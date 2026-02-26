News
Fubara Appoints New SSG, Chief of Staff
Governor Siminalayi Fubara has appointed Dr. Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG) and Barrister Sunny Ewule as Chief of Staff, after the recent shake-up of the State’s political and administrative structure.
The appointments were announced on Thursday in a Special Government Notice signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi, and made available to journalists. Both appointments take immediate effect.
In a statement issued on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onwuka Nzeshi, the governor appointed Dr Dagogo Wokoma as Secretary to the State Government and Mr. Sunny Ewule as Chief of Staff.
The statement said the appointments take immediate effect, adding that the new appointees would be sworn in at 2:00 p.m. at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.
The development comes amid the protracted political crisis in the State, which recently escalated into impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, by the State House of Assembly. The crisis was eventually diffused following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.
Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, had last week announced during plenary that the Assembly formally withdrew the impeachment notice against the governor and his deputy after the President’s intervention.
Political observers suggest that the dissolution of the cabinet may be part of efforts to rebalance the power structure in the following the peace accord. However, it remains unclear whether the new appointees are aligned with the governor or loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.
The statement read in part: “The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed Dr. Dagogo S.A. Wokoma as the Secretary to the State Government and Barrister Sunny Ewule as the Chief of Staff.
“Both appointments are with immediate effect. The new appointees will be sworn in at 2:00 pm.today, Thursday, February 26, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Port Harcourt.”
Court Strikes Out Forgery Case Against Ozekhome As FG Withdraws Charges
The Federal Government has formally withdrawn the forgery charge filed against senior lawyer Mike Ozekhome, bringing an abrupt pause to a case that had drawn public attention.
The charge was originally instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).
It followed a judgment delivered by a London court over a property linked to the late former FCT minister, Jeremiah Useni.
In January, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation took over the matter from the ICPC for what it described as effective prosecution.
However, proceedings took a new turn on Tuesday at the FCT High Court.
The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed Peter Kekemeke that the Federal Government was withdrawing the case file for “further instruction”.
He explained that the decision was taken in line with the provisions of Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.
Counsel to the defence, Paul Erokoro, SAN, told the court that his team had no objection to the withdrawal of the charge.
In a brief ruling, Justice Kekemeke held that since the application was not opposed, it was granted.
He consequently struck out the charge and ordered that the case be dismissed.
The withdrawal effectively halts legal action against Ozekhome over the alleged forgery linked to the disputed property transaction.
Vexatious and Meddlesome: ADC Condemns Wike’s Tour of FCT Polling Units
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of interfering in the ongoing Area Council elections in Abuja by visiting polling units during voting hours.
In a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described Wike’s movement across polling centres as “direct interference” capable of intimidating voters and election officials.
The party alleged that the minister’s tour of polling units came after what it termed a unilateral curfew imposed on potential voters, arguing that such actions raise questions about neutrality and fairness in the electoral process.
“The African Democratic Congress strongly condemns the movement of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, around various polling units in Abuja under the guise of monitoring,” the statement read.
ADC further argued that Wike is not a registered voter in the Federal Capital Territory and, as a serving cabinet minister with clear partisan affiliations, has no constitutional role in the conduct of the election.
The party also cited reports of voter suppression and intimidation, alleging collaboration between agents of the All Progressives Congress and some security personnel. It urged its agents and supporters to remain calm but vigilant, while documenting and reporting any irregularities.
Beyond the minister’s presence, ADC raised concerns over disruptions to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal, stating that the platform remained inaccessible while collation was ongoing. The party called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately restore full functionality of the portal and provide a public explanation for the disruption.
Describing Wike’s presence at polling centres during active voting as “vexatious and meddlesome,” the party warned that such actions risk undermining public confidence in the credibility of the elections.
Earlier, videos circulated by Wike’s media aide, Olayinka Lere, showed the minister visiting polling units in Karu, Karshi and Garki.
Speaking after the tour, Wike maintained that the elections were peaceful, security personnel had performed effectively and voter turnout was impressive in satellite towns, though relatively low in parts of the city centre.
DSS Arrests El-Rufai After Release from EFCC Custody
Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, shortly after being released on bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) according to Premium Times.
El-Rufai, who was granted bail at around 8 p.m., was immediately picked up by DSS operatives who reportedly lay in wait at the EFCC headquarters.
His arrest is reportedly linked to allegations that he unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.
The former governor, a prominent chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), had earlier honoured the EFCC’s invitation on Monday over alleged corruption linked to his administration.
He arrived at the EFCC headquarters accompanied by hundreds of his supporters.
This development comes after El-Rufai narrowly escaped arrest at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, last Thursday.
Following the airport incident, he accused NSA Nuhu Ribadu of orchestrating the attempted arrest in a series of interviews.
