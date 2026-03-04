Disu Inaugurates Committee for Implementation of State Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, on Wednesday inaugurated an eight-member committee to oversee the implementation of state police and the rollout of his policing vision, following his confirmation as the 23rd indigenous IGP.

TVC reports that Disu held his first formal engagement with senior police officers since his confirmation, days after the Nigeria Police Council unanimously ratified his appointment, clearing the way for his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Professor Olu Ogunsakin was appointed to lead the eight-member state police committee.

Addressing the top hierarchy of the force, the IGP said leadership is “not about position but responsibility,” stressing that professionalism and accountability must guide conduct and operations across commands nationwide.

He emphasised that authority is strongest when exercised with restraint and that respect for human rights must remain fundamental, adding that every Nigerian should be treated with dignity, fairness, and justice, regardless of status or background.

Disu also announced plans to strengthen internal oversight, directing that the Public Complaint Unit and X-Squad be empowered to operate independently.

On decentralisation, he said the move would allow different levels of government to play an active role in security.

The inauguration of the state police implementation committee comes at a critical time for the Nigeria Police Force, following a leadership change at the top.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Disu as the Acting Inspector‑General of Police on February 24, 2026, after the resignation of his predecessor, Kayode Egbetokun.

Disu’s elevation followed a meeting between the outgoing IGP and the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, and his appointment was later unanimously endorsed by the Nigeria Police Council.

He is expected to be formally sworn in as substantive IGP during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Disu’s appointment comes amid heightened concern over security challenges across the country, including rising cases of kidnappings, banditry, and community attacks.

The state police initiative championed by the current administration is part of broader security sector reforms aimed at decentralising policing powers to enhance responsiveness at local levels.