, a game neither team will want to contest.
The prospect of a first World Cup final appearance since their sole triumph 60 years ago was a momentous one, and they were so close, but will live to regret sitting back after Gordon’s opener.
The key men for Thomas Tuchel’s side during this campaign have been Jude Bellingham and captain Harry Kane, yet they failed to deliver on this occasion, and England’s players slumped to the turf at full time.
Given the deep-rooted rivalry between these nations, this was always likely to be a game with an edge and there was a tangible feeling of tension in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Argentina’s players were clearly fired up, partly by a determination to hold onto their World Cup crown but also by a sense of what this fixture means.
That translated into a niggly contest pockmarked by fouls in the first half, including Elliot Anderson being booked for scything down Messi.
There were no real chances to speak of in the first half, but England struck in the 55th minute.
Kane was involved in the build-up as the ball eventually came to Morgan Rogers on the right, and he whipped in a low cross towards the back post where Gordon stole in front of Nahuel Molina to score.
But this was the stadium where Argentina produced a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to beat Egypt in the last 16, and they were not done.
They threw everything at their opponents, as Jordan Pickford made a great save from a Nico Gonzalez header, and Alexis Mac Allister was then denied by the post in the 76th minute.
Fernandez was denied from range by Pickford, but moments later he equalised, controlling a Messi pass on the edge of the area and letting fly past the goalkeeper.
Argentina smelled blood, and Mac Allister again hit the post before England failed to clear and Lautaro Martinez headed in the winner from an exquisite Messi cross to spark chaotic scenes of celebration and leave England completely deflated.
AFP
Sports
Spain Beat France 2-0 to Reach 2026 World Cup Final
Spain booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over France in Tuesday’s semi-final in Arlington, Texas.
Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal, before Pedro Porro doubled La Roja’s advantage in the second half following a flowing move orchestrated by Dani Olmo.
Oyarzabal converted from the spot in the 22nd minute after referee Ivan Barton awarded Spain a penalty for Digne’s challenge on Yamal.
Punch Online reports that this is Oyarzabal’s fifth goal of the tournament and the first time either side had trailed during their World Cup campaign.
Spain then tightened their grip on the contest when Porro finished off a slick passing move in the 58th minute to leave France chasing the game.
The victory sends Spain into Sunday’s World Cup final, where they will face the winners of Wednesday’s second semi-final between England and Argentina.
France, who were seeking a third consecutive World Cup final appearance, struggled to break down Spain’s disciplined defence as Luis de la Fuente’s side maintained their impressive run to the tournament’s showpiece match.
Spain outplay France, says FIFA
A post match report obtained from the FIFA website after the game reported that La Roja outplayed France.
“Spain frustrated France at one end and punished them at the other to deservedly win their FIFA World Cup 2026™ semi-final at Dallas Stadium.
The post match report stated, “The advantage was amplified when Porro played a palatial one-two with Dani Olmo, taking the return impeccably and burying the ball in the bottom corner.
“France, with Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki on, pushed to get back into a game, but goalkeeper Unai Simon acted astutely as a sweeper-keeper and Marc Cucurella made an excellent challenge on Mbappe.”
Meanwhile, Mbappe could still pick something from the tournament the football body teased.
“The final whistle sparked ecstasy for the Spaniards and agony for the French. Didier Deschamps’ team will have a shot at bronze on Saturday, when Mbappe could boost his hopes for another adidas Golden Boot,” it concluded.
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