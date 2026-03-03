Senate Rescinds Resolution Seeking Sack of Magaji As CAC Registrar-General

The Senate Committee on Finance, on Monday, rescinded its resolution seeking to remove the Registrar-General of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Mr. Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN), from office.

The committee, which is chaired by Senator Sani Musa, had on Thursday last week called on President Bola Tinubu to sack Magaji for ignoring parliamentary invitations to give an account of the operations of his agency.

But, at its resumed sitting in Abuja on Monday, the committee reversed itself after Magaji showed up, expressing remorse for his actions and apologising to the lawmakers.

It was the Chairman of Senate Committee on Customs, Senator Jibrin Isa (Kogi-East), who came to Magaji’s rescue by moving a motion, urging the committee to rescind the earlier resolution.

He was seconded by Katsina-North senator Nasir Musa Zango Daura.

However, before he got a reprieve, Musa criticised Magaji over his conduct, noting that he had no regard for the Legislature.

He stated, “This committee is not happy with you for your persistent refusal to appear before it in the past or sending junior officers to it. That’s not acceptable.

“The constitution grants us oversight powers over all revenue-generating agencies. At our last sitting, the committee recommended your removal, but you appeared shortly after our pronouncement.

“We want an explanation.”

Magaji immediately apologised for his behaviour, pleading that such would not be repeated again.

He blamed the development on communication breakdown, which he would address by establishing a liaison office at the National Assembly to improve interactions between the two sides.

“Mr Chairman, I sincerely apologise to the committee. I was returning from Lagos and asked my team to inform the committee ahead of time. Unfortunately, I arrived late.

“We have now created a dedicated liaison office to handle interactions with the National Assembly. I assure you this will not happen again. I take full responsibility and hold this committee in high esteem,” he added.

His show of remorse led to the withdrawal of the resolution with a warning not to ignore legislative invitations next time.

During last Thursday’s sitting, the committee had accused Magaji of failing to honour the Senate’s invitations to account for the finances of his agency.

“He refused on so many occasions to honour our invitation to appear before this committee.

“We have issues with the reconciliation of the revenue of CAC.

Each time we invite him, he gives us excuses,” Musa said as the committee passed the resolution.

A former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, had moved the motion for his removal.