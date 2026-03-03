News
Senate Rescinds Resolution Seeking Sack of Magaji As CAC Registrar-General
The Senate Committee on Finance, on Monday, rescinded its resolution seeking to remove the Registrar-General of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Mr. Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN), from office.
The committee, which is chaired by Senator Sani Musa, had on Thursday last week called on President Bola Tinubu to sack Magaji for ignoring parliamentary invitations to give an account of the operations of his agency.
But, at its resumed sitting in Abuja on Monday, the committee reversed itself after Magaji showed up, expressing remorse for his actions and apologising to the lawmakers.
It was the Chairman of Senate Committee on Customs, Senator Jibrin Isa (Kogi-East), who came to Magaji’s rescue by moving a motion, urging the committee to rescind the earlier resolution.
He was seconded by Katsina-North senator Nasir Musa Zango Daura.
However, before he got a reprieve, Musa criticised Magaji over his conduct, noting that he had no regard for the Legislature.
He stated, “This committee is not happy with you for your persistent refusal to appear before it in the past or sending junior officers to it. That’s not acceptable.
“The constitution grants us oversight powers over all revenue-generating agencies. At our last sitting, the committee recommended your removal, but you appeared shortly after our pronouncement.
“We want an explanation.”
Magaji immediately apologised for his behaviour, pleading that such would not be repeated again.
He blamed the development on communication breakdown, which he would address by establishing a liaison office at the National Assembly to improve interactions between the two sides.
“Mr Chairman, I sincerely apologise to the committee. I was returning from Lagos and asked my team to inform the committee ahead of time. Unfortunately, I arrived late.
“We have now created a dedicated liaison office to handle interactions with the National Assembly. I assure you this will not happen again. I take full responsibility and hold this committee in high esteem,” he added.
His show of remorse led to the withdrawal of the resolution with a warning not to ignore legislative invitations next time.
During last Thursday’s sitting, the committee had accused Magaji of failing to honour the Senate’s invitations to account for the finances of his agency.
“He refused on so many occasions to honour our invitation to appear before this committee.
“We have issues with the reconciliation of the revenue of CAC.
Each time we invite him, he gives us excuses,” Musa said as the committee passed the resolution.
A former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, had moved the motion for his removal.
NELFund Extends Deadline for Student Loan Applications Nationwide
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) has extended the deadline for student loan applications following a surge in nationwide interest driven by its ongoing sensitisation campaign across the country.
The extension comes after an earlier notice issued by the Fund announcing that the student loan application portal would close on February 27, 2026.
The Director, Strategic Communications of NELFund, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, who conveyed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said growing feedback from students, tertiary institutions, and other stakeholders prompted the management to grant additional time to enable more eligible applicants to complete the process.
NELFund explained that the decision was informed by the sharp increase in applications and inquiries recorded in recent weeks, as awareness of the Federal government’s student loan scheme continues to expand nationwide.
According to the Fund, the extension is aimed at accommodating students who require additional time to finalise their applications, as well as prospective beneficiaries who only recently became aware of the programme during nationwide sensitisation engagements.
The additional window would also support institutions newly commencing their 2025/2026 academic session and those yet to submit verified student data required for processing applications.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive of NELFund, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to inclusivity and equitable access to tertiary education financing.
He noted that the extensive sensitisation campaigns conducted across the six geopolitical zones significantly boosted awareness and participation in the scheme.
“Our sensitisation efforts have increased nationwide participation.
In line with our mandate to expand access to tertiary education financing, we have approved an extension to ensure all eligible students have a fair and equal opportunity to apply,” he said.
NELFund further advised institutions that have not commenced the 2025/2026 academic session to formally request an extension, accompanied by their approved academic calendar, for consideration by the Fund.
Students were strongly encouraged to utilise the extended period to complete their applications through the official NELFund portal before the final closure date.
The Fund reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable student financing initiatives aimed at removing financial barriers to higher education in Nigeria.
Court Grants Malami N200m Bail in DSS Terrorism, Firearm Charges
Justice Joyce Abdulmalikof the Federal High Court Abujahas admitted a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and his son Abdulazizto N200 million bail in the charges bordering on alleged terrorism and illegal firearms possession brought against them by the Department of State Service (DSS).
Malami and his son were, however, ordered to be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of the bail conditions imposed on them by the Court.
Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted them bail while ruling on their bail applications, which were argued by their lead Counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN).
The judge ordered the former AGF and his son to get two sureties each, one of whom must own landed property either in Maitama or Asokoro.
Justice Abdulmalik said that the title of the property must be deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court, along with valid international passports.
The sureties are also to depose to an affidavit of means and submit their two recent passport photographs to the court.
Malami and his son were also ordered to submit their international passports and recent passport photographs to the court.
The judge subsequently fixed March 4 for the commencement of the trial.
The Department of State Services (DSS) had arraigned Malami and his son, Abdulaziz, on a five-count charge bordering on terrorism and illegal firearms possession.
In the charge, Malami was accused of refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers, whose case files were handed to him while he served as the AGF and Minister of Justice.
Malami and Abdulaziz are equally accused of warehousing firearms in their residence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birain Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, without lawful authority.
The DSS accused Malami in count one of the charge, with knowingly abetting terrorism financing, while the ex-AGF and his son are charged in counts two to five, with unlawful, possession of a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, 16 Redstar AAA 5720 live rounds of cartridges and 27 expended Redstar AAA 5’20 cartridges, contrary to and punishable under relevant Sections of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and Firearms Act, 2004.
Fubara Appoints New SSG, Chief of Staff
Governor Siminalayi Fubara has appointed Dr. Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG) and Barrister Sunny Ewule as Chief of Staff, after the recent shake-up of the State’s political and administrative structure.
The appointments were announced on Thursday in a Special Government Notice signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi, and made available to journalists. Both appointments take immediate effect.
In a statement issued on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi, the governor appointed Dr Dagogo Wokoma as Secretary to the State Government and Mr. Sunny Ewule as Chief of Staff.
The statement said the appointments take immediate effect, adding that the new appointees would be sworn in at 2:00 p.m. at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.
The development comes amid the protracted political crisis in the State, which recently escalated into impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, by the State House of Assembly. The crisis was eventually diffused following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.
Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, had last week announced during plenary that the Assembly formally withdrew the impeachment notice against the governor and his deputy after the President’s intervention.
Political observers suggest that the dissolution of the cabinet may be part of efforts to rebalance the power structure in the following the peace accord. However, it remains unclear whether the new appointees are aligned with the governor or loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.
The statement read in part: “The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed Dr. Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the Secretary to the State Government and Barrister Sunny Ewule as the Chief of Staff.
“Both appointments are with immediate effect. The new appointees will be sworn in at 2:00 pm.today, Thursday, February 26, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.”
