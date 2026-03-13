Featured
UBA Business Series Celebrates The Evolved Woman’s Leadership, Enterprise
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Thursday, hosted a captivating edition of its quarterly Business Series, bringing together accomplished female leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss the theme “Gen.W: The Evolved Woman.”
The hybrid session which was held at the UBA House in Marina Lagos and also transmitted live to participants across the globe, is part of activities to mark the International Women’s Month and focused on the evolving role of women in leadership, business, and innovation, highlighting how African women are redefining success while also creating sustainable impact across their various spheres of operation.
UBA’s Group Head, Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, who gave the opening remarks at the event, explained that the evolved woman is one who is taking charge, volunteering and making their voice heard above the noise.
The event was moderated by popular media personality and actor, Tobi Bakre; who said, “When I think about the evolved woman, I personally do not see a checklist or a finish point. In my own opinion, it is a woman who is grounded in her own self-worth and gives room for other women to be grounded in theirs, choosing herself daily and ultimately letting other women around her know and believe that they belong here too.”
The event featured panel conversations with leading entrepreneur and founder of ORÍKÌ Group, Joycee Awosika; celebrated media personality and digital entrepreneur Tomike Adeoye; founder of Fine-Funky, Olufunke Davies, and award-winning broadcaster, Ayo Mario-Ese who shared experiences around their struggles and eventual evolution as female business owners.
From her point of view, Joycee Awosika, an energy economist who has been focused on promoting the African heritage, the evolved woman is one who has awareness of who she is. “That woman does not need to ask to sit at the table, she is creating her own table and adding value. As your company is growing, you must grow too, and always do an audit of where you need to become a better leader” she stated.
To Tomike Adeoye, the question of what a woman is bringing to the table has now become obsolete, as the evolved woman is now bringing their own table. “She is now more vocal about their struggles, setting the standards and she is not ready to give up on her dreams,” she added.
Ayo Mario-Ese expressed worry about females who are usually laidback about speaking up and sharing their achievements, and said that women need to own their own stories: “A lot of women are doing phenomenal work and are sometimes afraid of showcasing what they are doing. As an evolved woman, you have to find out what you are comfortable doing, and create your own unique offering, and also be open to collaboration.”
“Creating unique designs that are affordable remains my driving force and something that has helped me grow as an evolved woman,” remarked Olufunke Davies, who confessed to having ventured into a lot of businesses before finding her niche. “It is important to do your research, streamline and think about relatability. But the important thing I will say is start where you are as it is a progression.”
The Group Head, Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who commended the panellists and the attendees for taking their time to join the event said, “Raising each woman up is actually not that hard; because, everyone has their community as well as their story; and so as women, we need to take position so that you can give to others.”
Ladipo took time to speak about the Gen W platform, put together by the bank, as she explained that it is a lifestyle platform dedicated to the evolved woman, adding, “Through expert insights, real stories, and practical resources, the platform connects women who are building brands, creating businesses, growing careers, and leading across industries. They also have access to a plethora of discounted products and loans. The best part: it is open to every woman. No UBA account needed. This is Gen W, for the evolved woman,” she said.
UBA continues to reaffirm its commitment to empowering women and entrepreneurs through platforms such as the Business Series, which continues to serve as a hub for mentorship, knowledge exchange, and thought leadership. By convening influential voices and sharing practical experiences, the bank aims to inspire a new generation of women leaders and innovators across Africa and beyond.
Featured
Court Bars Aiyedatiwa from Contesting 2028 Guber Election
The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, on Thursday ruled that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State cannot contest the 2028 governorship election, holding that doing so would violate the constitutional limit of eight years in office.
Delivering judgement, Justice Adegoke held that Aiyedatiwa, who first assumed office on 27 December 2023 following the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and was later sworn in again on 24 February 2025 after winning the 16 November 2024 governorship election, cannot seek another term in 2028.
The court ruled that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not permit a president or governor to remain in office for more than eight years, relying on the Supreme Court’s decision in Marwa v. Nyako to support its position.
Justice Adegoke further held that the suit was neither speculative nor academic, stressing that the court has the inherent authority to interpret provisions of the Constitution and ensure strict compliance with them.
The case was filed by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Akin Egbuwalo, through his counsel, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), seeking interpretation of Section 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution as it relates to Aiyedatiwa’s tenure.
The section, along with Section 182(3), provides that a person sworn in to complete the term of another elected official can only contest and serve one additional term.
Egbuwalo argued that since Aiyedatiwa had taken two oaths of office—first as successor to the late Governor Akeredolu and later as an elected governor—the Constitution limits him to only one additional term.
Those listed as defendants in the suit include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Governor Aiyedatiwa, the APC, and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami.
Justice Adegoke noted in her ruling that the third to fifth defendants failed to participate in the hearing of the case, and their processes were therefore deemed abandoned.
The court held that, “If the third defendant is allowed to contest and serve another four years, that will be against the position of the law in Marwa v. Nyako, where the Supreme Court held that a president or governor cannot serve beyond eight years.”
Consequently, the court considered only the submissions of the plaintiff and the first and second defendants.
She concluded that allowing Aiyedatiwa to contest again and potentially serve another four years would contradict the Supreme Court’s position that no president or governor can remain in office for more than eight years.
The court subsequently upheld the arguments of the plaintiff and granted all the reliefs sought in the suit.
Featured
Gumi: Timi Frank Urges Trump to Halt Security Cooperation with Nigeria
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Wednesday, urged the United States government and President Donald Trump to halt intelligence sharing and security cooperation with the Nigerian government, citing recent comments attributed to Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on banditry and terrorism.
Frank, who is the ULMWP Ambassador (East Africa and Middle East), made the call in a statement issued in Abuja, saying the remarks credited to Gumi suggesting that Nigerian authorities may know the identities and locations of bandits raise serious questions about the handling of insecurity in the country.
“If it is true that the government knows the names of these bandits, knows where they are located and even knows their camps, then Nigerians deserve to know why decisive action has not been taken,” he said.
He argued that the continued rise in kidnappings and killings across the country suggests that insecurity has escalated despite claims that security agencies possess intelligence about those responsible.
According to him, the continued deterioration of security despite international support raises suspicion that insecurity may be benefiting some individuals, alleging that insecurity in the country has become a “profitable business” for some actors within the system.
“Kidnappings have increased. Killings have escalated. Insecurity has worsened across the country. If a government truly knows the identities and locations of terrorists and bandits yet fails to act decisively, then that raises serious concerns,” he said.
He added: “They want the insecurity to persist because as long as insecurity continues in the country, it’s an opportunity for them to rig the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.
“They don’t care about Nigerians that are dying. They don’t care about Nigerians that are being kidnapped. They don’t care about the well-being of the people. They don’t care about the suffering of the people. They don’t care about good governance. All they care about is how they will rig themselves back to power using insecurity as cover.”
He urged the United States to exercise caution in its dealings with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in the area of intelligence while asserting that “the government of today appears to be friends with terrorists.”
“I am calling on the United States government to be very careful in its dealings with the current Nigerian administration. The U.S. should suspend intelligence sharing and security cooperation with the Nigerian government and its security chiefs,” he said.
The activist alleged that despite the security assistance Nigeria has received from international partners, the situation on the ground has continued to deteriorate.
“There appears to be a pattern where the government continues to receive security assistance and aid from the United States and other international partners, yet insecurity keeps worsening,” he said.
He said Nigerian soldiers were still losing their lives in the fight against insurgency and banditry despite military equipment and support provided by foreign partners.
“Today, Nigerian soldiers are dying in large numbers despite the equipment and support provided by the United States and other countries. With the level of support Nigeria has received, the war against insecurity should have made significant progress,” he said.
The activist called on President Trump to take decisive steps against terrorist groups operating in Nigeria and act independently if necessary.
“We are appealing directly to President Donald Trump to take a strong and decisive stand. If the United States truly wants to help Nigeria defeat terrorism and make the country great again, it should be prepared to act firmly against the terrorists responsible for the violence,” he said.
He added that such actions should not depend solely on cooperation with Nigerian authorities.
“The United States should be ready to take bold steps in confronting terrorist networks threatening Nigeria, even if it means acting independently like it did on Christmas eve against those responsible for the violence,” he said.
Frank who currently serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East as well as Senior Advisor to the Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), USA, also called on the United States Congress to pay closer attention to developments in Nigeria and support measures that would address insecurity and strengthen democratic processes.
He further urged the United States to support credible democratic processes in Nigeria, noting that free and fair elections would help strengthen governance and stability.
According to him, decisive international engagement could help address the security challenges facing the country and support efforts to restore stability.
“If the United States truly wants to assist Nigeria, it should help ensure peace, security and credible democratic processes. That is how Nigeria can move forward and become stable and prosperous again,” he said.
He added that strong international support could help Nigeria overcome insecurity and rebuild confidence in governance.
“With the right actions and international support, Nigeria can defeat terrorism, restore stability and move toward a future where the country can truly become great again,” he said.
Featured
Business Series: UBA to Spotlight Africa’s New Generation of Female Leaders
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to host a special edition of its impactful quarterly UBA Business Series, which be specifically focused on celebrating and empowering the modern woman with the theme: “gen w – ‘The Evolved Woman’
The session, which is scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 12, 2026 from 11AM at UBA House, Lagos, will bring together an array of accomplished female leaders and professionals who will share insights, experiences and practical strategies for navigating ambition, leadership and growth in today’s dynamic environment.
The session will also be streamed live across all UBA digital platforms, and interested participants can register to attend virtually or in person via this link: on.ubagroup.com/tfig.
This edition of the Business Series aims to move the conversation around women intensely forward, highlighting a new generation of women who are not simply seeking opportunities but confidently creating them. The discussion will explore how women today are shaping industries, leading businesses, and redefining success on their own terms.
The event will feature an inspiring lineup of speakers, including entrepreneur and founder of ORÍKÌ Group, Joycee Awosika; media personality & entrepreneur, Tomike Adeoye; entrepreneur and founder of Fine Funky, Olufunke Davies; and award-winning Broadcaster, Ayo Mario-Ese. The conversation will be hosted by media personality and actor, Tobi Bakre.
Panelists’ will share their personal journeys and perspectives on navigating professional spaces, building resilient businesses, embracing authenticity and redefining leadership as women in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
Speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, explained that the special edition of the Business Series reflects the bank’s firm commitment to supporting women for the critical roles they play in driving economic growth and innovation across Africa.
She said, “The modern African woman is evolving in remarkable ways. She is bold, visionary, and intentional about the spaces she occupies. Through this edition of the UBA Business Series, we want to celebrate women while also creating a platform where meaningful conversations around leadership, ambition and opportunity can take place.”
The quarterly UBA Business Series has become a key knowledge-sharing platform designed to equip entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders with insights, tools and strategies needed to grow sustainable enterprises as well as navigate the evolving business landscape.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.
UBA Business Series Celebrates The Evolved Woman’s Leadership, Enterprise
Court Threatens Bail Revocation, Arrest Against Sowore
Court Bars Aiyedatiwa from Contesting 2028 Guber Election
UK Orders Airspace Restrictions, Road Closures for Tinubu’s State Visit
Nine Senators Announce Defection to ADC
False and Misleading: Senator Ireti Kingibe Not Suspended, Says ADC
Tambuwal Finally Dumps PDP, Defects to ADC
International Women’s Day: The Boss Celebrates 100 Influential Nigerian Women
Iran Confuses Israel As Missile Splits into Multiple Warheads in Tel Aviv
The Scars of Glory and the Burden of Leadership!
Class, Glamour As Global Statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates 89th Birthday
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Sovereignty is Inevitable
Tenure Policy: India, Others Reject Tinubu’s Ambassadors
South African Actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tells Success Story on Glo-Sponsored African Voices
Trending
-
Boss Picks4 days ago
International Women’s Day: The Boss Celebrates 100 Influential Nigerian Women
-
Middle East4 days ago
Iran Confuses Israel As Missile Splits into Multiple Warheads in Tel Aviv
-
Opinion5 days ago
The Scars of Glory and the Burden of Leadership!
-
Featured6 days ago
Class, Glamour As Global Statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Celebrates 89th Birthday
-
Voice of Emancipation4 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Sovereignty is Inevitable
-
Headline2 days ago
Tenure Policy: India, Others Reject Tinubu’s Ambassadors
-
Entertainment4 days ago
South African Actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tells Success Story on Glo-Sponsored African Voices
-
Events6 days ago
Banigo Conferred with Life Patroness Honours As Rivers AWLO Relaunches