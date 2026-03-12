Court Bars Aiyedatiwa from Contesting 2028 Guber Election

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Wednesday, urged the United States government and President Donald Trump to halt intelligence sharing and security cooperation with the Nigerian government, citing recent comments attributed to Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on banditry and terrorism.

Frank, who is the ULMWP Ambassador (East Africa and Middle East), made the call in a statement issued in Abuja, saying the remarks credited to Gumi suggesting that Nigerian authorities may know the identities and locations of bandits raise serious questions about the handling of insecurity in the country.

“If it is true that the government knows the names of these bandits, knows where they are located and even knows their camps, then Nigerians deserve to know why decisive action has not been taken,” he said.

He argued that the continued rise in kidnappings and killings across the country suggests that insecurity has escalated despite claims that security agencies possess intelligence about those responsible.

According to him, the continued deterioration of security despite international support raises suspicion that insecurity may be benefiting some individuals, alleging that insecurity in the country has become a “profitable business” for some actors within the system.

“Kidnappings have increased. Killings have escalated. Insecurity has worsened across the country. If a government truly knows the identities and locations of terrorists and bandits yet fails to act decisively, then that raises serious concerns,” he said.

He added: “They want the insecurity to persist because as long as insecurity continues in the country, it’s an opportunity for them to rig the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

“They don’t care about Nigerians that are dying. They don’t care about Nigerians that are being kidnapped. They don’t care about the well-being of the people. They don’t care about the suffering of the people. They don’t care about good governance. All they care about is how they will rig themselves back to power using insecurity as cover.”

He urged the United States to exercise caution in its dealings with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in the area of intelligence while asserting that “the government of today appears to be friends with terrorists.”

“I am calling on the United States government to be very careful in its dealings with the current Nigerian administration. The U.S. should suspend intelligence sharing and security cooperation with the Nigerian government and its security chiefs,” he said.

The activist alleged that despite the security assistance Nigeria has received from international partners, the situation on the ground has continued to deteriorate.

“There appears to be a pattern where the government continues to receive security assistance and aid from the United States and other international partners, yet insecurity keeps worsening,” he said.

He said Nigerian soldiers were still losing their lives in the fight against insurgency and banditry despite military equipment and support provided by foreign partners.

“Today, Nigerian soldiers are dying in large numbers despite the equipment and support provided by the United States and other countries. With the level of support Nigeria has received, the war against insecurity should have made significant progress,” he said.

The activist called on President Trump to take decisive steps against terrorist groups operating in Nigeria and act independently if necessary.

“We are appealing directly to President Donald Trump to take a strong and decisive stand. If the United States truly wants to help Nigeria defeat terrorism and make the country great again, it should be prepared to act firmly against the terrorists responsible for the violence,” he said.

He added that such actions should not depend solely on cooperation with Nigerian authorities.

“The United States should be ready to take bold steps in confronting terrorist networks threatening Nigeria, even if it means acting independently like it did on Christmas eve against those responsible for the violence,” he said.

Frank who currently serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East as well as Senior Advisor to the Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), USA, also called on the United States Congress to pay closer attention to developments in Nigeria and support measures that would address insecurity and strengthen democratic processes.

He further urged the United States to support credible democratic processes in Nigeria, noting that free and fair elections would help strengthen governance and stability.

According to him, decisive international engagement could help address the security challenges facing the country and support efforts to restore stability.

“If the United States truly wants to assist Nigeria, it should help ensure peace, security and credible democratic processes. That is how Nigeria can move forward and become stable and prosperous again,” he said.

He added that strong international support could help Nigeria overcome insecurity and rebuild confidence in governance.

“With the right actions and international support, Nigeria can defeat terrorism, restore stability and move toward a future where the country can truly become great again,” he said.